Strong Share, A Recovering Market, And Margin Leverage Supporting Masonite's Outlook

For all of the too clever by half ticker symbols, Masonite's (NYSE:DOOR) is pretty straightforward - it makes doors, it makes a lot of doors, and it more or less makes only doors. A virtual duopolist in the North American interior doors market, Masonite is taking advantage of improving housing markets (both new construction and remodeling) and looking to boost margins on a richer product mix and improving utilization.

Masonite shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year and are quite popular with the sell-side community. Nevertheless, I think there could still be upside here if the company can leverage mid-single-digit revenue growth into double-digit free cash flow growth.

A Straightforward Story

There's not much pizzazz to the Masonite story. It is not looking to sell IoT-enabled smart doors or push some eco angle. Masonite makes doors, interior and exterior, wooden, steel, and fiberglass, and markets them through an extensive distribution network in North America and the United Kingdom. In part through execution, but also in part through acquisition and attrition, Masonite is a top two player across the range of its products in North America, and the company really has little to worry about in terms of industry disruption outside of macro factors that impact new housing starts and remodeling/renovation work.

About three quarters of the company's sales come from North America, with roughly a third coming from both residential new construction and remodeling/renovation work. North American non-residential doors contribute a mid-teens percentage, and sales to the U.K. make up a similar percentage.

Masonite and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) are the dominant players in the industry, as consolidation and attrition have left them with 100% share of interior molded facing capacity in the U.S. and over 80% of door slab assembly capacity. As JELD-WEN does sell to other manufacturers and there are multiple door types, that capacity share doesn't translate directly into market share. Nevertheless, Masonite and JELD-WEN have roughly 40% share each of the North American residential interior door market with minimal credible competition (the third largest company has about 5% share) and relatively little risk of import substitution.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) subsidiary Therma-Tru has somewhere around 25-30% share in the North American residential exterior door market, with Masonite and JELD-WEN closer to 20% each. There are more credible smaller competitors in this market (with shares in the high-single digits to low-double digits), and exterior doors have meaningfully higher ASPs. With that, interior doors make up around 60-70% of market volume but around 40-50% of sales volume.

Masonite offers a range of product styles and models across the spectrum of price points. In terms of overall market trends, the improving economy has been leading toward a richer mix (solid interior doors with more elaborate finishes, exterior doors made of fiberglass instead of steel, et al). The company has longstanding relationships with Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) but sells the bulk of its products through wholesalers and dealers. While Masonite doesn't rely upon exclusive distributor relationships, replicating this distribution network would be expensive and time/effort-consuming.

Masonite and JELD-WEN are broadly similar in terms of their North American residential businesses, although JELD-WEN has been more aggressive in the past about pursuing share/volume growth (which is where some of those agreements to sell facings to other companies came from). There are some differences, though, in non-residential and non-North American operations. Masonite has about 40% share in non-residential wooden doors (largely interior), but JELD-WEN is not very involved in the North American non-residential market. JELD-WEN also has a meaningful presence in Europe and Australia, but weak margins led Masonite to pull out of multiple European markets and the company's revenue exposure outside North American and the U.K. is quite limited.

Growth And Margin Opportunities

I can't really see how further consolidation in the North American interior door market is viable, but Masonite could potentially acquire additional assets in the exterior door market and could expand its non-residential ("architectural") business through acquisition. Acquisitions in the U.K. are possible, but I would be somewhat surprised if Masonite looked to re-enter continental Europe through M&A.

I believe the primary growth driver for Masonite will be housing activity and mix shifts. Housing starts are still well below the 1.5 million long-run pre-peak average, and Masonite management is looking for starts to get back there around 2019. Masonite is also looking to benefit from mix shifts to higher-value products; since 2013/2014, management has been investing in new product development, and better economic/housing market conditions are leading to consumers spending up for higher quality products (fiberglass exterior doors, for instance, can sell for 50-75% more than a steel door).

On the margin side, about 60-70% of the company's SG&A and overhead expenses are fixed and the company is operating well below full capacity. As housing starts and remodels drive volume, utilization and margins should scale up. I also expect a richer mix to have a disproportionate positive impact on margins; higher ASP doors do cost more to make, but the price difference more than compensates, and the incremental margins are quite attractive. Higher wood and steel costs are a risk (they make up about a third of revenue), but Masonite can use a lot of scrap wood, and there are opportunities to reduce labor costs through automation.

The Opportunity

As Masonite's door sales are tied to the health of the housing markets and those, in turn, are tied to the health of the economy, there are macro risk factors here. One risk factor that doesn't concern me is competition. From around a dozen significant operators two decades ago, the market has whittled down to three major operators. A new plant would likely cost over $250 million (including die plates) and a new entrant would also have to assemble a distribution network. Import competition is limited as well; transportation costs become more meaningful on an international scale, those distribution issues remain, and some components (like facings) can be vulnerable to humidity and temperature changes in shipping.

I'm looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth (around 5-6%) as the company pairs volume growth with price increases and mix improvements. I expect improving margin leverage to funnel through to cash flow, lifting the cash flow margin from the mid-single digits to the high-single digits, driving low-double-digit free cash flow growth. Even with a double-digit discount rate (to reflect economic cycle risk), that supports a fair value around $79-80 per share.

The Bottom Line

It often makes me nervous when a stock is almost universally loved by the sell-side, but Masonite seems to deserve the love. Investors should also consider the recently-public JELD-WEN, but I like Masonite's leverage to improving housing volumes, pricing power, improving mix, and margin leverage. While there is a risk that that mix shift doesn't materialize and intense competition limits margin leverage, I think there's still some modest upside relative to those risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.