Time To Give Up On Ford At $11.4?

Tesla passes Ford's market cap on 'crazy' day in auto" ran the Monday headline in Seeking Alpha, when Ford (NYSE:F) reported a sharp drop in passenger car sales for March.

Bad news had to be expected -- and look at the break-down figures for sales by brand in March and year-to-date.

This came as "the U.S. auto industry continues to see cars lose market share to trucks and SUVs, as low fuel prices have encouraged consumers to opt for larger vehicles that have become more fuel efficient in recent years," Fortune noted at the end of March.

Peak year

Unsurprisingly, 2016 was likely peak year.

"While it's still too close to call whether 2016 delivered another annual record for U.S. auto sales, it's clear the era of rapid growth is over," Bloomberg wrote in December, in a story titled: "Record or not in 2016, auto sales growth seen drawing to end".

There's reason to believe the party could be soon over for the automakers, many of which seem to believe that a soft landing scenario will likely materialize.

(Source: Zero Hedge)

If they are proved wrong, we might have to prepare instead for a meltdown scenario -- prolonged weakness in the auto industry could be very bad news for the equity markets, given the typical correlation between falling auto sales and recessionary forces.

(Source: claculatedrisk.com)

23 March

In a filing with the Security Exchange Commission, Ford said on 23 March it projected "adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion in 2017, which is lower than in 2016 driven by our planned investments in emerging opportunities, and to improve in 2018."

We are establishing earnings per share guidance for the first quarter of 2017 in the range of $0.30 to $0.35 for both earnings per share (GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP). This is lower than our earnings per share in the first quarter of 2016 due to: higher costs (including commodities, warranty, and investments in emerging opportunities); lower volume (primarily fleet); and unfavorable exchange. We continue to expect Ford Credit's pre-tax profit to be about $1.5 billion in 2017 and to improve in 2018."

Analysts had expected quarterly earnings per share of $0.43, according to Thomson Reuters estimates, which compares with $0.61 one year earlier in the first quarter of 2016, when forecasts for EPS were much lower at $0.47.

A plausible low-end estimate for annual earnings per share remains $1.50, which implies a solid dividend cover ratio based on projected regular and supplement dividends per share of $0.72 in 2017.

(Source: 4-traders.com)

That is one of the reasons why Ford shares have dropped only about $0.30 since it released its adjusted guidance, although we all know how difficult the situation is for Ford and other major automakers. Inevitably, certain monthly sales figures continue to preoccupy institutional and retail investors, who have turned bearish on the stock since early 2016.

(Source: 4-traders.com)

The bulls now argue that the projected p/e ratio of Ford indicates likely upside for shareholders going forward, while it is possible that all bad news and downgrades are already priced into its stock.

However, I do not trust p/e metrics, particularly with cyclical stocks and after several years characterized by low interest rates, and although its Ebitda multiple makes Ford stock a more enticing equity investment than others, trade-ins clearly are a growing risk for auto lenders and investors alike.

Negative Equity

According to Moody's, "negative equity is at an all-time high," Auto Credit Express reported this week, adding that lenders continue to allow consumers to roll over negative equity into their next car loan at trade-in. "Moody's believes this practice has created what they call a 'trade-in treadmill,' because it traps consumers in a cycle of never-ending negative equity on each successive car purchase," it noted.

Meanwhile, Ford's investment plans, of course, continue to draw the attention of the media, which is not necessarily a good thing, and this comes at a time when the industry is pulling out all the stops to thrive.

(Source: Business Insider, 28 March)

On 26 March, Wolf Street wrote: "it's not like automakers haven't been trying."

"They paid out record incentives to accomplish this feat of slowing down the sales decline. In February, the industry in the US shelled out on average $3,587 per vehicle in incentive spending, per TrueCar."

"It was the highest ever for a February," it noted.

Despite that, at current prices I reckon Ford stock remains a solid equity investment as part of a diversified portfolio, although I appreciate you might decide to give up if you are invested.

