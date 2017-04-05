Iconix: New Developments And Upcoming Catalysts

Overview

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ: ICON) is a New York-based company that owns and manages 30 brands in categories ranging from clothing to footwear to home goods. Its brands include Peanuts, Danskin, Candie's, Cannon, Royal Velvet and Umbro. It licenses the brands to domestic and international manufacturers and also directly to retailers such as Target, Wal-Mart, Macy's and Kohl's.

Before I describe some recent and upcoming news with the company and some probable catalysts, a look at the stock over the last two months and last year will be quite useful. The stock has fallen about 35% in the last two months in an over-reaction to the company's guidance for the current year, which was lower than most expected.

One reason for the guidance is that 2017 is what should be considered a non-Peanuts year: if they release a Peanuts movie every 3 years as management alluded to on a previous conference call, it means one year will have the domestic box office revenues and some of the international box office revenues, another year will have most of the international box office revenues and the DVD revenues, and the third year won't have hardly any of those 3 revenue streams.

It will still have TV revenues and some merchandise revenues, though merchandise sales will be higher in years 1 and 2 of the cycle during domestic and international box office and DVD watching. Free cash flow and earnings are going to be lower than average in non-Peanuts years like 2017 and higher than average in Peanuts years. If they release another movie in late 2018, then 2018 will get the box office from that. I predict the next movie will be a Thanksgiving themed movie, tapping into the popular holiday like the Christmas and Halloween movies did.

A second reason for the guidance is that the company sold the Sharper Image and another brand, so naturally its earnings and FCF for the coming year would be somewhat lower. A year ago, the big irrational fear among investors was that the company would go bankrupt. It has since then sold 3 brands, all for major gains, and used the money to reduce its debt considerably. The trade-off in the near term is somewhat lower earnings and FCF. But the company's balance sheet is now much better, and it's on track to have a debt ratio that is better than the industry norm by 2019.

A key point is that the company did not change its guidance for 2018 or 2019, and its guidance for those is very good. It is guiding growth of about 4% both years.

If on the last earning calls, it had a significant EPS miss, but gave upbeat guidance for the current year, and weak guidance for 2018 and 2019, that would be only 1 out of 4 that is positive. It would not be smart to focus on the current year guidance when the other three were negative.

In actuality, the company on the last call had an EPS beat, gave so-so guidance for 2017 and strong guidance for 2018 and 2019. It would not be smart to focus on only the current year guidance, when the other three are positive.

Also, management explicitly said they're being conservative in the current year guidance. They said they expect to come in near the top end of their guidance of +/- 2% growth, but are being conservative because they can't guarantee how quickly their many initiatives will start showing growth results.

Related, the company for the past two years has overwhelmingly surpassed its free cash flow forecasts. In 2016, it forecast about $170M in FCF and came in at about $250M. In 2015, it came in about 12% above its guidance with $17.5M more than it forecast. It might beat FCF guidance again.

If on the upcoming earnings call the company has another beat and looks like it's on track to come in at the top end of the guidance, OR if there is a piece of positive news before or after the call that strengthens the probability of a good year, the stock will probably go up significantly higher. Let's take a look at the past year's price movements to see what I'm talking about:

Chart: Courtesy of Yahoo Finance

Notice that between April 11 and April 27, it jumped from $7.47 to $9.27 for a gain of $1.8, or 24%. It went from $6.58 on August 4th to $9.09 on August 18 for a gain of $2.51 per share, or over 38% in two weeks. It went from $7.52 on November 3rd to $9.94 on November 23, a gain of $2.42 per share in a little under 3 weeks, a gain of over 32%. Two of those jumps came after earnings beats of 3 cents and 4 cents. One of the jumps came simply from positive news.

In all three cases, people on average were as fearful about buying in the $6.75 to $7.55 price range as they are now. Every time I said I thought they were great buying opportunities. While I can never guarantee something, I think this is another great buying opportunity. Here are the reasons and the catalysts that will probably occur:

Upcoming Umbro Announcement

Buried in a weak lawsuit filed against Iconix recently was a very important detail: a major part of the Umbro license for the U.S. is being moved from a somewhat obscure company to a major national retail chain. While Umbro has global sales of $750M, its North American sales are currently only $32M. Moving this license from a small wholesaler to a major national retail chain will grow Umbro sales significantly.

In addition, the lawsuit specifically says that the major retail chain will not only do the footwear and intimate apparel the wholesaler was doing, but also "other" categories. One of Iconix's new strategies is to expand existing brands into new categories, and this move shows it's executing on that strategy.



