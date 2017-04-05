Dividends & Income Digest: What Is The Biggest Investment Risk You've Taken?

Risk is inherent in investing, and during more than a decade of helping successful investors share their stories, I've found that it's when they've put their necks on the line - regardless of the result - that they've learned some of their most important lessons.

No one has a crystal ball, and when you gamble, you sometimes lose. But as many dividend investors can attest, the best opportunities often present themselves when the near-term seems least certain.

This week's Digest poses the question: What is the biggest investment risk you've taken, and has it paid off?

Please share your own thoughts in the comments below.

Regarded Solutions

I sure do remember the biggest risk I ever took! I didn't think of it as a risk when I did it, but it sure turned out that way! Back in 1983, before I wisened up, I was given a "tip" that the toy manufacturer, Coleco, was going down the tubes and would have a miserable Christmas season. I did some research, and the company was bleeding cash, losing sales, and chasing its biggest rival at the time, Atari. I didn't have much to spend on shares, so I bought put options with my emergency money fund, just out of the money options, betting that the share price was going to crash big time! Not long before Christmas season began, the company made an announcement that I was hoping would be about filing for bankruptcy, but boy was I wrong! The company unveiled its newest blockbuster product, Cabbage Patch Dolls! Those dolls became the biggest selling new product in the HISTORY of the toy industry! Believe it or not, it saved Coleco, sold out, and parents spent enormous sums on the black market to get one for their kids! The stock soared, and my "investment" of $10,000, which was all the money I had in my emergency fund, was lost! LESSON LEARNED! Here is a fun link to some quick references to the Cabbage Patch doll. Oh, and by the way, Coleco finally did go bankrupt five years later!

Achilles Research

One of the biggest investment risks I have taken was to double down on business development companies in January/February 2016 when investors were freaking out about the energy price crash and expecting huge losses in the energy loan portfolios of BDCs. BDC loan exposure to the energy industry was tiny, though, suggesting that the corresponding drop in BDC valuations was widely misguided. Since the sell-off in the first quarter 2016 was largely sentiment-driven, it didn't really come as a surprise that BDC valuations quickly recuperated as oil prices recovered. Today, business development companies trade for much higher P/NAV ratios than a year ago, and most companies also have had no problem maintaining their dividend payout.

RoseNose

The risk in my portfolio, some would say, are with my Spicy RICs: the BDCs, mREITs, and sweet equity REITs. They consist now of ~ 25-30% of its value. These are paying off handsomely and with great juicy returns and continue to do so: New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ), Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC), Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), to name a few. I had to start over with learning about many of these - but found there is much less risk if you understand the investment's qualities and attributes. I tiptoed into these the same way I did with learning to sell options: one tiny step at a time. The biggest step is the first, just deciding to learn, and it has been pleasant, successful, and worth every bit of the journey. I thank the great contributors on SA for sharing their knowledge, teaching, and creating a great environment to succeed. Brad Thomas is a stepping stone into equity REITS, and his co-authored book offers an important tool of learning. The Fortune Teller brought me back to learning about BDCs and mREITs, along with BDC Buzz, Scott Kennedy and many others who offer excellent micro BDC and mREITs evaluations. I am still winning with all of these and hopeful for continuing to own these "risky" type investments.

Derek Getz

The biggest investment risk I have taken was investing in a "Canroy" called Harvest Energy Trust (ticker was HTE). It was a small oil and gas trust with both upstream and downstream operations. It was one of the first stocks I purchased when I started working. This would have been in 2008 during the financial meltdown. I had saved up a little bit of money, exclusive of my 401(NYSE:K) money, and put about 50% of the cash I had into it. The stock had an extraordinary yield at that time in the mid-teens in 2008. Being a novice investor, this was far too much to pass up. The price was rapidly falling on the stock, and I made subsequent purchases to average down my cost basis. That's how I ended up with this one small oil player taking up so much of my capital. The company was bought out in 2009 by Korea National Oil Corporation and I managed a very small capital gain. The whole ordeal did not last very long, less than a year - I actually have trouble tracking down the records from that time frame. I'd have to dig through old paper tax records; the broker I used I have not used in several years. Now, this was risky for several reasons. Firstly, this one company was a large part of my portfolio. This is something I would never do today. Secondly, it was very much a niche player, a specific oil trust not a large company with decades of a proven track record. Thirdly, my financial understanding was nowhere near what it is today. I suspect if they had not been bought out, they probably would have cut their dividend - it was simply too good to be true. On the plus side, I did receive several quarters of that high dividend yield, which was taxed at qualified rates. Like I mentioned, I already received a small capital gain - in retrospect, this was probably a bailout that I did not recognize until now. What the experience did also instill in me is a love of dividends. It would not be for several years that I would find my way back into the dividend realm, but the seed was planted. Eight years later, I have a substantially larger and well diversified portfolio of quality dividend payers. In small part, I have to thank Harvest Energy Trust for that.

Simply Safe Dividends

I consider myself to be a conservative investor, but it hasn't always played out that way. Like many others, I define investment risk as the risk of permanently losing one's capital. Sometimes we don't realize just how risky an investment was until after the fact, but there's almost always a lesson to be learned. One of my greatest investment risks, when my capital had the greatest chance of being permanently lost, also turned out to be one of my greatest mistakes. I purchased a stake in Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) in 2014. Harte Hanks was a small cap company involved in direct marketing, providing services such as direct mail, call centers, advertising, and marketing databases companies across many different industries. The company generated consistent free cash flow and enjoyed longstanding client relationships. For example, 36 of Harte Hanks' top 50 clients (45% of total sales) had been with the firm for more than 10 years. It also had its healthiest balance sheet since 2005, providing financial flexibility. However, Harte Hanks had struggled to grow its revenue since 2008, dragged down by its struggling direct mail and classified ads businesses and the growing shift in marketing spending to digital services, which were not a strong suit for the company. A new CEO joined Harte Hanks in 2013 and invested heavily in digital marketing services in an effort to return the company to growth. He also worked on improving profitability through labor reductions and the divestiture of Harte Hanks' low-margin classified ads business, which had accounted for 25% of sales. His plan called for aggressive spending on acquisitions of digital marketing firms, which should have been a red flag. The company's traditional marketing businesses continued declining, and it became clear that Harte Hanks still lacked the digital marketing capabilities it needed to remain competitive. Acquisitions ballooned the company's debt, and digital investments weighed on earnings without any growth to show for it. Investors lost confidence in the turnaround story, the company's CEO left, and now Harte Hanks' survival is in question. While my investment certainly didn't pay off in a financial sense, it taught me several valuable lessons that will help me avoid making similar mistakes in the future. Turnaround situations are often delicate and need to be approached with great caution, if at all, by conservative income investors. Smoke can quickly turn into fire, and financial leverage and lack of business diversification can act as lighter fluid. Small cap companies' business conditions can deteriorate (or improve) faster than you might think, especially when secular themes (e.g. digital marketing) are moving against them, which can endanger the dividend in a hurry. While my investment in Harte Hanks turned out to be a costly mistake, it reinforced the types of characteristics I demand from companies I consider owning: longstanding operating histories, strong market share positions in slow-changing industries, healthy balance sheets, consistent cash flow generation, numerous opportunities for long-term earnings growth, and unwavering commitments to paying safe, growing dividends over time.

Again, please share your own thoughts in the comments below. What risks have you taken, have they paid off, and what lessons have you learned from them?

Also, please let me know if there's a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest either by commenting below or sending me a private message. I'd love to hear from you!

