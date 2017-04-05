Tesla Model S And X: Demand In The U.S. Remains Healthy

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivery figures were impressive, right? Yet, following the announcement of deliveries that was in-line with management outlook for 1H'17, the bears re-inserted the discussion of weakening North American auto sales.

So, to address this argument we make comparisons of Tesla's Model S/X deliveries to U.S. industry volumes. These figures are reliable, and makes a fairer case for Tesla longs.

Obviously, we believe Model S/X is healthy relative to the industry, with room for delivery ramp within the high-end of TSLA's BEV segment in the back half of 2017.

So, what has happened in the United States?

Let's examine this situation rationally. First of all, the analyst consensus was a little hesitant, and many did not model estimates of 95K + Model S/X units for FY'17. Now, we have to imagine a scenario of ramping auto volumes on international expansion, paired with some weakness in United States deliveries, which is partially attributed to rising default rates on subprime auto loans and a heightened savings rate for bigger-ticket purchases, i.e. a house. So, we've reached that point in the cycle where consumer spending is trending toward (tougher credit) mortgages, and not easy credit (auto loans).

So, the seasonality/cyclicality of the auto industry needs to be taken into consideration. After all, Tesla's relative Model S sales ramp is significantly better than what the industry did on aggregate.

Sure, some have tried to spin negative commentary on Tesla's US segment, given the modest drop in total Model S deliveries, which according to InsideEvs fell from 6,390 to 6,100 in Q1'17 versus prior year. This represented a 4.5% y/y decline in total deliveries and was construed negatively by others on Seeking Alpha.

Here's the most notable example, as Bill Maurer declares demand being "very ugly" -

As I detailed on Sunday, the company seems to be producing well short of its capabilities, meaning demand of current models is not very strong. On Monday, we got estimates on US sales, and the data is very ugly for Tesla's largest market.

First of all, Tesla's not the only one struggling this quarter. The Model S may not have generated record sales this year in the United States, but to label this as "ugly demand" falls short of practicality given the entire Large Car segment fell by 18% year-to-date, and in the month of March the Large Car segment swooned even further by 19% y/y, as illustrated in the figure below from the March U.S. Auto Sales report from UBS AG (below).

Keep in mind the Tesla Model S struggled y/y in the United States to the tune of 4.5%. But when compared to industry comps, the Model S performed better by 13.5 percentage points, hence Tesla's delivery figures were a huge shock factor to buyside managers/traders in the past week.

Furthermore, the 4,300 in US Model X deliveries was much better than prior-year, as indicated in the InsideEvs report. Part of this was attributed to Model X production constraints in the months of January and February 2016, as Q1'16 Model X deliveries in the United States were 2,400.

Basically, Tesla grew its SUV segment in the United States by 79.16% y/y, which compared to industry average SUV volume growth of 9% year-to-date. Keep in mind, this is the aggregate volume of SUVs and not luxury SUVs. So, Tesla is really cranking up the momentum in the hottest segment of the U.S. auto market.

Hence, Tesla delivered better U.S. figures when compared to peers by a huge factor in the past quarter. Regardless of how you want to perceive the momentum thesis, the comparative data is more illustrative than making comparisons to prior-year U.S. comps.

Final thoughts

We also believe Model S deliveries in the U.S. are experiencing some sluggishness as a result of Model 3 anticipation. Though the scope of demand is huge for Model 3, the degree to which it has impeded Model S deliveries is difficult to articulate/quantify. We believe reliable survey data on Tesla consumer buying behavior will be released by the sell-side leading into Q4'17.

Also, we anticipate q/q momentum as we move through the balance of the current fiscal year, mostly due to the opening of new dealerships in foreign markets paired with supercharger network buildout. Quite frankly, the success of TSLA in Western Europe is not at all surprising given green-energy friendly policies that encourages the purchases of zero emission vehicles.

Hence, we anticipate the global sales ramp to continue, and North America trends to stabilize, as we move through a seasonal/cyclical period where SUVs are hot, and large sedans went cold. Don't read into TSLA's recently reported data from the context of prior-year comps, but rather the comparison should be made to other automakers in the U.S.

We continue to reiterate our $306 price target, and buy recommendation.

