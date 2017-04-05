Disney: Rogue One Rolls Over Trump Train

Star Wars Wins Again

Back in December, we wrote about calls by Trump supporters to boycott Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Star Wars movie released then, Rogue One, after the film's writers engaged in a bit of post-election politicking (Trump Train Dumps Star Wars). As we noted in that article, the timing of the #DumpStarWars campaign on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last year seemed odd, as it came a month after the offending actions by the screenwriters, one of which was alluded to in the Hollywood Reporter tweet pictured above. It's safe to say Star Wars won again.

According to the most recent box office data on IMDB, Rogue One has so far grossed $1.05 trillion worldwide, on an estimated budget of $200 billion. That figure doesn't include home versions released on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) HD and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iTunes on March 24th, or on DVD and Blu-Ray on April 4th, as one tweeter mentioned while mocking the boycotters on Tuesday:

Disney shares are up more than 9% since our December article.

That's higher than the 7% potential return estimate the Portfolio Armor website had calculated for it in December, as we wrote in our article then. Our site is more bullish on Disney now, estimating a 15% potential return over the next six months.

Disney Risks

In his otherwise bullish article (Disney Will Make You Rich), Seeking Alpha contributor Dividend Sensei laid out a few risk factors for the stock, including one that Bloomberg Businessweek has highlighted as well: Disney's ESPN unit.

As Dividend Sensei points out in his article, ESPN is responsible for about 25% of Disney's free cash flow, so its declining subscriber base could be a headwind. Other potential headwinds Dividend Sensei mentions are a rising dollar, if President Trump's border adjustment tax (a tariff, essentially) is enacted, and the potentially fickle nature of movie goers.

That last one wouldn't trouble me much if I were a Disney shareholder. The Star Wars franchise, for example, has been hoovering up cash for 41 years. It would take some doing for Disney to mess that up. Frankly, it's hard to picture any of these risks being the catalyst for a steep decline in Disney shares over the next several months. More likely, such a decline would be the result of a general market pullback (Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Bryant offers the latest warning of such a pullback here).

Be Fearful And Greedy

Warren Buffett's famous aphorism is to "be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful," but we'd suggest that hedging enables an investor to be fearful and greedy at the same time. If you're fearful of a market correction, but greedy for more gains in your Disney shares, below are a few ways you can stay long while limiting your risk.

In each of these examples, you'd be protected against any drawdown greater than 13%. You can protect against greater or smaller declines instead, though the cost of the protection will vary. We pulled up these optimal put and optimal collar hedges using the Portfolio Armor iOS app, but you can find optimal hedges without the app by using the method explained here, and option chain, and some scratch paper.

Higher Cost, Uncapped Upside

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of Disney against a greater-than-13% decline by late October.

The cost of this protection, as you can see above, was $1,650, or 1.46% of position value. That's actually pretty cheap, as far as put protection goes, and that's a conservative cost calculation, based off the ask price of the puts, since you can often buy puts for less (at some price between the bid and the ask). This is the hedge you might want to consider if you think our website's 15% potential return estimate for Disney over the next six months is a realistic possibility.

Lower Cost, Upside Capped at 10%

If you think our site's 15% potential return estimate is unrealistic, and you want to save some money while hedging, you might consider this approach.

This was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of Disney against a greater-than-13% decline by late October, while not capping your upside at less than 10% by then.

As you can see, the put leg above uses the same strike as the first hedge, so the cost is the same, $1,650, or 1.46% of position value. But as you can see below, selling the call leg generated income of $1,300 or 1.15% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was $350, or 0.31%. If you don't want to pay that much to hedge, you might consider the next one.

Negative Cost, Upside Capped At 6%

If capping your possible upside at 6% over the next six months sounds extreme, consider that Wall Street's 12-month consensus price target (via Nasdaq, below) implies a six-month potential return of about 5%.

With that in mind, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of Disney against a greater-than-13% decline by late October while not capping your possible upside at less than 6% by then.

Same put strike again, so the put leg above has the same cost: $1,650, or 1.46% of position value. The difference here is the call leg, below, which has an income of $2,550, or 2.26% of position value.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $900, or 0.8% of position value when opening the hedge on Tuesday, assuming you placed your trades at the worst end of the spread on both legs.