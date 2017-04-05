It Is Official: JAB Holdings Dramatically Overpaid For Panera

JAB is making a big mistake given the valuation. PNRA's peak earnings of $196.2 million were in FY13 and FY16 earnings were $145.6 million. Aggressive share buybacks masked earnings weakness.

Only a few days ago, Bloomberg broke the story that private equity investors JAB Capital (the owner of Green Mountain, Krispy Creme, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Caribou Coffee, and a major owner of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), among other investments), has approached Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) about a buyout. Bloomberg also indicated that both Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) where reported to have expressed some form of interest in Panera. Last night, per Reuters, it appears that JAB Holdings, controlled by the billionaire German Reimann family are in advanced talks. Shares of Panera Bread leaped another 12%, in after hours trading, to a new all time high.

Source: Nasdaq.com

As of 15 minutes ago, it is now official that JAB Holdings will pay $315 per share for Panera Bread.

As an aside, congratulations to M&A arbitrage shops that were long a boat load of PNRA calls, betting that the Bloomberg story was real. Looking at the large amount of option call interest in April $260 - $270 contracts, some folks will be as pumped as Panera's management.

Source: Fidelity

What is absolutely amazing is that PNRA's peak earnings were $196.2 million during FY13. In fact, PNRA's FY16 earnings were only $145.6 million. However, Panera's aggressive share buybacks masked the underlying earnings weakness, as buyback of 5.19 million shares or nearly 18% of its float. Lo and behold, these Muppets, albeit rich Muppets, at JAB are about to pay 41.6X FY17 earnings to buy Panera Bread. I am utterly speechless as JAB's financial advisors must be Art History majors (my GNC readers will get the joke).

Source: Panera Bread FY16 10-K (pg. 21)

Here are PNRA's comps over the past five years. Comps were much improved in FY16 as Panera 2.0 seems to have been moderately successful.

Source: Panera Bread FY16 10-K (pg. 21)

However, my issue with Panera Bread, as a customer, besides its aesthetically pleasing in store experience, which features a lot of creature comforts, at least for a fast casual establishment, Panera's food and beverages are very pricey. Every time I go into Panera and it is infrequent as I think their food quality is low quality for the price tag, they continuously raise their price. I bought a large soda there about a month ago and it was like $3 bucks, for a fountain drink.

As you can see, comps during Q4 2016 were driven by price.

Look at this wording on page 46 of PNRA's FY16 10-K. Average check size was the responsible for 4.1% of the 4.2% in comps growth!

Here is management's guidance for FY17. With JAB paying $315 per share, using the mid-point of PNRA's FY17 earnings guidance, they would be paying 41.6X earnings.

Source: Management's press release Feb 2017

Finally, let me be clear, I wrote piece on September 30, 2015 where I argued that the stock was overvalued at $192. At that time it was trading at 28.444X earnings. What I failed to anticipate was that a very wealth billionaire family from Germany would come along and play greater fool and offer to buyout this business at a multiple of 41.6X earnings. In other words, I lacked the imagination to anticipate the market willingness to revalue PNRA at an enhanced earnings multiple despite declining earnings (in absolute terms not measured in E.P.S.). Even Courage & Conviction get it wrong, sometimes.

Takeaway

Congratulations are in order for Panera's executive management team and for Wall Street M&A arbitrage shops long a boat load of PNRA April 2017 calls. Never in my wildest dreams would I imagination that JAB Holdings would pay 41.6X FY17 earnings for an establishment with over priced and average quality food. Similar to their ridiculous overpayment for Green Mountain, I think they will have buyer's remorse when it comes to Panera. And by the way, I am not sure how good their recent track record is given that they are having a tough time of it, as of late, with their 275 million shares of Coty, now trading at a 52 week low. JAB Holdings' Achilles heel may be its willingness to overpay for deals. By the way, for fun, just take a look at Coty's balance sheet after it financed the Procter and Gamble (NYSE:PG) deal. JAB Holdings loves making deals, but lately seem to be overpaying for businesses. Is there any way for me to short JAB Holdings? With any investment banks structure a product where I can buy CDS on a JAB Holdings default?

