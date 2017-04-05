MarineMax: Volatile And Poised For Growth

If you feel the economy will continue to improve, this is the company for you.

Thesis

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is not for the faint of heart investor. The company is volatile, (comparatively) small, and very much dependent on a good economy. If you see new unemployment lows, high consumer confidence, and you believe this trend will continue, Marine Max is for you.

About The Company

MarineMax operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used boats spanning all purposes. The company also offers marine parts and accessories including electronics, docks, anchors, lines, and covers. It also sells recreational accessories like wakeboards, tubes, and skis. Further, the company offers finance services, a wide variety of insurance, and a yacht charter business. It is fair to say the company handles everything related to boats and boating. A company snapshot is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: MarineMax Company Snapshot

Source: MarineMax Q1 Presentation

The company is the largest player in a highly fragmented industry. The company is volatile with a 52 week range of $15 - $23 per share and lots of bouncing between those prices. Its market cap is just under $550m and average volume is about 250,000 shares. Nearly all of the stock is owned by institutions and insiders. For these reasons, I would say that it is underfollowed.

What I Like

MarineMax trades at a P/E of 21 with a forward P/E of 13.8. This is not primarily a value based trade but those numbers are good with me. PEG is 0.57 which suggests the company is a good value based on expected growth. The company trades at a discount to sales with a price/sales of 0.55. It is worth noting the company trades on par with future cash flow.

Earnings are expected to be huge for the company. We will talk about risks later, and there are some serious ones, but for now let's be optimistic. Earnings are expected to grow 30.6% next year and 121% over the next three years. Profit is expected to increase more than 50% in the next two years. Past and future earnings for the company is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: MarineMax Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

The balance sheet is about what you would expect from a marine retailer. It has a lot of stock, inventory, and unsold assets. However, the company has no long term debt. Debt/equity for MarineMax is 67%. The company's only debt is inventory financing. MarineMax does not pay a dividend.

Opportunities And Drivers

Year over year, quarterly revenue is up 33.8% and quarterly earnings were up 284%. It is very obvious to MarineMax that the recovery from 2008 is truly starting to take hold. The company has identified several avenues for continued growth.

First, MarineMax plans on capitalizing on improving industry conditions. It is not surprising that nobody was buying boats during the financial crisis. But hey, we have unemployment sub 5% and high consumer confidence. Even wages are starting to rise! As consumers, that means it is time to buy more boats! That is the argument, anyway. If you think that is the trend then consider Marine Max.

The company has also done some serious expansion. It has acquired a ton of locations since 2008. This has greatly expanded the company's brand portfolio as well. The company plans on continuing this expansion through acquisitions. Figure 3 shows brand and segment expansion while Figure 4 puts it all on a map.

Figure 3: MarineMax Brand Expansion

Figure 4: MarineMax Expansion Map

Source: MarineMax Q1 Presentation

Risks

The risks are obvious. Boats are known as 'holes in the water, into which you dump money'. They get smiles per gallon not miles per gallon. They are expensive to buy and expensive to run, maintain, store, etc. If the economy takes a turn for the worse, MarineMax will be hit hard. Currently, 68.5% of revenue comes from new boat sales. If nobody is buying new boats the result is obvious. Let's look at what happened during the financial crisis for example. This is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: MarineMax During The Great Recession

HZO data by YCharts

But hey, the company pulled through. The company is small and has posted significant volatility in the past 12 months. Nearly all of the shares are concentrated in the hands of institutions and insiders. I tend to view this as a good thing because it implies the company flies beneath the radar of the retail investor. However, should some of the big holders decide to exit, the price could end up in free fall.

Really the biggest risk is the economy continuing to do well. Outside of this, it is just the normal risks to every company.

Final Thoughts

If you missed the 'Trump Trade' but have faith in its merit, this may be the company for you. A strong and improving economy means strong boat sales. If you have a healthy appetite for risk and volatility and you believe things are trending up, MarineMax may be the investment you are looking for.

