Koninklijke Philips: The Healthcare Train Has Passed

We believe this growth is unsustainable, and that most of the growth is already calculated in. A shortcoming in growth will heavily affect the stock price.

EBITA is up 42% on average since last year and the stock price is flirting with the €30 price mark.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is a Dutch manufacturer of consumer electronics and healthcare products. The company was founded in the Netherlands in 1891 and now employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Philips has three main business units: Philips Electronics, Philips Healthcare and Philips Lighting. The company already sold the latter however, to narrow its focus on its electronics and healthcare division.

In the remaining divisions, and especially in healthcare, the company proves to be a very social player. Only just in the last week, Philips announced joint ventures with B. Braun and PathAI. The healthcare group also has ongoing ventures with Onelife Health, LabPON and Illumina among others. Philips is also world patent leader for the European Patent Office, as they filed for 2568 patents in 2016.

In 2016 Philips' focus on the Healthcare division seemed to really gain traction. In Q4 2016 Philips showed the effects of lower costs and higher margins as EBITA grew on average 42%. This is a consequence of the "Accelerate!" transformational program, in an effort to de-layer the organization and reduce overhead costs with €1.8 billion.

Source: Philips Investor Presentation

Especially the Diagnosis and Treatment healthcare business unit amounted to this high growth, as it increased EBITA with 55.49% and sales year over year with 3%. The segment grew especially in Latin America, where it reported double-digit growth due to the high margins of the Image-guided therapy and diagnostic imaging. It is also noteworthy that all the other business units grew significantly as well, with growth percentages between 25.7% and 55%.

Source: Philips and own calculations

Philips' incredible ability to increase margins by reducing costs has also affected their stock price. Philips' shares are already up 25% over the last year and have been on an upward trend for the last 5 years. The stock increased especially in February, when Philips announced its good earnings for 2016.

Source: Euroinvestor

But can Philips keep up this growth rate of 40-45% in earnings, and can the stock price still go up 20%, like it did on average in the last 5 years? We do not believe so. Judging from current stochastics, this rally seems similar to the lead-up of past sell-offs. We believe 2017 might be the first year since long Philips actually crosses over the 30 euro price mark, but it probably will not go much higher than that.

An increase in EBITA like Philips' is rather exceptional and is doomed by its own success. Even though growth might continue, the company is now competing with its past self to keep stock prices up. Our opinion is that a lot of the higher margins and EBITA growth is already calculated into the current stock price. Once Philips publishes earnings that are not as high-growth as the previous there will be a sell-off. On the contrary, if Philips publishes earnings that are just as high-growth the payoff will probably not be as great. Philips stock has a lot of downward volatility potential, and it is due to this low risk-reward payoff that we believe the company does not have an attractive profile at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.