This just happened in the last couple of months and revenues and profits from it are not included in guidance for this year or coming years.

The lawsuit states that the new major chain is guaranteeing Iconix that Umbro U.S. sales will be at least 150% higher. This is because for Iconix to exit from the wholesaler, it had to have a new partner willing to guarantee a sales increase of at least 150%. Given that the previous Umbro licensee was far smaller than a major national retailer, the guarantee might well be much higher than the 150% minimum level needed to trigger the exit from the old licensee. My best guess is that it's a big retailer like Target (NYSE:TGT), which, because it lacked enough sales growth in 2016, decided it wanted an exclusive on a unique, high quality brand like Umbro to give shoppers a reason to come into the stores.

In other words, something to differentiate themselves. Given the huge number of people between the ages of 5 and 21 who play soccer and who need new clothing and footwear almost every year due to growing taller/wider, Umbro is a logical fit for that.

Also, a fairly sizable number of people between the ages of 22 and 45 played soccer, so Umbro is a good fit for them too. I'm 48 and soccer was becoming somewhat big when I was young, and it exploded in the age groups just a few years younger than me and rapidly became the top youth sport. As a result, probably no sport was played more by people in the 22-45 age range than soccer. That's about half the population where soccer was the most played sport.

Another factor is that there are a fair number of immigrants in the U.S., which increases the size of the domestic market for Umbro somewhat. While the aged 5 to 45 soccer crowd is the most obvious market for Umbro in North America, Umbro could well expand into general footwear. Nike's (NYSE:NKE) revenues from general footwear are enormous, and if Umbro can get a modest slice of that, Iconix will be worth much more than it is now. At some point, a fair number of people are going to get tired of Nike and want a new trend or trends. If Umbro can turn itself into somewhat of a trend in general footwear and/or general athletic wear, the revenues would be big, and if it turned itself into a significant trend (e.g. the way Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) has managed to do with athletic apparel), revenues would be huge.

In the 1980s and 1990s, British company Reebok grew dramatically in both footwear and active apparel, and part of its appeal during its growth was that its British flavor was something different. Its logo featured on apparel and shoes was a Union Jack, and then later an abstract Union Jack. Reebok was later acquired by Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) for $3.8 billion.

Umbro has a decent chance of becoming a trend because of soccer being the biggest sport people 5 to 45 play and have played, and those are the age groups that care about trends and about wearing a different brand than what they perceive everyone else to be wearing. Coming up with good designs will be important. Honestly, Under Armour's fabrics aren't much better than the Russell and Starter quick-dry shirts and shorts I buy at Wal-Mart for about a fifth of the price UA charges. But UA has had some very good designs that helped make the brand become very in.

If Umbro were to add $100M in domestic sales, that would likely add about $5.2M annually in earnings, which is about 10 cents in EPS and an increase of 12.5% to this year's guidance. Iconix usually gets about 6% in licensing royalties on gross sales. When adding an existing brand to a domestic DTR (Direct to Retailer) retail chain, the expenses for Iconix are minimal: basically it's the existing staff giving a tiny percentage of their overall time (management, designers, etc.) to servicing the relationship plus probably some increase in marketing.

The DTR has its own design staff and other people working on the designs, and Iconix's designers evaluate and advise. But most of the expenses are the DTR's. Out of the $6M in licensing revenue going to Iconix, I think its expenses would be well lower than $1M, meaning more than $5M going to the bottom line annually.



That would be a major gain for Iconix. If it managed to get Umbro to $200M in domestic sales, it would be a giant gain. Getting to $200M would not be easy, but increasing by $100M is doable. Even an increase of $50M domestically is a sizable gain.



Under the previous management, Umbro wasn't being actively managed and was in cruise control at best. The new management is expanding it in the U.S. and has recently increased the number of international offices and staff members, and Umbro is one of their focuses - along with Danskin, Lee Cooper and other of the bigger brands that can be ramped internationally.

In an investor conference April 4, CEO John Haugh said that an announcement on Umbro is coming soon. He said, "We have some news we'll share shortly" about Umbro. I think the chances are strong that the stock will go up 6% to 10% on the news. I figure "shortly" likely means in the next 1 to 3 weeks, and at the very latest on the next earnings call. He said while they don't expect to get North American sales to $750M, he said they think there is a "big opportunity" to increase sales in North America.

