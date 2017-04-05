Ship Finance International: A Sustainable 12% Yield?

The company posts strong revenue growth and EBITDA. The dividend looks sustainable with room for growth.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) offers a massive dividend yield and stable operating performance in the face of sector-wide challenges. The company should be considered a potential long candidate for investors who are bullish on shipping.

Ship Finance offers a dividend yield of 12.25% and the company has managed to increase its payout over the last five years.

Top Line, Growth Profile, and Balance Sheet

Shipping is a cyclical industry, and we are in the midst of a downturn. However, downturns do not last forever, and there are signs that the industry may be recovering.

Market sentiment is also turning more optimistic. For example, Morgan Stanley upgraded several names in the wake of what many analyst feel is a sustainable recovery in the Baltic Dry Index.

In terms of revenue growth, SFL has seen revenue grow from $271mm in 2013 to $413mm over the last three years, representing a CAGR of 15%. But revenue must be viewed in the full context of cyclicality that has seen revenue reach upwards of $600mm in the early 2000s.

Debt

1.) SFL is a highly leveraged company with total long-term debt of $1.45b for the FY2016, but there has been steady debt reduction over the past six years.

SFL Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

2.) Despite the high debt load, SFL has interest expense of only $72mm. The firm's EBITDA of $268mm gives it a healthy EBITDA coverage ratio of 3.72x.

3.) SFL has a strong cash position with $181mm in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. The company's current liquidity covers its interest expense by 2.51x.

Dividend Sustainability

SFL paid out $168mm in total dividends for the FY2016, and this translates to a payout ratio of over 100% net income. However, net income is a misleading metric for depreciation heavy industries like shipping.

EBITDA and cash flow are better ways to gauge the safety of the dividend. In terms of EBITDA, $268mm covers the dividend quite nicely. The EBITDA translates to a net operating cash flow of around $230mm.

However, SFL has free cash flow of around $41mm, and on the surface, this looks like terrible dividend coverage.

How does $268mm in EBITDA translate to only $41mm in free cash flow? Easy, the company used a great deal of its cash flow on what we believe are discretionary and value accretive activities: Debt paydown of over $100mm and CAPEX of almost $200mm for the FY2016.

If not for the substantial debt paydown in 2016, SFL would have comfortably covered its total dividend payments with FCF. The CAPEX expenditure is also not a problem because it helps grow revenue in the future.

Conclusion

Ship Finance International is holding up well in during challenging times in the shipping industry and may soon benefit from increasing rates. The company's revenue has been growing convincingly for the last three years, and it has strong EBITDA and interest expense coverage.

Ship Finance's large dividend has been growing for the last five years and looks set to continue to grow well into the future. The payout is well covered by net operating cash flow and EBITDA.

