Amazon.com: Hold Or Fold?

You are a long-term holder, but have valuation concerns. What is more important to knowing whether to hold? A current valuation, or the potential valuation range in the years ahead?

If we drill from top down into the S&P 500, is this gloomy scenario true for Amazon.com and other companies in the top decile of the S&P 500?

“Corporations were doing effectively no better in late 2016 than they were in 2011. Yet stock prices have now more than doubled since that time,” Eric Parnell CFA.

What This Article Is About

The concerns expressed by Eric Parnell in his article, "The Beginning Of The End" essentially centered around,

excessive and unsustainable borrowings for share buybacks, as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must soon come to an end;

a doubling of share prices over the last 5 years while company earnings remained flat, also as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must come to an end; and

when these ends were reached, the current lofty share prices could be in peril.

In my articles, "The End Of The Beginning," and " The End Of The Beginning - Part 2: Buffett Is Right About Buybacks," I set out to analyze the financials of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by Market Cap, to see if borrowing for share buybacks was in fact a matter for concern at the individual company level. For those top 20% of the S&P 500 by Market Cap, the answer is a very definite, NO! But, while that is a very important fact about the financial strength of these companies, it does not mean shareholders are not affected by overly high share prices.

This article is the third in a similar series to the share buyback series, reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics. Again, I am conducting these reviews at the individual company level starting with the 4 companies comprising the top decile range of the S&P 500 by market cap. The first two of these 4 companies to be analyzed were Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). This article looks at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has a far higher current P/E ratio than either Apple Inc or Microsoft Corp, necessitating a slightly different approach.

A REVIEW OF AMAZON.COM - LOOKING BACK AND LOOKING AHEAD

AMAZON.COM - LOOKING BACK

The first question raised by S&P 500 statistics is whether Amazon.com's share price has increased disproportionately to its earnings over the last 5 years. TABLE 1 below includes comparative EPS, share prices and P/E ratios for Amazon.com over the last 9 years. Details of share buybacks are also included.

TABLE 1

If we compare earnings growth to share price growth for the 5 year period December 2011 to December 2016, we find that share price has more than quadrupled from $179.03 to $753.67, while EPS has increased by only 3.6 times from $1.39 to $5.03. On this basis, the S&P 500 statistics have some relevance to Amazon.com, because the share price has grown at a faster rate than EPS. Fast forward to the present, and share price has continued to grow. Share price of $906.83 at April 4, 2017 is now just over 5 times the December 2011 share price. But, that is not the end of the story, because current share price takes into account future expectations and, particularly with a high growth company like Amazon.com, I need to look ahead.

AMAZON.COM - LOOKING AHEAD

Net Income Projections

Take a look at TABLE 1 and you will see regular ups and downs in yearly earnings. So, what is the underlying growth trend? I need to do some more work to better understand.

In order to get an idea of how earnings are trending, I find it useful to get away from arbitrary 1-year measurements of earnings and combine into 3-year earnings periods for comparison purposes. Taking selected data from TABLE 1 above, I have constructed TABLE 2 below. I have also felt compelled to show comparative data from my similar articles, reviewing Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. (see here and here).

TABLE 2

Overall company earnings for the S&P 500 in the 5-year period 2011 to 2016 have been flat, and this is the case for Amazon.com. Amazon.com earnings grew by an average of 0.17% per year for the period 2014 to 2016 compared to the period 2008 to 2010 and Microsoft Corp showed similar lack of earnings growth. In comparison, Apple Inc grew earnings at 30.26% over a similar period. And yet, Amazon.com share price grew by a massively higher 406.5% compared to 151.3% for Apple Inc in the period from FYE 2011 to April 4, 2017. This is precisely why, while I agree with Eric Parnell's warnings based on the overall S&P 500 statistics, it is absolutely necessary to carry out detailed analysis by individual company. The next task is to determine appropriate projections for net income and EPS growth rates for Amazon.com to see if future growth in EPS justifies the present high P/E ratio. TABLE 3 below includes analysts' forecasts for Amazon.com from Nasdaq's website.

TABLE 3

The above analysts' forecasts are helpful as a guide by presumed experts on the future income growth prospects for Amazon.com. In my similar articles on Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, I expressed concerns about transparency of assumptions underlying these analysts' forecasts (for an excellent discussion on transparency, see Seeking Alpha Author Experience articles, March 10, 2017, #112 Modeling Discounted Cash Flows, and March 17, 2017, and #113 Using Discounted Cash Flows - Context, by SA Managing Editor Mike Taylor).

The main problem with the forecasts is data is processed and presented in a one size fits all approach that is not suitable for each and every company. To adjust for this, it is firstly necessary to understand how the various base data and forecast statistics are calculated. Similarly, some P/E and Market Cap calculations are based on the closing share price for the current day, while others utilize the previous day's closing share price, possibly due to time constraints. It is not clear whether projected earnings growth rates, and projected EPS growth rates, use the same percentages, or if EPS growth rates are after adjustment for share buybacks. To clarify, detailed basis of calculations of relevant data items appear in TABLE 4 below.

