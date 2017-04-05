Indofood CBP: Share Price Pullback Presents Potential Opportunity Into Leading Consumer Food Player

It is the dominant #1 instant noodle player in Indonesia, the #2 instant noodle consuming nation globally, with a proven track record to pass on cost increases.

Indofood CBP is the pureplay consumer foods and beverage arm of Indofood, which also has operations in flour milling, agriculture, and distribution.

Description

Listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange and also traded over the US OTC market (stock: OTC:PNDFF; ADR: OTCPK:PIFFY), Indofood CBP (ICBP) is the leading consumer foods and beverage player in Indonesia. It is the pureplay consumer branded foods and beverages arm of Indofood Sukses (OTCPK:PIFMF), which owns a c.81% stake in the company, alongside its businesses in flour milling (Bogasari), Agriculture (IndoAgri; OTC:INDFF), and distribution.

The company manufactures and sells a wide range of consumer food and beverage products in Indonesia, with sale on instant noodles being the company's largest revenue contributor.

Distribution of ICBP's products is primarily undertaken by the distribution arm of Indofood Sukses on commercial terms. In addition, ICBP sources raw materials from Bogasari (flour) and IndoAgri (palm oil).

Highlights

Dominant #1 instant noodle player in Indonesia, the #2 instant noodle consuming nation globally

Indonesia is the#2 instant noodle consuming nation globally after China, with 13.2bn units consumed in 2015. The product is deeply ingrained with the life of Indonesian consumers, supported by high affordability (prices start from as low as US15cents), ease and versatility of preparation.

ICBP is the dominant market leader in the Indonesian instant noodle industry, with a 71-72% market share in the last few years. Meanwhile, the #2 player (Wings Group) holds a c.15% share while the remaining is shared by other smaller players.

ICBP's instant noodle brands (e.g. Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie) are well-recognized by Indonesian consumers across different income levels. Furthermore, it is sold at various price brackets to suit different income levels of customers.

ICBP's dominant position has provided the company numerous benefits. The firm enjoys lower fixed unit costs due to the sheer volumes of instant noodles consumed by its customers. More importantly, the firm has demonstrated a consistent track record of increasing its prices without significant adverse effects to its market share.

Consistent product innovation allows ICBP to maintain/capture market share in various products groups

We think that continuous products innovation is important to maintain and grow consumer foods businesses in Indonesia. Even though ICBP boasts an extensive product range with strong market shares, it has continually introduced new products to the market. More importantly, products introduced by ICBP are extensions of the existing portfolios (e.g. new flavors). We believe this minimizes consumers' resistance to adopting ICBP's new products, allowing the firm to grow its products range.

In 2016 alone, ICBP had introduced 11 new products. We have included the list below. For new products introduced in prior years, we have included the link for your convenience.

Multiple synergies derived from ICBP being part of the Salim Group

ICBP is the consumer branded products arm of the Salim Group (which is the ultimate owner of Indofood Sukses), one of the largest conglomerates in Indonesia, with presence in the consumer, automobile, resources, and others.

We opine that being under the Salim Group umbrella has provided ICBP with a strong advantage in distribution. Indonesia's retail landscape remains fragmented and its infrastructure remains underdeveloped. Hence, it is vital for manufacturers to have access to strong distribution capabilities (either in-house or third parties) to tap on the consumption growth. Indofood's (ICBP holding company) distribution operation has one of the most extensive networks in the country, with >1,100 distribution points. Furthermore, Salim Group also owns Indomaret, a leading convenience chain with >13k outlets in the country. Salim Group's extensive network ensures the availability of ICBP's products in both modern (e.g. supermarket, convenience stores) and traditional retail outlets across the whole Indonesia. As an added benefit, ICBP will also be kept abreast of latest local market developments.

Going forward, Salim Group has entered the e-commerce space via a JV with South Korea's Lotte Group to benefit from the strong growth of the space in Indonesia. Internet users in the country are expected to more than double from 95m to 215m by 2025. The growth of the e-commerce channel could serve to provide an additional sales avenue for ICBP's products.

Furthermore, ICBP is able to enjoy raw materials supply security as it procures its raw materials from other subsidiaries under the Salim Group using market prices as a benchmark. These subsidiaries are usually large operators (Bogasari, IndoAgri) who are able to price their products competitively.

For instance, ICBP procures almost all of its wheat flour from Bogasari, the #1 flour player in Indonesia with 51% market share. Bogasari flour mills are located near port terminals, minimizing its logistics costs. Strong operational expertise lowers flour production costs, and we believe that ICBP is able to benefit from lower costs as the competitive nature of the Indonesian flour milling industry implies that a portion of the cost savings be passed on to customers.

Further growth opportunities as ICBP enters other consumer products categories

ICBP is the market leader of a maturing industry. Indonesia's instant noodles consumption per capita is #2 globally, with 51.9 servings. This provides the firm a stable platform but it lacks the ability to provide attractive growth drivers for ICBP as further volumes increase remain limited.

