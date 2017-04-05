Finding Trading Opportunities In The Market: A Case For Investing In Management

Management and the board of directors plays a big role in a start up's growth into a successful company. From Jeff Bezos serving as a member in the board of advisors, in Basecamp, to billionaire investor Carl Icahn being a member of the board of directors in ridesharing company Lyft, new companies need experienced leaders to put them on the road to success.

Now, this isn't only common in the tech industry, it's also very prevalent in the healthcare sector, as well. For example, Medovex Corporation (NASDAQ: MDVX) has a strong board of directors that could drive it forward in the medical device space.

Medovex Corporation

If you've never heard of Medovex Corporation, it's a company that engages in the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of potentially innovative medical devices. More specifically, MDVX is a medical appliances and equipment company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Medovex Corporation aims to improve the quality of patient service and cost effectiveness with innovative medical devices.

Medovex's first product in its pipeline is the DenerveX System. This system could provide patients with long-lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome, which is a syndrome in which joints in the back of the spine cause pain, in an economically-efficient manner, when compared to other available options.

The U.S. is considered the largest medical device market in the world, with market size of nearly $150 billion. According to Select USA, the U.S. medical device market is expected to reach $155 billion by 2017. Consequently, MDVX could tap into the billion dollar medical technology industry, if it gains FDA approval on its DenerveX System.

Board of Directors

Medovex would not have gotten to the point where it is now without its board members and management team. Let's get into some of Medovex's board members.

Dr. Scott M.W. Haufe

Dr. Scott M.W. Haufe is the co-founder of MEDOVEX and serves as a director of the company. Dr. Haufe is a board certified physician in the various fields, such as Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine and Hospice /Palliative Medicine. Now, Dr. Haufe has an extensive background in the industry, and he began his career in the field of Anesthesiology, in which he served as Chief of Anesthesiology and Pain Management with St. Lucie Anesthesia Associates.

Dr. Haufe recently exuded confidence in his company by acquiring just over 250,000 shares of MDVX common stock, at a price of $1.29 per share. In turn, Dr. Haufe now owns over 1M shares of the company. Consequently, this may attract other investors into MDVX.

Larry Papasan

Mr. Larry Papasan serves as the Chairman and Director of Medovex. Between July 1991 and May 2002, Mr. Papasan served as President of Smith & Nephew Orthopedics. Additionally, Papasan has been a Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioMimetic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMTI). Moreover, Papasan has also served as a member of the Board of Directors of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NASDAQ: UTG), a closed-end management investment company, since February 2003 and of Triumph Bancshares, Inc. (a bank holding company) since April 2005. Papasan brings a plethora of experience to the table, which could benefit Medovex.

Dr. James Andrews

James R. Andrews, M.D. also serves as a director of the company, he is internationally known and well recognized throughout the world for his scientific and clinical research contributions in knee, shoulder and elbow injuries, and expertise as an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Andrews is a founding partner and medical director for the Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Additionally, Dr. Andrews is a founding member of the American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI). Involved in education and research in sports medicine and orthopedic surgery, he has made major presentations on every continent, and has authored numerous scientific articles and books. That said, Dr. Andrews' experience in orthopedics and injuries could help the company further develop its DenerveX System, which could allow Medovex to break into the space and generate a significant amount of revenues and earnings.

Steve Gorlin

Steve Gorlin is the co-founder of Debride Inc., Medovex's first acquisition. Mr. Gorlin has founded several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies over the past four decades, including HycorBiomedical, Inc., which was acquired by Agilent, Theragenics Corporation (NYSE: TGX) , CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR), Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, which was sold to Valeant for approximately $2.6B, EntreMed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENMD), MRI Interventions (OTCQB:MRIC), DARA BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARA), MiMedx (NASDAQ: MDXG), and Medivation, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVN).

Now, these are not the only Medovex board members that bring something to the table. Medovex is well-equipped with a team that has expansive knowledge in various fields, which should lead the company to success.

Last Words

Rather than primarily focusing on financial statements, investors should also focus on investing in companies with a robust and experienced management team. Strong management is one of the keys to any successful company, and without an experienced team, a company could make poor strategic decisions. Think about management as the captain or coach of a team. Without a good captain, chances are the team, or company, will not perform well. Now, a strong management team will generally look to create value, which should translate to strong stock performance. Therefore, you should look to examine a company's board of directors and management team in addition to any other of your analyses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.