-5.2% In March: On The Path To Paradise? Or Fooled By A Mirage?

I should not be too optimistic and keep a low-profile as my portfolio underperforms all benchmark indexes.

I wrote last month that I hoped to be already in hell and my portfolio would reach paradise in the next months. Is my portfolio starting to recover?

My portfolio ended March 2017 with a 5.28% YTD loss while my benchmark indexes had a positive return in the same period.

Notes for the readers

The different data, figures or graphs have been retrieved from a report of Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), the broker I used currently to purchase and sell my stocks. Please also note I am a personal investor; please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.

An On-Going Recovery or A Smokescreen?

My portfolio performed very well in 2016 and ended with a 32.82% gain. Compared to the chosen benchmark indexes - S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) and Vanguard Total Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) - my portfolio performed better than they did. But now what's happened in 2017? Regarding both YTD and March performance of my portfolio, it could be considered as a mess or a disaster. My portfolio ended March 2017 with a YTD 5.28% loss, or a 0.20% positive performance in March, while the chosen benchmark indexes had a positive return in the same period. The good news is my portfolio had for the first time 2017 a positive return and even better performed than the S&P 500 index in March (on a YTD basis, my portfolio still underperforms the S&P).

Am I afraid? No. Am I concerned? Yes. But I also know my portfolio is more volatile and concentrated than the indexes. I am completely aware that it is easier to outperform. Or underperform if the portfolio allocation is not the good one or some bad news happen (oil crude price, profit warning on one owned company). Furthermore, I consider that I don't need the money I invest. I will not be happy if I would lose it (if it were my intention to lose my money, I would just gamble it in a casino) but I should maintain a distance from my financial success (or failure). Would it be easier to say that if my portfolio would outperform? Certainly, it would be.

On an asset management side, I did not do anything in March, except for strengthening my position in AOBC, as I mentioned in the February review. I was quite busy with both professional and personal duties. For example, I was a victim of AMEX (NYSE:AXP) card fraud. Hopefully, the contact customer service was very professional and kind, and everything is now as it should be. When I chose to open an account with American Express, it was for some reasons:

Having a card which I could use without paying huge fees for each transaction when I am abroad

Having a card without any payment ceiling, especially when I would like to purchase flight fares

Even if I am a client of AMEX, I was never interested in the valuation of the company. After having been in contact with American Express' customer service, I decided to have a look at the company which is one of the favorite ones of Uncle Warren.

In my view, the company has strong strengths:

Stable revenues

Well-known brand

Strong, stable operating margin

Stock repurchase program

Gradual dividend increase policy

A high RoE (around 25%)

However, the company overcharges merchants compared to its main competitors [Visa (NYSE:V), MasterCard (NYSE:MA)]. That's why many merchants in the country I am currently living (in France) do not accept American Express cards. Regarding the other valuation metrics as P/E and P/B, APX seems to be currently correctly valued.

March 2017 Portfolio Allocation

My current portfolio is small and consisted of the following eight companies at the end of March 2017:

Actia Group, a French listed company which is not listed on any U.S stock exchanges. Actia Group manufactures automotive electronics and telecommunications electronics products. Actia Group is a mid-market company founded in 1986 which is very internationalized (around 55% of the revenues come from abroad)

Tesco PLC (OTCPK:TSCDF), a British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer.

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF), a UK-based Drilling Contractor owning and operating the two refurbished and enhanced mid-water semi-submersible drilling units.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH), a US-based niche specialty insurer focused on the light commercial automobile sector.

CYS Investments Inc. (NYSE:CYS), an mREIT which invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (Agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD), a declining retailer which operates in the United States.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC), the new corporate name of Smith & Wesson. The company manufactures firearms. Last year, the company acquired other firms to diversify its sources of revenue. In January 2017, AOBC created its new Outdoor Recreation Division to expand its portfolio of consumer brands and products further into the rugged outdoor recreation market. Regarding the last AOBC's presentation, "Outdoor recreation" market size is around $30-35 billion.

Solitron Devices (OTCQB:SODI), a company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. Solitron is a "Net-net" company which entered into Chapter 11 protection in 1993 but recovered thanks to the action of the former CEO, who left the company after a bloody battle with Eriksen Capital Management, an activist fund.

I did not do anything during March, except for strengthening my position in AOBC after the quarterly result release.

