An Educated Advisor Beats A Regulated Advisor: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

The on-again, off-again DOL fiduciary rule is in the news again, as John Lohr writes:

Saying 'no, we really mean it this time,' the Department of Labor said, 'the Fiduciary Rule will now become effective AS IS on June 9 this year.' Then it said, 'Still we are going to review it in its entirety and by January 2018, we may just decide to rescind the damn thing.'"

We have discussed the fiduciary rule a few times in this forum (here for example), deeming it highly flawed but nevertheless an entrée into standardizing market rules. The ensuing discussion always results in commenters warning: "caveat emptor," i.e., buyer beware. The problem is that most consumers cannot generally acquire enough knowledge about nearly any product or service to match the prowess of the provider. How many vacuum cleaners have you bought in your lifetime? The salesman sells that many before lunch - as a result of which he knows what to look for, which products are better and which worse, what changes we see in this year's models versus last year's models, etc.

To function optimally, consumers should want to go through an intermediary who can offer the benefit of his or her accumulated knowledge and experience; that would be advice worth paying for. But where money is involved and when ethics is not a primary consideration, consumers get taken advantage of and trust in the marketplace breaks down.

Regulation - within bounds - is helpful. If those doing business fear the loss of their license or litigation, they will surely conduct their business properly. But if regulatory requirements are needlessly onerous and unintelligible, their impact may only be to raise the costs of doing business and filter out well-intentioned business people who could not handle the paperwork and fees.

That is why of greater value than regulation is education. It's hard to make it as a financial advisor in what is an increasingly competitive environment with ever changing (usually growing) regulatory requirements. In the short run, it is about making the sale. In the long run, I am convinced, it is about helping people solve their financial problems. To that end, I am pleased to see that John Lohr has started a Marketplace subscription called "The Fiduciary Sale" aimed at helping advisors "use the fiduciary sale process to develop new business." I wish much success to him, the advisors learning these methods and their clients.

