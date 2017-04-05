Monmouth Is An Unattractive Investment At This Price

Yield hungry investors continue to pile in by buying overvalued shares. This state of affairs is not sustainable. A fizzle out is inevitable. It's just a question of time.

Brad Thomas, the prolific REIT analyst recently wrote about Monmouth Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:MNR), Monmouth Means Durable, It's Time To Take Charge.

While Brad usually comes up with good ideas digging a little deeper, and I am a keen reader of his work, here I conclude that the case for Monmouth may be overstated. This note elaborates why I am passing up on Monmouth and indeed may consider it as a short candidate if the economy was to soften and some of President Trump's vaunted growth plans falter.

REITs are an investment class followed avidly by Seeking Alpha readers. Many are dividend hounds enticed by the lush yields offered by REITs. Monmouth for example offers a yield of 4.54% and as per Thomas, "the company has maintained or increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years." So far so good. But never buy a car without a good look under the hood. Basically, I find that Monmouth has a small engine driving a big car.

While most REITs pay decent dividend, these dividends are not qualified. That is, if held outside a tax-free or tax deferred account, you are paying full taxes on it. For US residents, this makes dividends from REITs essentially less attractive than say dividends from C-corps such as AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) where the dividends are qualified. With qualified dividends, you pay taxes at capital gains rates, which are roughly half of the full marginal rate.

For foreign (non-US) investors, it does not really matter as both kinds of dividends are fully taxable, unless there is a tax treaty between the US and the investor's country. REITs for this reason are not popular for foreign investors. Therefore, I usually discount a REIT's dividend by around 25% to make an apples to oranges comparison easier.

However, a bigger problem with REITs like Monmouth is that they are generally poor investments in a rising interest rate environment. They are by their very nature capital intensive. Interest rates are like gravity on capital. Higher interest rates make debt and equity expensive. The attraction of REITs is really their income (or dividend), and ability to own real estate without the hassle of managing it, but that comes with significant downsides.

One of the problems why Net Income for REITs is low (or P/E high) is that they have high Amortization and Depreciation (A&D) expense, which reduces net income, which REIT industry professionals claim do not reflect reality. They claim that A&D should be taken out of earnings as real property does not really depreciate in spite of accounting treatment. (I don't fully believe this, but let's go along for now). Industry professionals promote a measure called "FFO" or Funds From Operations to define the cash flow from their operations. It is calculated as follows:

FFO = Net Income + Amortization + Depreciation - capital gains from property sales

Another measure called AFFO is said to be an even more accurate description of a REIT's earnings power - its full form is "Adjusted Funds From Operations." The AFFO of a REIT, though subject to varying methods of computation, is generally equal to the trust's funds from operations (FFO) with adjustments made for rent increases, and deducting recurring or maintenance capital expenditures used to maintain the quality of the REIT's underlying assets.

AFFO is generally less than FFO, except in a highly inflationary environment or where huge improvements are being made. I don't usually bother with AFFO in my initial screen - the reason being, if I cannot make an investment case with FFO, I will likely not be able to do it with AFFO. Plus FFO is cleaner to calculate and is uniform for all REITs and less vulnerable to management fudging.

REITs that do not pay income taxes at the entity level are obliged to pay out 90% of their earnings as dividends. Most cash is paid out and little cash is retained so you are missing out on the compounding of retained earnings, which typically drives the value of great companies.

REITs typically raise money for growth projects by issuing shares and debt, so an investor is being constantly diluted. The dilution acts as a big headwind against capital appreciation. Selling shares in a higher interest rate environment is more difficult as investors want higher dividends. And don't forget you are paying full taxes on the distribution, unless the REIT is held in a retirement account.

That is not to say there are no opportunities in REIT land at the moment. (Side note to readers - check out Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), a great REIT selling at an attractive price).

The following chart shows Monmouth's FFO yield vs. Dividend yield. FFO yield is derived by dividing FFO by market capitalization. As you can see, MNR's recent increase in stock price has driven down both FFO yield and Dividend Yield. Also interest rates are rising, so in this environment, a 4.5% yield is not very attractive.

Chart 1. Monmouth FFO Yield and Dividend Yield

Monmouth continues to sell more shares and take on more debt or in other words, by increasing the size of its balance sheet. (See chart below). Monmouth on its website claims that it has a dividend payout of 87% of its FFO, but this obscures the fact that its Weighted Average Cost of Capital is 5.97% and yield hungry investors have been driving up its stock price. The company, of course, is happy to oblige and continues to sell its overvalued shares to the public.

Chart 2. Monmouth Balance Sheet

Now, as investors, we have to ask ourselves, even if we want to get real estate exposure, is owning a REIT the best way? Below are charts of three real estate rich companies, Target (NYSE:TGT), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Macy's (NYSE:M) using FFO yield as defined above and dividend yield as a metric. (so that we may have an apples to apples comparison). The reason I chose these companies as comparators is because real estate is a big part of their value.

I have used the same methodology of calculating FFO for these corporations as the REITs above. If anything, the FFOs for these corporations are understated because the corporations pay taxes on net income (which is the starting point of FFO calculation). Unlike many retailers, these companies own much of the real estate their stores sit on. So shareholders not only get the operating business but also the real estate. Of course, the dividends you get from these corporations qualify for dividend tax credit (if you are a US resident), whereas dividends from REITs do not.

Chart 3. Target after tax FFO Yield and Dividend Yield

Chart 4. McDonald's after tax FFO Yield and Dividend Yield

Chart 5. Macy's after tax FFO Yield and Dividend Yield

I believe it's is clear that all these companies are much better names to get exposure to real estate than Monmouth. You get a good qualified dividend stream (vs. unqualified), fantastic underlying real estate, and lower payout ratio.

There is nothing special about REITs. REITs like companies need to be valued by their underlying income (or dividend in this case), assets, stock price and discounted future cash stream. Monmouth, in my opinion, does not make the cut. It's just plain overvalued.

* Dividends have been used for this DCF calculations. Value = Expected dividends per share (Discount Rate - Perpetual growth rate) or $6.08 = ($0.64 / (8.49% - 2.47%)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a REIT or a real estate expert or professional. The purpose of the article is to get feedback from other seeking alpha readers and investors.