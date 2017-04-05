Gilead: Don't Buy It Based On Sjogren's Syndrome

Six months ago I wrote an article on Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) that investors should expect that the company will focus on its pipeline rather than M&A. So far that prediction is manifesting itself as the company has not acquired any company or product yet. Instead they've chosen to concentrate on the pipeline by advancing a NASH candidate back in November and most recently by assisting Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in advancing filgotinib to a mid-stage study for Sjogren's syndrome. With this article I'll examine the opportunity and see what it means for Gilead.

First off this will be Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the inflammatory disease, Sjogren's syndrome. This study will help the duo determine whether or not they have a real solution to the problem based off their lab-scale studies.

The study will assess the feasibility of the product on Sjogren's syndrome in a 140 person study. Sjogren's syndrome is an immune system disorder where the immune system attacks the healthy moisture producing glands causing dry eyes, dry mouth, and difficulty swallowing among other things. Thus far there is no cure for the syndrome and can be a lifelong issue for individuals, mainly females. Usually the only way to treat the syndrome is by treating the symptoms only because the exact cause of it has yet to be determined. No exact number has been established as to how many individuals are affected in the US but the number is estimated between 500k and 2M individuals with a world infected population of roughly 3%. According to a recent study it was determined that the market for Sjogren's syndrome can become a$2.2B market by 2024.

But when evaluating a market it's important to keep track of who the competitors are. Given that there is not treatment yet for the syndrome it leaves a blue ocean to be discovered. The first shark in the waters may very well be Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) as they are currently working on Orencia in a Phase 3 trial which should launch in 2021 if everything goes well. Not far behind Bristol is Novartis (NYSE:NVS) which currently has a product in the pipeline that is in Phase 2 while MedImmune (NYSE:AZN) is working with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and they are in Phase 2a. With three different competitors but no real product on the market this can become a first mover advantage opportunity if Gilead can get in there quickly. Otherwise the competitors provide a medium threat to Gilead and Galapagos at this stage in the game.

Another front to be aware of is the substitutes market. Some of the substitutes include prescribing off-label biologics such as Rituxan, or treating the actual symptoms themselves. The substitutes only really treat the symptoms but not the syndrome so there is not real threat from that market. The real threat in this substitutes front might come from off-label biologics such as Roche's Rituxan. But if found to be effective against the syndrome it will take some time for companies to push their biologics through the clinical trials to proper approval for treating the syndrome. So from the substitutes front I believe there is low risk at this time to Gilead's and Galapagos' prospects.

Gilead and Galapagos are a bit behind in the game but there doesn't seem to be much competition nor substitutes for this rare disease and should they nail it or the competition fumbles this could be a good piece to the pipeline puzzle but it definitely won't stem the losses from the HCV franchise. The bigger risk to this collaboration than the competitors and substitutes may be the inherent risk that filgotinib fails from a science perspective. But if from a science perspective it works, Gilead won't realize the full potential of the revenue stream because it is just partnered with Galapagos in the clinical trials. Overall I believe Sjogren's syndrome provides very little by way of prospects for Gilead and isn't something I would be buying shares of Gilead for.

I actually initiated my position in Gilead in early September of 2015 and have been pretty upset with the purchase thus far. I will not be buying shares because I'm now above my 10% threshold. But I do believe that it offers value until around $84 which happens to be the midway point of the 52-week range and a 26% increase from the current price.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Gilead is my largest position and has been doing poorly, as I'm down 16.7% on the name, while the position occupies roughly 18.9% of my portfolio. I own the stock for the speculation portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 17.6% since the inception while the S&P 500 is up 13.5%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thank you for reading and I look forward to your comments!

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 16.6% 9.9% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 11.3% 4.1% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 6.3% 3.9% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 1.6% 3.7% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 0.5% 3.7% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -1.6% 8.1% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) -1.6% 7.2% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -2.3% 10.4% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -4.0% 0.6% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -4.5% 3.5% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -5.5% 4.1% Gilead Sciences Inc. -16.7% 18.9% Cash $ 22.18%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.