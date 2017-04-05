Intel: Back To The Basics For Growth

If Intel succeeds, it means it can grow without the need for expensive acquisitions.

Intel is on the right track, because at heart it has always been a chip company.

However, with its new forthcoming 10 nm FinFET process, it now has a good chance to get a good size piece of the foundry space.

Intel has been trying to get into the foundry business since 2010, without success.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been desperate to find new areas of growth for many years. Having missed the opportunity for growth in the smartphone space, and with CPU sales not going anywhere due to lower PC sales, it turned to acquisitions.

INTC has made 24 acquisitions since 2009, beginning with Wind River Systems and McAfee ($884M and $7.6B, respectively), and most recently Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) for $15B. One can make a case that INTC should not have done several of the acquisitions it made, but the truth is that since 2009 INTC's revenue and stock price have more than doubled. So, overall, shareholders have done ok.

INTC's recent acquisition of Mobileye will provide growth; however, that will be in the very far future. There is also the risk that autonomous driving will not turn out the way INTC thinks it will. Also, INTC paid a King's Ransom, and I doubt if its stock will benefit in the short term as a result of the Mobileye acquisition.

INTC has tried to diversify its business model over the past few years; however, deep down it's a CPU manufacturer. Perhaps that's why some acquisitions did not work out well, because they did not conform with its CPU culture.

Back to basics for growth

We know that INTC has been trying to get more into the foundry bushiness for some time. More specifically since 2010, without, however, having much luck.

In a letter back in August 2016, Zane Ball, vice president of INTC's Custom Foundry division, made a point that INTC Custom Foundry "has developed full-featured design platforms on Intel's 22 nm, 14 nm and our forthcoming 10 nm FinFET process, offering customers an unprecedented combination of performance and energy efficiency compared to previous state-of-the-art transistors."

Source: Intel

INTC also agreed to manufacture chips based on ARM's Artisan Physical IP on its 10 nano-meter design platform. As a result, several big players such as LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) announced their intention to use Intel's foundries for 10nm chip development.

In theory, INTC has the lead in the high-end foundry space, especially with its 10 nm FinFET process. And at the 14nm level, INTC also has the lead in interconnect density.

Still, it's not only about having the technology; the service you offer and the ability to deliver a large number of chips are also important. INTC still has not been tested for large orders in the marketplace. In the high-end foundry space, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are still kings.

Does Intel have the advantage over Samsung and TSM?

According to INTC, yes. In a recent post from INTC's blog, the company says that its upcoming 10nm process node is a "full generation ahead" of the 10nm technology competing chip makers are using, including Samsung, TSMC and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

INTC's 10nm tech uses third-generation FinFET technology, and Hyper Scaling, which according to INTC, allows to "continue the benefits of Moore's Law economics by delivering transistors that are smaller and have lower cost-per-transistor." The company claims it can deliver a 2.7x improvement in transistor density compared with its 14nm products.

Furthermore, the latest process node will deliver up to 25 percent better performance at a 45% lower power draw. And an upcoming enhanced version of the 10nm process, known as '10++', will boost this performance by an additional 15%, while reducing power draw by an additional 30%.

Intel is on the right track

For once, I think INTC is on the right track. In a nutshell, INTC is returning to the basics for growth, and doing something that it knows how to do; making chips. Because deep down, INTC is a chip company at heart.

Not that I have anything against acquisitions; however, it's a good idea to exhaust all possibilities of internal growth before trying to find new areas growth outside your core business. And INTC has neglected the foundry business for many years.

If INTC's foundry technology is indeed one generation ahead of its competition, I think companies which use INTC to make chips will probably have an advantage. That's probably the reason LG is one of INTC's first customers.

Also, I am assuming INTC has Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in mind. In fact, we have been hearing for several years now that INTC is courting AAPL as a customer.

But snatching AAPL from TSM will not be easy. TSM controls about 55% of the global foundry business, and reported almost $27 bn in revenue last year. TSM makes chips for hundreds of companies, and has the proven ability to service and deliver chips to these customers. INTC is not a proven supplier of large quantities of chips yet.

However, even if we assume AAPL intends to give INTC its business, that will not happen overnight. It took several years for AAPL to move from Samsung to TSM. Ironing out contracts does not happen overnight.

So even if INTC gets some or all of AAPL's business, I estimate it will take at least 2-3 years before INTC sees any AAPL foundry business. Nevertheless, even if it does take several more years, if INTC does get AAPL's business, it will instantly put INTC's foundry business on the map overnight.

So what kind of numbers can we expect in several years, if INTC succeeds in building up its foundry business? According to INTC (via Barron's), the foundry space is worth over $50 bn, including $23bn leading edge (28nm and below) and $30bn above 28nm.

INTC will go after the high-end foundry market, and believes that its current offerings target about 50% of the leading edge foundry space. In other words, INTC can potentially pick up over $10B in business over the next several years if its strategy succeeds.

That's a big chunk of money, because it does not need to spend $15B to buy a company like Mobileye to drive growth. All it has to do is be what INTC has always been, and that's a chip manufacturer.

And if INTC does get AAPL as a customer in the future, then it will meet its quota with one customer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.