Nestle-Of-Coffee Private Fund In For Panera Bread At $315 Per Share

Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA) is making headlines today on the heels of JAB Capital's $315/share all-cash deal for the fast-casual dining company. But the story really began a few quarters ago.

Analysts Ben Nye and Sam Frost chat with host Andrew Hall about the market's misunderstanding with respect to PNRA and how they came to that conclusion. As Frost discusses, the deteriorating transaction volume had been a head-fake. The reason for this is that it was part of the company's strategy with respect to Panera 2.0.

In Frost's view, management's argument made intuitive sense: if you are ordering more digitally, there is a greater likelihood you will do bulk orders and that even while transaction volume declines, transaction dollars have the potential to rise.

There was something they didn't bet on though. JAB Capital.

The Austrian private family fund with ambitions to become the Nestle of coffee decided to purchase the company at a multiple of 18x EBITDA. As the trio notes, when JAB does a deal, they do it quickly. This was seen in the recent acquisitions of Keurig Green Mountain as well as Krispy Kreme. The bottom line here is that the group overall expect that the deal will go through and regret they didn't buy more than just a small position when they had the opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.