TABLE 4

Using TABLE 4 To Understand And Modify The Nasdaq Analysts' Forecasts

It is useful to understand from TABLE 4 how closing share prices at different dates, and different measures of shares on issue are used in the various calculations of current and projected EPS and P/E ratios. I can find no major distortions in the data presented for Amazon.com except in the growth forecasts as explained further below. Growth forecasts were also a concern with Microsoft Corp in particular, and I will continue to prepare a TABLE 4 for all companies in this article series to avoid traps such as those where Microsoft forecast EPS are based on an incorrect forecast base.

To get a better idea of growth expectations, I need to make similar 3-year period calculations to those in TABLE 2 above. I have also included in TABLE 5.1 below comparative figures for the "High" and "Low" growth rates included in the last section of TABLE 3 above.

TABLE 5.1

A Single Outlier Impacts On The Credibility Of The 3 Year Forecast EPS For Amazon.com

Of the 9 projected EPS figures in TABLE 5.1 above, the 5 pink highlighted EPS figures are clearly outliers provided by one analyst. From a statistical point of view these outliers are so wide of consensus they should probably be ignored, and accordingly removed from the data set. Another interesting observation from TABLE 5.1 is the difference in outcomes for Amazon.com if growth is front loaded as can be seen in the "High" case above. For all 3 cases, the 2019 EPS and net income are the same. But, total income for the "High" case over the three year period to 2019 is $7.4bn greater than "Consensus" of $20.9bn, and $11.4bn greater than "Low" of $16.9bn. Unfortunately, removing the outliers means I would only have 2 years of forecasts for "Consensus" and "Low", and no "High" forecast. I would not have the 3 years of forecasts I had available for my Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp articles. To resolve this, I have decided to accept the "High" case as is, but adjust the FY 2019 "Consensus" and "Low" case figures. I have done this by incrementing EPS for 2019 over 2018 by the same increment as 2018 over 2017 for each of "Consensus" and "Low" forecasts. The revised forecasts appear in TABLE 5.2 below.

TABLE 5.2

The yellow highlighted EPS figures are my replacement figures for the sole analyst's forecasts for 2019. The EPS change flows through to FY2019 growth percentages and net income figures.

Analysts' Projections For Earnings Per Share (NYSEARCA:EPS) Require Modification For Share Repurchases

It can be seen from TABLE 1, Amazon.com is not actively repurchasing shares. There was a repurchase in 2012, but not since then. Approval was given for $5bn repurchases in February 2016, but this authority has not been acted upon and is likely to be more for support should there be a downturn in the share price, or as an offset to shares issued to employees. I will not include any share repurchases in my projections further below.

Dividend Projections

I will not include any dividends in my projections below.

EARNINGS, SHARE PRICE, AND RATE OF RETURN PROJECTIONS - 3 YEARS 2017 TO 2019

Having detailed various key assumptions above, it is now time to bring all of the data together in TABLE 6 below, to determine potential share price growth and total returns in the years ahead? Three scenarios are provided based on consensus, and high and low forecasts of percentage growth rates per TABLE 5.2 above.

TABLE 6

One of the major concerns for Amazon.com investors has to be the current P/E ratio will not be sustained and could drop significantly and quickly in conjunction with share price falls. Of course, if the P/E ratio falls as a result of increasing EPS that is a desirable outcome. In TABLE 6 above, I have assumed the current Amazon.com share price of $906.83 grows by 10% per year cumulative over the next 3 years to $1,206.99 per share, and no dividends are paid. That level of share price growth would provide an investor return of 10% per year. At the same time, the forecast growth in earnings per share would result in a reduction in the P/E ratio for "High" case to 51.96, for "Consensus" case to 63.49, and for "Low" case to 134.14.

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

As explained at the outset, this article is the second in a series reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics. This series is running in parallel to another series examining concerns at excessive borrowings for share buybacks, also according to S&P 500 statistics.

For Amazon.com, based on analysts' consensus net income growth projections, the current P/E ratio of 180.14 is projected to reduce over the next 3 years by around 65% to 63.49, even if the share price grows at 10% per year. I expect investors' growth expectations for Amazon will still be high 3 years from now, and a P/E ratio of 63.49 would remain attractive. The bigger question is whether Amazon.com can start to grow net income at a rate closer to revenue growth. This has not been the case in the past. Provided the forecast EPS growth rates start to emerge in quarterly reporting, I believe it reasonable to consider Amazon.com a "hold". If, in the period ahead, Amazon.com is not able to convert fast growing revenues into fast growing net income and EPS, then a decision to "fold" would need to be seriously considered.