In view of the above, ICBP has reduced its reliance on instant noodles (see revenues by products below) via actively growing its presence in other product groups in the last few years, including diary and beverages. This has been achieved by both organic (e.g. products innovation) and inorganic (e.g. Acquisition of Danone's (OTCQX:GPDNF) Indonesian dairy unit in 2014; JV with Asahi in non-alcoholic beverages) growth.

We note that other brands under ICBP's portfolio hold strong brand equity. This includes Indomilk (>40 years of history in Indonesia), Cheetos (#4 extrusion snack in Indonesia) and Lays. Leveraging on its strong branding, innovation ability, and extensive distribution network, ICBP is in a strong position to further grow its presence in other products categories.

In December 2014, ICBP entered into a JV with Oji (OTCPK:OJIPY), the #9 diaper player in Japan, to set up disposable diapers manufacturing and distribution operations. Assuming the JV takes off, it provides another opportunity for ICBP to grow its consumer products portfolio in an area which is enjoying strong growth. We also view ICBP's move to enter into a strategic partnership with an experienced operator favorably as it will be able to obtain operational experience in the sector from its partner whilst continue to leverage on its distribution strength and strong understanding of the local market. However, we note that we have not obtained further updates regarding the JV in the last few quarters.

ICBP will be a strong beneficiary of the structurally growing Indonesian consumer foods market

Favorable demographics support the structural growth of the Indonesian consumer foods sector. We had written a short overview on the space whilst covering a separate company, Tiga Pilar (OTC:PTTGF). For readers who are interested to get more background information, please refer to the article on Tiga Pilar.

The near-term outlook for the Indonesian consumer sector also appears favorable. As per Credit Suisse Emerging Consumer Survey 2017, Indonesia ranked 2nd in the consumer confidence scorecard, up from 3rd place in 2016. 44% of respondents responded that they were expecting income to remain stable for the 12 months while 29% expected increases. Furthermore, consumers continue to allocate a large portion of their household income to food (35%), far above the average of 22%.

With its deep penetration of the Indonesian consumer market, ICBP is expected to be a key beneficiary of the increasing consumer spending.

Select Risks

Higher raw material costs could affect profit margins

ICBP's margins could be affected in the short-term should input costs (e.g. palm oil, wheat) increase. In the medium term, however, we expect the impact to be minimal (particularly for ICBP's instant noodle division) as ICBP has demonstrated a strong track record to pass on cost increases to consumers via price hikes. Furthermore, ICBP has on occasions leveraged on its strong positions and hiked its ASPs to preempt costs increases. This minimizes the short-term impact of higher raw materials costs.

Stiff competition in beverage sector

ICBP faces stiff competition in the beverage sector. In the RTD Tea sector (a key beverage group for ICBP), there are numerous competitors, including Orang Tua (Teh Gelas), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) (Frestea), Suntory (Teh Oolong) and Wings Food (Teh Javana).

From the above chart, we note that some of its competitors (most of which are large MNCs or part of local conglomerates) have spent heavily on advertisements to capture market share. We believe that these players (IBCP included) are likely to maintain/increase marketing expenditure in order to maintain/grow their market shares in the future. The impact of significant marketing expenditure has been evident, as ICBP's beverage division continues to record operating losses (IDR336bn loss in 2016) since its commencement in 2013.

Furthermore, ICBP has benefited from soft commodity (e.g. sugar) prices in the last few years. Sugar prices have rebounded significantly from its lows in August 2015. With the stiff industry competition, we have our reservations on ICBP's ability to pass on such cost increases to the customers. Hence, we do not rule out the possibility that its beverage division could drag down ICBP's consolidated profitability.

IDR depreciation

A weakening IDR would translate to higher raw material costs for ICBP. Should ICBP unable to pass on cost increases to customers, its margins would be adversely affected.

Furthermore, IDR has foreign currencies denominated liabilities (in US$/JPY/EUR). However, we believe that the impact is minimal as these liabilities only account for <5% of total assets as of December 2016.

Conclusion

ICBP's share price has fallen 17% from its peak in September 2016. From an YTD perspective, it has fallen c. 4%. We attribute this to concerns over rising raw material prices (including wheat, palm oil, and sugar) during the period from 3Q16 to early 2017s. We believe that this could potentially create an entry opportunity into a leading consumer food producer. Furthermore, ICBP's instant noodles division remain the key operating profit generator, accounting for 79% of FY16 operating earnings. This division has a proven track records in passing on cost increases via ASP hikes. To illustrate, ICBP hiked its instant noodles by IDR100/pack in January 2017 as a result of cost increases. Hence, we expect the division to sustain ICBP's earnings resiliency in the near term. Furthermore, improving consumer confidence and weak wheat prices in Australia/Europe could provide tailwinds to ICBP's margins.

*Note: Target Price is for the US ADR (1ADR:20Shares) and the FX assumed is US$1 : IDR13,500.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by following me on a real-time basis by clicking "Follow" button near the title. This article is intended to provide information to readers and does not constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.