Express Scripts: Too Cheap To Ignore?

Express Scripts (NYSE:ESRX) is the country's largest Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM) in an industry dominated by 3 companies. The stock is down ~30% from its highs of over a year ago on drug price legislation fears and the loss of a major contract. Despite all of this, the core business is sound, profitable, and generates a significant amount of cash which the company has been using to buy back stock. The near-term outlook is hazy, and more bad news may be forthcoming. However, this is a strong company in a recession-resistant industry trading at bargain-basement levels. Long-term value investors will likely be rewarded for buying ESRX at these levels.

Source: Forbes

PBMs are the intermediaries between pharmacies, manufacturers, and insurance providers that negotiate drug pricing for the insurance companies. PBMs work to get discounts and mitigate high prices on certain drugs, something that has been a hot topic the last few years. They maintain profitability by taking cuts of the rebates on the drugs from the manufacturers to the insurance companies. The successful PBMs are those that can negotiate the best deals with manufacturers while also having the largest distribution network of pharmacies. These go hand in hand, as manufacturers of drugs are more likely to give the better prices to the large PBMs that can guarantee their drugs will be sold in a larger market. Because of these large deals, however, PBMs can end up relying heavily on a few contracts with major customers. From the 10-K, ESRX states that it improves patient outcomes and minimizes costs by:

providing products and solutions that focus on improving patient outcomes and assist in controlling costs;

evaluating drugs for efficacy, value, and price to assist clients in selecting a cost-effective formulary;

offering cost-effective home delivery pharmacy and specialty services that result in cost savings for plan sponsors and better care for members;

leveraging purchasing volume to deliver discounts to health benefit providers; and

promoting the use of generics and lower-cost brands.



PBMs have been blamed for the increasing drug prices. However, the companies make the most money when they can secure the highest rebates from the drug manufacturers. The more money the PBM is able to save the insurance company, the larger their cut will be. If the PBM didn't exist, the insurance company would have to fill the role, or worse, just pay higher prices. UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), one of the country's largest insurers, has its own PBM in-house, whereas ESRX is the only pure-play of the top 3. ESRX CEO Timothy Wentworth added some color on the most recent earnings call:

So let me start with the facts. Drug companies set drug prices and over the last eight years those list prices have increased by more than 200%. If not for us, our clients and patients would be left to pay those costs. Drug makers set prices and we exist to bring those prices down to ensure patients can access the drugs they need and the payers can afford them. We use every tool in our arsenal to do it and are constantly innovating new ways to bring costs in line and create greater patient access. We did that with hepatitis C and we are doing the same with diabetes, inflammatory conditions and other key therapeutic areas. And last year we limited our clients' total impact to a 2.5% increase in unit cost in a year where brand inflation was 11%.

One of the commonly cited issues related to the PBMs is the lack of transparency. Profit margins are very low, but it's common for revenue to be booked on drugs which were never in-hand for the company, but only negotiated for. It is murky, because some drugs do go through mail-order services and are actually sold directly. This lack of transparency has led many to question whether PBMs are actually taking a much larger cut than what would be constituted as 'fair,' which would be a contributor to higher drug costs. Although the company line is always that PBMs drive value and lower prices for the customers, without additional color on the issue they can continue to be considered part of the problem. Because of this, legislators are attempting to force the companies into providing additional disclosures regarding rebates. As for the PBMs, the fear is that additional disclosure could harm the ability to negotiate for the lowest possible price. It will be interesting to see how it plays out, and the future of the industry as it stands today is not certain. On the last earnings call, ESRX CEO discussed the rebates and margins to an extent. In 2016, ~89% of all rebate dollars were sent directly to the customers. However, some customers prefer to keep 100% of the rebates, some do rebate-sharing with other concessions and some don't take any but look for other reductions in pricing. Therefore, profit margins are on a case by case basis by customer and dependent on many different factors outside of just rebates. This makes it difficult to say definitively either way whether ESRX is taking profits at the expense of the consumer.

Another major issue that has been holding down ESRX is the potential upcoming loss of one of its major customers. The contract with health insurance giant Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) represents ~17% of revenue, and the prospects for it getting renewed in 2019 are not good, considering the ongoing legal battle between the two. Anthem's claims in the lawsuit that started last year are that ESRX overcharged them and the company has attempted to attain the right to terminate the contract. ESRX has filed counter suit and recently, 2 claims were thrown out of the 6 filed against ANTM. I am not a legal professional, and the likelihood of the $15B in question being paid or which company will end up ahead in the lawsuit is not something I plan to gamble on. It seems prudent to me to assume, however, that ESRX will lose ANTM as a client, likely in 2019 but perhaps sooner. That being said, it is quite possible that much of the damage has been priced into the stock already, with ESRX down ~30% from its all-time high.

ESRX data by YCharts

The company expects to report 7-10% earnings growth in 2017, and analysts have a 5-year growth rate of ~12%. 2016 saw strong growth of 16%, and a reduction in SG&A expenses. The loss of contract and potential governmental interference will continue to hang over the company for some time, but while that is happening, ESRX has a 98% client retention rate and is continuing to generate meaningfully higher earnings. The PBMs are middlemen, but they do fill a need in the industry. Changes coming down the line to make the industry more transparent may make the negotiations more difficult. However, it is important to remember that somewhere along the line, the job that the PBMs do has to be done. ESRX Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

ESRX has driven strong free cash flow growth and has bought back a lot of its stock over the last several years. Shareholder yield (showing debt reduction, buybacks, and dividends) was over 10% last year, and shows that management has been returning capital to shareholders, despite the unpopular dividend policy. If ESRX paid a dividend, I would likely already own the company today, but the buybacks at these prices are a solid use of capital.

ESRX Shareholder Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

ESRX is 5-star rated with a wide moat on Morningstar, and S&P Capital has a FV estimate of $142.60, implying 116% upside to the current share price. For a highly covered large-cap stock, it is unlikely that ESRX is trading that far beneath "fair value," but for me, the value at these levels is beginning to outweigh the risks.

It is quite possible that ESRX will return to a more fair valuation once the questions over the ANTM lawsuit are answered and some of the drug pricing rhetoric dies down. If the company were to return to a 15X P/E ratio, which is its long-term average valuation, it would mean the stock doubling over the next 4 years based on analyst estimates. There is a lot of risk in this name, but also plenty of reward to be had. Potential investors should go in with both eyes open, expecting some more bad news in the near term. However, over the long term, the patient value investor will likely do well with a position in ESRX.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in ESRX over the next 72 hours.