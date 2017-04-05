Mr. Softy's Buyback Report Card

MSFT has suffered from timing and issuances like any other big company over the years but overall, it has been okay.

Photo credit

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been an extremely strong performer in the past five years as the stock has gone from $25 to $65 in that time frame. But apart from that, MSFT has become one of the biggest returners of capital in the entire market as it seeks to unleash its absolutely enormous pile of cash. That has led to a rising dividend payout but also tens of billions of dollars in buybacks as well, which is what we'll be focusing on here. Just how impactful has all that spending been on shareholder value?

I'll be using data from Morningstar and company filings for this exercise.

Let's start by taking a look at MSFT's share count for each of the past six year-ends as well as the mid-year point that recently passed for fiscal 2017.

We can see that Mr. Softy has gradually reduced its share count in the past few years as its buyback began in earnest in 2013. Since that time, we've seen steady reductions in the float but they haven't exactly been huge.

This chart shows us the magnitude of each period's move in the float and it is plainly obvious that we aren't talking about a really substantial buyback here in terms of magnitude.

Obviously, MSFT has spent enormous sums of money in order to achieve these relatively modest results because it is one of the most valuable corporations on the planet, so any sort of meaningful reduction in the float is very difficult to do simply due to the sheer size of its float. That's certainly a good problem to have so I'm not trying to cast blame on MSFT; it is just a simple fact that a company with a half-trillion dollar market cap is going to struggle to produce appreciable buyback results. That's exactly what we've seen with MSFT as in the past five and half years, it has reduced the float by just under 8% on a net basis despite the tens of billions of dollars it has spent.

How is this? As I shall now demonstrate, MSFT used to be rather generous with its new issuances and timing of repurchases hasn't helped a great deal either.

This chart shows the dollars that MSFT spent in each period on gross repurchases and then the net amount that remained after removing new issuances. Particularly in 2012, you can see that new issuances were a rather substantial portion of total buyback spending, meaning that MSFT spent heavily just to recoup those shares before ever getting to actually reducing the float. In addition, keep in mind that MSFT issued those shares largely in the $20s and the stock is almost three times that price today. In addition, its buyback dollars have been heavily back-loaded into the last 2.5 years when the stock price was already elevated, diminishing the impact of those buyback dollars. Again, it isn't that MSFT has done a terrible job, it is just a simple fact that timing hasn't been its friend and that is how you end up with a buyback that isn't as impactful as perhaps it could have been. If these factors were reversed - heavy buying in the $20s and $30s and higher issuances now - MSFT's buyback would have been absolutely epic.

During our time frame, MSFT reduced the float by 651M shares on a net basis - which is just the difference between the most recent 10-Q share count and the YE 2011 share count - at a gross cost of $56.1B. That is an almost unbelievable sum but MSFT certainly can afford that and much more; surely a big reason why the buyback's allocated dollars remain elevated. The problem is that this amounts to about $86 per share because of the two factors I already mentioned: new issuances and timing. These things are not unique to MSFT as any company must contend with them when implementing a buyback and to be honest, MSFT's isn't really all that bad in comparison to many others.

MSFT has issued $5.1B in new shares during this time frame, shares that must be bought back in order just to get back to zero. To be fair, MSFT has pulled back quite a bit on new issuances in the most recent years but I mentioned 2012 as an example of something that has really hurt the buyback's effectiveness. MSFT issued $1.9B in new shares that year and those shares are now worth almost three times what they were at the time of issuance. That is painful and negatively impacts the buyback's effectiveness in a big way. In fact, that year's issuances alone are a big factor in determining MSFT's success with its buyback.

In addition, timing has played a role as most of MSFT's spending has been concentrated in the past couple of years when the stock price was already high. Had MSFT spent this type of money in 2012 through 2014, the results of this exercise would have been drastically different. But that's not what happened and instead, MSFT has bought when the price was high, diminishing its ability to get bang for its buck.

After considering new issuances and timing, MSFT's buyback over this period has reduced the float by 651M shares that would be worth about $42.8B at today's share price. MSFT spent - on a gross basis - $56.1B to buy those shares, indicating $13.3B in frictional costs lost to timing and new issuances. Every big company has these frictional costs and MSFT's amount to 24% of total spending. In other words, for every dollar MSFT has spent on buybacks during this period, 24 cents of it went to new issuances or timing of purchases instead of reducing the float. That sounds like a lot and it is, but among mega-caps, that is a middle-of-the-road sort of number.

So what can we learn from this? MSFT has certainly made capital returns a priority and that is a great thing. MSFT is well past the point where it has become a mature company with way too much cash it doesn't need and - credit to management - it is finding something to do with it. Frictional costs of 24% aren't desirable but it certainly isn't terrible either, due to the fact that MSFT has ramped spending after its share price appreciated substantially. As I said earlier, this is a great problem to have because it means the stock is flying but it does take its toll on the buyback's effectiveness. Going forward, if you're long MSFT, just know that when it announces buyback authorizations, you are probably going to see roughly a quarter of that money lost to frictional costs, and one should adjust expectations for its impact accordingly. It is also important to note that this may look different next year than it does this year but for now, Mr. Softy's buyback is what I'd characterize as average in terms of effectiveness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.