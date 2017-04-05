Trump's First Quarter: Not As Bad As Headlines Read

We take a look back at the first quarter and illuminate a couple of sectors that could continue to see gains in the quarter ahead below.

The NASDAQ rose almost 10%, the S&P 500 was up over five percent; only the small caps seemed to be left out of last quarter's rally.

Despite the negative headlines and the growing pains from the new Trump administration, the market posted a solid first quarter under the new POTUS.

"We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorns have roses."

― Alphonse Karr, A Tour Round My Garden

It is hard to believe but the first quarter of 2017 has been in the books for a few days now. The start of the new Trump administration has been bumpy to say the least. Its first major legislative effort, the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, has gone down in flames; at least for the time being. Despite this, the president's low approval ratings and the slow pace of getting the new POTUS's administration staffed and in place, there are some things to be positive about despite the litany of negative headlines in most of the press.

Business confidence has spiked since the election and has been helped significantly by several presidential actions rolling back some of the regulatory excesses of the last decade. Consumer confidence just came in during February with a reading of 125.6, vastly exceeding expectations.

In addition, we have gotten a couple of much better than expected monthly jobs reports here so far in 2017. So far early in the new year, job growth has risen nicely from the fourth quarter. Construction & Manufacturing jobs seem to be on the rise as well.

February new home sales and housing starts also recently came in above the consensus. After spending a good part of 2015 and most of 2016 locked in a "profit recession", earnings growth has returned to S&P 500 and the market at large. This has been helped by a nice move for energy off the February 2016 lows. The dollar has stabilized recently after a surge after the election as well. The Federal Reserve even managed to raise rates last month and signaled it will do so two or three times more in 2017, and the market largely yawned. I believe this is a sign both the central bank and investors see the domestic economy as on solid footing.

The ten-year treasury yield has come back some since the quarter point hike and stands at just 2.4% currently. Mortgage rates have dropped in both of the last two weeks as well. Housing continues to be one the largest allocations in the market and I outline 7 reasons the housing market should continue to improve and a couple of housing picks in this recent blog post (that went out to all my real time followers)

The global economy also seems to be on the mend. Europe is growing faster than it has in quite some time and China's growth has been solid of late as well with factory activity recently hitting a five-year high.

For the first quarter, the S&P 500 logged a gain of five and a half percent while the NASDAQ was up just less than 10%. I think the market is neither over or under valued here. I am concerned that small caps, which were the big winner right after the November election, have largely done nothing so far in 2017 with the Russell 2000 largely flat on the quarter.

I think we need to make significant progress on significant tax & regulatory reforms and see solid first quarter earnings reports for the market to make further gains from here in the upcoming second quarter. Biotech, remains my favorite sector of the market followed by housing as stated above.

The biotech sector largely consolidated its 10% gains made in February during March. The main biotech indices remain stuck right under stubborn upward resistance levels that have been firmly in place since the very end of 2015. Rallies have failed at this ceiling several times in 2016 as well as a couple in 2017 so far.

I think we need an uptick in M&A across the industry in the second quarter to finally breach these levels once and for all. I am cautiously optimistic we will see this occur in the quarter ahead. Recently, I profiled three logical buyout targets in the sector.

Overall, the first quarter was a good one for investors. Here is hoping for the same as we begin the second quarter. As in the first quarter, investors should ignore the conniptions of the media and concentrate instead on what is going on in the economy and the markets.

"Some people see the glass half full. Others see it half empty. I see a glass that's twice as big as it needs to be." ― George Carlin

