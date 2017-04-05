Wendy's Is Not Worth The Investment

Introduction

The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is one of the many fast food restaurants in the food industry. Its menu ranges from Dave's double cheeseburger to spicy chicken sandwiches to freshly made taco salads. Wendy's has a vast arrangement of choices for the coming fast food goers. Famous for its signature Frostys and "Fresh, Never Frozen" mantra, Wendy's works to separate itself from the competition. There are over 5,400 franchised and 330 company owned Wendy's in the United States according to Statista. This fast food chain has been the talk of the marketing world in recent news. With the rise of social media, Wendy's has used this platform to its advantage against the competitors. With an extreme approach with "Fresh, Never Frozen," Wendy's has been "attacking" the competition online. Has this strategy been beneficial for the fast food giant? In this article, I will discuss Wendy's in comparison to the S&P 500, look at the financials, and compare them to the competition.

WEN v S&P 500 (WEN in Blue, S&P in Orange)

Above, the Wendy's stock price is being compared to the S&P 500 index from April 2016 to April 2017. When looking to purchase a stock, you want to invest in a company that is doing better than the market. In the beginning half of the year, Wendy's stock prices were significantly lower than the S&P. On August 2nd, the S&P 500 was up 4.09%. At this same point in time, Wendy's stock had decreased to -15.05% according to TraidingView on Seeking Alpha.

It is not until late October, early November that Wendy's begins to spike and surpass the market. It is at this time that Wendy's released its 4 for 4 deal, a menu package that allows a customer to pick 4 items from a list for only 4 dollars. On November 14th, Wendy's meets the same point as the market at 4.69%. The market continued to gradually increase, where Wendy's stock amplified after the launch of its new menu item. As the year continued, Wendy's stock kept increasing up to 28.84% on Valentine's Day. Investors will notice that there is a coalition in Wendy's approach with consumers and the success against the market. Wendy's is performing increasingly well in comparison to the market.

WEN Financials

When looking at Wendy's annual financials, there has been a decrease in revenue over the past 3 years. According to Yahoo Finance, revenue was $1,998,502,000 in 2014 and $1,435,418,000 in 2016. However, the cost of revenue significantly decreased as well, causing gross profits to be higher in 2016 than in 2014 by $47,301,000 according to Yahoo Finance. When looking at the quarterly income statement for 2016, income was at its highest in Q3 and at its lowest in Q1. Revenues were at its highest in Q2 and lowest in Q4.

When looking at Wendy's marketing and business activities, you can see that its strategies have had an effect on these numbers. Having knowledge in both accounting and marketing, it is common that a company's connection with its consumers can have a positive effect on its profits. Since fast food doesn't have a seasonal affect, the financials are most commonly influenced by advertising and media. Investors should pay attention to the business strategies being applied by Wendy's since they cause a large influence in its financials.

WEN V. Competitors

The above graph displays Wendy's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to competitors, Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK), Taco Bell (NASDAQ: TACO), and McDonald's (NASDAQ: MCD). When looking at this graph, investors can see that Wendy's has had a significant increase in the past few months in its P/E Ratio. The P/E Ratio for Wendy's was the lowest for the majority of the past year but has increased in the past few months, now reaching a high of 28.35. This puts Wendy's with the highest P/E ratio of its above competition. Investors want a lower P/E ratio so they make more earnings for a lower price. Wendy's has had a P/E ratio as low as 16.56, but at the moment, it is not as beneficial for investors. Wendy's has not followed the common trends of its competition. There are some similar drops between Taco Bell and Wendy's, but for the majority, Wendy's has followed its own trend with the P/E ratio.

Below shows the earnings per share for Wendy's and its competitors mention previously. Investors want a higher EPS ratio because this signifies that a company can produce a substantial dividend for an investor. Wendy's EPS ratio is significantly lower than both Jack in the Box and McDonald's. Taco Bell falls around the same range as Wendy's for EPS. Wendy's is not beneficial for an investor based on EPS in comparison to its competition.

Conclusion

After looking at the different comparisons to both competition and the market, there are both positives and negatives to investing in Wendy's stock. Compared to the market, Wendy's has begun to do significantly well in the past few months. They have improved as an overall company and have shown this when looking at its increase in contrast with the S&P 500. This can be in result with marketing campaigns along with business management. This is something that investors should pay attention to for long term investment purposes. Compared to competitors, Wendy's has not been doing well. There are other fast food chains with stronger and more consistent investments opportunities. This is something that investors need to take in to consideration when looking at the vast amount of fast food chains that are publicly traded. At the moment, I would look at other fast food chains for a safer investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.