International organic growth

Umbro could easily also see gains internationally. The global soccer market is huge, and Umbro is one of the top 4 brands. It certainly can do a lot more to expand sales by expanding into countries it's not currently selling in, growing more in countries it has recently entered and also by expanding into new categories.



If you look at PVH (a brand management company similar to ICON), it recently jumped 14% on numbers that were slightly better than expected. And even though it's entirely in retail, it's growing 2% this year as this report explains.

With 2% growth, it trades at a PE multiple that is roughly 50% higher than Iconix does. If Iconix comes in at the high end of its +/- 2% growth guidance, the stock will move towards a multiple that is similar to PVH, which implies an upside of about 50%. If Iconix shows it's on track to meet its guidance of 4% growth in 2018, its PE multiple will go higher than PVH's, meaning very serious gains for investors.

The PVH CEO was interviewed on Mad Money and he strongly emphasized that international is where the growth is. And that's exactly where ICON is focusing. If ICON management had not said they were focusing on international, I'd be concerned. But they've been opening new offices in new countries and expanding their overseas staff and focusing on expanding globally. The world's middle class has been and still is rapidly growing, and after people get the basics like electricity and appliances, they start buying clothes and other stuff.

Fortunately, Iconix recently broke its brands out into the ones that have strong growth ability (the drivers), ones that are good sellers but less growth ability (the maintain group), and ones that are small brands that may or may not have good growth ability (the incubate group) - so it can give greater focus to the drivers - particularly to international growth. That gave me significant confidence it knows what it's doing and has a strong plan to do it.

Retail companies that are only in the U.S. have significant challenges growing. And right now, Iconix is being lumped in with them. In fact, Iconix is trading at a lower multiple than the majority of retailers that are domestic only. In coming months, investors will realize the company has major runway (pun intended) for international growth that differentiates it from most retail companies.

The size of the growing global middle class is very large. Companies like Starbucks and Apple have achieved great growth by selling to it. American culture (music/fashion, etc.) is appealing to many people in other countries, so those huge markets are a natural for American brands. Iconix's recent moves to connect its brands to celebrities with large online presences also fits this because people in the rest of the world have more access to American culture than ever before. The people with the biggest following on social media are usually American celebrities.

As PVH shows, even in a challenging retail environment, some companies are going to do well, particularly companies with brands with good international potential. Iconix has Umbro, Peanuts, Danskin, Starter and a number of other brands that can get international growth.

Acquisitions

At the April 4 investor conference, Haugh detailed that Iconix has about $50M in domestic cash that can only be used for acquisitions. It has about $70M in international cash that can be used for anything, but most likely will be used for acquisitions unless it can repatriate it (more on this later).

Because of super low interest rates, that's $120M that is not generating really any revenue or earnings. If half of it is used for acquisitions that bring in $4M in earnings per year, that's an EPS share boost of about 8 cents, which would increase total EPS by about 10%. It's hard to forecast how much earnings different acquisitions will bring in, but I think $4M on $60M spent is reasonable, as that is a multiple of about 15. It could easily be better given that one of Iconix's strengths is its connections with all the major retail chains. If it acquires a brand that currently has $4M in earnings, and places it in a major chain, it could go up to $6M.

At the investor conference, Haugh said they're actively evaluating both domestic and international brands to potentially acquire. He noted that it's been over two years since they acquired a company, and that two years is a long time for them to go without an acquisition. They are overdue for an acquisition. I don't think it will be long until one takes place.

3 New Seasons of Strawberry Shortcake created

A year ago, management predicted that Strawberry Shortcake wasn't going to do strongly until after they created new content for that. At the April 4 investor conference, in reply to a question, Haugh said Iconix recently finished completion of 39 episodes of Strawberry Shortcake, which is 3 seasons worth of content. The first season will air this October to December, and the second season will air January to March.

He said the new content has enabled Iconix to sign new deals with new toy partners for a variety of Strawberry Shortcake toys. The content will bring in earnings both from airing the content and from merchandise sales.



He noted that Strawberry Shortcake is popular in a number of international markets, so this effort should bring results both domestically and internationally. He said it is a complete re-launch of the brand, and that they hope it will re-ignite Strawberry Shortcake sales in a way that is similar to how the Peanuts movie re-ignited the Peanuts brand.

Resolution of the SEC probe

There are many investors (including Jim Cramer) who have a rule that they don't buy stocks if there is an ongoing SEC probe. The probe started 16 months ago and most probes are ended in 10 to 18 months, and nearly all are ended within 18 to 24 months, so this is due to be finished in the near term.

