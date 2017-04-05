Costco: Get Ready For A Meaningful Dividend Hike

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to raise its dividend this month. The company initiated a dividend in 2004 and has raised it every single year since then. While the dividend yield is only 1.1%, the company has grown its dividend at double-digit rates and hence its shareholders hope that a high growth rate will compensate them for the low initial dividend yield. Therefore, the big question is by how much the company will raise its dividend this month.

First of all, Costco has an admirable business model. More specifically, it is the least-cost retailer and has managed to maximize its benefit from economies of scale. Its net margin is almost negligible while most of its net income is generated from its annual membership fees. The retail giant currently has 86.7 M members, annual membership fees of $2.7 B and a solid 88% renewal rate. Therefore, its cash flow is as predictable as it can get for a retailer.

Investors should also note that the performance of Costco will receive an additional boost this year, from the approximate 9% hike in the membership fees this summer. While the raise may seem excessive at first glance, the company had not raised its fees since 2011. Therefore, the upcoming raise in fees is reasonable and will provide additional support to this year's results. The company will also reap the full benefit from switching from American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Visa (NYSE:V). This change is expected to significantly enhance the margins of the company, which are markedly thin.

It is also worth noting that the sales of the company have recently accelerated, even without the contribution of the higher fees. More specifically, after a handful of quarters of lackluster growth, the domestic comparable sales of Costco increased 6% in January and 5% in February. This impressive performance helps alleviate the concerns over a saturation point in the domestic market. Moreover, given the above expected tailwinds, the company is likely to maintain significant growth rates for at least two more years.

As almost 90% of its total stores are located in North America, it is evident that the company has ample room to expand abroad. This growth potential is probably one of the major reasons for the pronouncedly rich valuation of the stock. To provide a perspective, the stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E=30.6. This is markedly high given that the company is expected to grow its earnings per share by only 13% this year. While this growth rate is remarkable, it does not justify such a high P/E ratio. Therefore, the extremely rich valuation indicates the market's confidence that the company has many years of growth ahead. Nevertheless, it should be noted that it is much harder to expand abroad than in the domestic market, as consumers tend to behave differently in different countries while it is also much harder to establish relationships with suppliers in foreign markets than in the domestic market. If one has doubts about the hurdles of expanding abroad, one has to look no further than the complete failure of Target (NYSE:TGT) in Canada.

The most significant threat for Costco is the gigantic threat facing most retailers, namely Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). As the two giants follow a similar, low-cost model, it is evident that they compete directly with each other. Fortunately for Costco, thanks to its minimization of operating expenses, it does not seem to have been affected by Amazon so far. Nevertheless, the full effect of Amazon will only be evaluated after a few years. In the meantime, Costco is likely to keep growing its earnings per share and its dividend at a meaningful pace.

The company initiated an annualized dividend of $0.40 in 2004. Even better for its shareholders, the company has raised it by an average annual compounded rate of 13.3% to its current level of $1.80 per year or $0.45 per quarter. In addition, it has maintained its promising growth prospects while it has kept a strong balance sheet, with net debt of just $15 B (only 5 times its annual earnings). Therefore, given that the company has raised its dividend by $0.05 per quarter in its last two hikes, it is reasonable to assume that it will probably repeat itself and raise its quarterly dividend by another $0.05 this month, from $0.45 to $0.50.

To sum up, after a series of lackluster quarters, Costco has recently accelerated once again. In addition, its earnings are about to receive a strong boost from the upcoming hike in the membership fees. Therefore, the retail giant is likely to continue to raise its dividend at double-digit rates in the next few years while an 11% dividend hike is the most likely outcome for this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