Actia: Results in Line, Increase of the Dividend

Actia is the most performing stock I have in my portfolio. One week ago, the French company announced its annual results. To make a long story short, the trend for Actia was positive in 2016 with a 13.2% increase of the turnover, an improvement of the operating margin (6.1% vs. 5.2% in 2015) which resulted to an increase of the net income by 31.7% to €21.3 million (≈ $22.4 million). Furthermore the management board proposed to increase by 50% the paid dividend to €0.15 (≈ $0.16) per share. The payout ratio (16.2%) should slightly increase (14.6% in 2015) but would remain acceptable to expect a gradual dividend increase from the automotive manufacturer.

Awilco: Dividend Paid!

The only significant information was the dividend payment occurred in March. For the rest, nothing important to declare.

Atlas in February: Value Trap or Trapped Value?

As mentioned in my February portfolio review the company provided preliminary year-end financial results on the 22nd of February and had announced a 17 million negative impact due to a deterioration of the claims situation in Michigan. The financial result was modest, harshly impacted by the bad claims environment in Michigan. The company partially lost the confidence of Mr. Market and the stock price dropped accordingly. Did I do something? No I did not. Why? Because I had a second look on the results and also on the reserve level. In my view, the company is not prudent in terms of reserving process but is not under-reserved. Furthermore "once bitten, twice shy"; I would expect the company to be more prudent with its underwriting process from now. That's why I decided to keep my stocks.

AOBC: The Month of Mars

As mentioned before, after AOBC's result, I strengthened my position in the fire-making company. I am still confident in the future for AOBC and I have the feeling that the diversification of revenues set up by the management will lower the volatility linked to the gun sales and could also increase the margins of the company (regarding the last 10Q and 10K reports, we can see the Outdoor Products & Accessories Segment is more profitable due to higher margins). Furthermore I highly appreciated that the company repurchased its shares and completed accordingly its $50 million stock repurchase program.

Solitron & Tesco: The Sleeping stocks

Solitron and Tesco were sleeping stocks during March, even if Tesco announced that it would pay 214 million pounds ($269 million) to resolve regulatory probes a 2014 accounting scandal that prompted a boardroom house-cleaning and an overhaul of the U.K. grocer's supplier relations. As Tesco will expect to book a one-off charge of £235m ($295 million) in its accounts for the SFO penalty, compensation scheme and related costs, I would expect to see this non-recurring charge in the annual results which will be shared in mid of April. Depending on the results I would have better visibility on the future of this position on my portfolio.

CYS: As expected, Rise of the Interest Rate and Dividend Declaration

As expected, the Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75-1%. Regarding CYS' valuation, there was no big impact afterward. Furthermore, the company declared its quarterly dividend, which was stable, compared to last quarter ($0.25 per share). The amount I will receive in April will slightly improve my cash position.

Sears: Is The Company Dead?

Sears' situation is fascinating. One day all investors consider Sears as a buried company. The next one, a big part of them invests in the company as the insiders still purchase shares even after suggesting a going-concern warning in the annual report. I keep following Sears' stock price evolution and the news related to the company but I do not expect to strengthen my position in SHLD.

Asset Allocation: Good Boy, You Did What You Promised

Regarding my asset allocation at the end of March, I'm still too leveraged but I have reduced the leverage thanks to the cash transfer I have done and to the dividends I received from Awilco.

In April, the goal remains the same than in March: reducing my cash leverage to be able to face to any unexpected situations (e.g. mini-crash, change of Interactive Brokers' conditions, etc.)

And Now... What's next for April and forward?

There is no big change compared to my article on the 2016 review and to my previous monthly reports written in 2017:

I will stay long on AFH, AOBC, Actia in 2017 because I am quite confident in the results delivered by these companies

I will stay long on AWLCF, whatever the evolution of the oil price, as long as the remaining contract backlog exists.

For Tesco, I am in the expectancy and the annual results might be determining to take a decision

I will continue transferring more funds from my cash account to restore my cash balance and to invest in more stocks.

Increasing the portfolio diversification is an open option.

However, I do not have any goal regarding asset allocations for 2017.

My target remains an 8-9% annualized long-term return.

Conclusion

As sure as I am acutely aware of the irreproducibility of my 2016 performance over the long term I remain confident to reach an 8% annualized long-term return. For the moment, I am underperforming all the chosen benchmarks on a YTD basis. For the first time in 2017, my portfolio returned positively, and I hope that my portfolio would continue recovering, thanks to Actia and AOBC.

