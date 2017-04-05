Negotiating With China: The World Has Changed With Respect To International Finance

As a consequence of this, trade surpluses don't mean the same things they used to and complex relationships can exist between foreign exchange markets and government's economic policies.

In the past, economists have argued that trade flows determined international capital flows, but these days economists now seem to believe that international capital flows are determining trade flows.

Financialization has grown beyond national boundaries and now is an integral part of world finance and trade, so much so that it has reversed some international thinking.

Over the past eight or nine years I have discussed, more and more, the impact that financialization has had on the United States and other developed countries.

Financialization is the term given to the advancements made over the past fifty years or so in financial administration and financial engineering, advancements that have directed economic resources into assets rather than production.

Just recently, I addressed the impact of financialization on the US economy and possible return to higher rates of inflation. In the article I discussed the concerns of some analysts that have observed the velocity of money in the US being so low.

Of course, never in United States history has most of the injection of money into the economy gone into the economy's financial circuit rather than into the economy's industrial circuit.

As the Federal Reserve has put money into the banking system, the funds have tended more to go into assets, financial or physical, rather than into production, like business investment expenditures. Consequently, monetary injections have done little to stimulate real economic growth, but have created credit bubbles or potential credit bubbles that have had very little impact on the expansion of real GDP.

It was interesting for me to see the phenomenon of financialization show up in my recent discussion of the meeting taking place this week between Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, and Donald Trump, President of the United States.

My concern was about how the negotiations would take place given Mr. Trump's criticisms of Chinese economic policies, particularly those related to running trade surpluses in their balance of payments, and to devaluing their currency against the US dollar to help achieve the trade surpluses.

This concern came about because of my reading of current data sources, which led me to the conclusion that the Chinese trade surpluses were a result of changes in how trade was actually being driven in the current time period and the fact that the value of the Chinese Yuan was not really undervalued, and had actually risen over the past twelve months by just about 6.5 percent.

In terms of the Chinese trade surplus, I relied upon an article just posted in BloombergView by the financial economist Michael Pettis. Mr. Pettis, in this article, argued that historically economists argued that capital flows would flow from one country to another in order to balance trade flows.

Things have changed. Given the growth of world financial networks and the massive liquidity that has been produced over the past fifty years as credit inflation and financial innovation have created, globally, the process of financialization that now seems to dominate all economies.

Almost all countries seem to have their share of financial engineers to direct funds into the financial circuits of world markets. This is especially true of countries that can produce sophisticated and advanced training in financial economics, like China.

I know that this learning began in earnest quite a few years ago. I was asked in the early 1990s to lead a seminar for the Finance Department at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for eight Chinese individuals to bring them up the learning curve in the advanced techniques used in foreign exchange markets. It was a very good experience for me and, I hope, for them.

As a result of the article discussing the negotiations of Mr. Xi and Mr. Trump, I received a comment from Mike Holt pointing me to further work of Mr. Pettis, especially his book "The Great Rebalancing: Trade Conflict, and the Perilous Road Ahead for the World Economy," published by Princeton University Press in 2014.

Mr. Holt further referred me to a longer article by Mr. Pettis posted in a series of papers on China Financial Markets by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace titled "Is Peter Navarro Wrong on Trade?." This article gets even deeper into the financialization of international trade and the driving force of international capital flows and how they have changed the dynamics of global trade.

But, all these factors point to the need for the Trump team to focus more on the financial aspects of the trade situation and the directing or re-directing of cash flows and not on the possibility of raising trade barriers or creating a currency war against the Chinese. To be effective in their negotiations, Trump and his advisors need to be in tune with the reality of the world today.

And, this world is very complex. Just looking at the US Dollar/Chinese Yuan exchange rate is not enough. Saumya Vaishampayan and Carolyn Cui, in a recent Wall Street Journal article, give us a picture of some of the complexities one now finds in trying to unravel what is going on in foreign exchange markets and international trade.

For example, they begin by talking about the fact that "The Yuan has recently been rising."

"The gains have been small-the yuan is up 1.0 percent against the dollar so far this year." And, as I mentioned earlier, over the past twelve months, the value of the yuan has risen by almost 6.5 percent. This, of course, makes it harder for Mr. Trump and his team to argue that China "is manipulating its currency downward at the expense of the US to help bolster exports and its economy."

At the same time, however, "The yuan has fallen more than 2.0 percent against a basket of China's major trading partners, which include the US, the EU, and numerous Asian countries…according to data published by the EU."

Vaishampayan and Cui quote Roland Mieth, emerging-markets portfolio manager for Pacific Investment Management Co. in Singapore, as arguing that the result of a stronger Yuan against the dollar and a weaker Yuan against other currencies helps China "achieve the objective of export competitiveness and reflation in the economy while at the same time avoiding a negative spillover effect."

Furthermore, many economists say that "China doesn't meet the US Treasury's criteria to be named a currency manipulator because its current-account surplus has shrunk and it has been burning through its reserves to prop up the currency, rather than letting it fall."

The Chinese are apparently trying to send the signal to the Americans that "they are willing to play ball on currency and trade issues so that their bilateral economic relationship can be maintained."

The question, however, on many people's minds is whether or not this position is sustainable.

My own feeling is that the position is more sustainable than many analysts, who still see the world through the older, historically defined glasses, might believe. In the current world, dominated by financialization, we have seen that financial engineering can extend positions for a very long period of time. And, as we have seen, the Chinese plan for the longer-term and not just for the next twelve months.

This is the new world of global finance and trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.