Besides it opening the door for some investors to buy, it will most likely be seen as good news, and the stock will probably go up 5% on that day and another 5% to 7% in the week afterwards. Remember that it went down 21% when the probe was announced. As I've noted, a 2013 study by the Wall Street Journal found median fines on individuals more than doubled from $60,000 in 2005 to $122,500, while the median fine paid by firms dropped from $600,000 in the 2005 to under $200,000.

I think it's most likely that if any fine is given, it will be to Neil Cole, the former CEO at the time. Since Iconix is a small-cap stock, if it were fined, I think it would likely be well below the median.

Average investors are probably used to hearing only about high-profile SEC cases that have huge fines and settlements. However, those cases usually involve: a) huge companies and b) situations where the companies' actions had significant direct negative effects on others and/or put the entire financial system at risk, as was the case with big banks during the 2007-8 financial crisis.

Anything south of $300,000 would be negligible, and overall would be positive news. But I think likely there will be no fine.

Summary

Out of the above items, the Umbro announcement, SEC probe resolution and announcement of any acquisition are probable catalysts. I put the probability of the Umbro announcement at close to 100% and likely to occur in the next 1 to 4 weeks. I put the probability of SEC resolution without a major fine as being 99% and likely to occur in the next 1 to 5 months.

I put the probability of an acquisition in the next 1 to 8 months at 95%. It has been looking at potential acquisitions for about a year, so it's very overdue to make one. I'd be very surprised if one doesn't take place by the end of the year given the benefits to earnings and revenues.

It's not a lock to occur by the end of the year if there simply still aren't any deals out there worth making. But the chances are small that there would be 20 months of looking to buy a brand without there being one deal worth doing.

The international organic growth is not a catalyst per se, but will help quarterly earnings reports. The Strawberry Shortcake series might be a small catalyst when it's announced, or when it begins to air and initial viewership numbers come through. But I see it as being more similar to international organic growth in that it will contribute to helping revenues and earnings, but it probably won't be a catalyst for a jump in the stock price in and of itself.

In part two, I will describe five other potential catalysts: two that are highly probable, one that is likely and two that are possible, though unlikely. These articles take me a good amount of time, so it might be 1 to 3 weeks until I complete part 2. In the meantime, the current low stock price is not likely to last. If you look at the chart above, you'll notice that it's rare for ICON to stay this low for more than several days, and can jump upwards very quickly. So I'll share my strategy now.

Strategy

With ICON, I think it's best to both own it long term, and trade it by buying and selling on the swings. ICON is by far my largest holding because I've added a lot of shares at these recent low prices so that ICON is roughly quadruple my average position. I do everything in tranches/chunks, so this is approximately how I'm doing it at different price levels:

$7 to $7.30: I'm at about quadruple the normal size, with my normal size being about 10% of my portfolio.

$8: I'll move to having triple the normal size

$9: I'd move to having double the normal size position

$10: I'd move to having a normal position

$11: I'd move to half a position, though I'd keep a normal position if positive developments have occurred between now and that time.

To be more exact, I don't go from quadruple to triple exactly at $8. I exit out of some of it around $7.60, then more at $8, then more at $8.4. And so on. I also re-enter them at similar levels. Even with the stock at its current levels, I've made the equivalent of 110% in realized gains of a normal position simply by using this strategy. If the stock goes from $7.25 to $8, that's a 10% gain on a normal position. If it then goes to $9, that's the equivalent of a 12% gain for a normal position.

Catching that three times in a year is about 65%. And there have been numerous times where I've caught 6% to 10% on a move up and then re-entered it lower. Look at the chart above to see how many swings there are. So right now, I've earned the equivalent of 110% of one position in the last year from going very overweight when it's down. On my main long-term position, I have a mild gain as I bought it a little below the current price. If the price goes back to $10.5, my main position will gain about 50%, and I'll get another 30% from having gone very overweight on the dip again. Sports Direct has making a killing doing the same thing for the last 16 months.

Another plus is that it serves to help modulate the potential extremes of a small cap stock like ICON. If I and others lighten up some after big jumps up, it can help modulate the stock from getting ahead of itself. Going up too dramatically fast can be negative for a stock. And it frees up the resources we can use to buy the stock when it's low, which helps modulate the overreactions to the downside. If it wasn't for Sports Direct and others using this strategy, volatility would have been even higher, as the highs would have been greater and the lows would have been lower. Of course, that's just a side plus of this strategy. Generating strong investment returns is the primary benefit.