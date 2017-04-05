Quality Systems: Earnings Growth To Deliver 45%+ Returns

Management change bringing in heavy hitters with a strong track record of growing earnings and catalyzing value creation for companies and shareholders.

Earnings growth is forecast based on integrating and expanding its market by leveraging an acquired business' 3,000 physician relationships.

QSII is well entrenched in the ambulatory healthcare sector with a strong earnings base and long-term contracts with its clients.

Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) is undervalued by 46% as it embarks on an organic expansion of its business through focused cross-selling effort, as a company vitalized by new executives with specific expertise in transforming IT healthcare businesses.

Here's the scoop.

The operating picture is simple for QSII.

The company earns its money on regularly renewed, long-term contracts with ambulatory healthcare providers, while consistently expending money to continually develop its software and services in order to improve service quality.

Other than technical and administrative labor, the company's fixed costs consist of offices and data center services. The company has good operating leverage because it doesn't need a new engineer for each new client and data center services are not exceedingly expensive on an incremental basis.

Acquisition: Value Creation, Income Growth Catalyst

QSII's acquisition of HealthFusion is legitimately synergistic because it opens a direct channel toward the attainment of additional incremental revenues. The company gained HealthFusion's service relationships with 2,000 physician offices (over 3,000 physicians) as a central component to the deal.

The company's cross-selling is likely to generate good profit margins because of the aforementioned operating leverage. Marketing costs to prospects were front-loaded in the HealthFusion deal and the trick QSII must turn is to expand the service relationship with these clients.

This acquisition represents a legitimate synergy and stands in stark contrast to the typical management bonus-builder approach to acquisition/merger. Multiple studies have affirmed the typically advertised reasons for supposed "synergies" reliably result in subnormal shareholder returns.

In the case of QSII and HealthFusion the deal is about expanding the client base, not piddly "synergies" revolving around pinching pennies at headquarters.

QSII is plugging in the HealthFusion clients and the deal was not done on the basis of arrogantly entering the picture purely in order to reorganize the acquiree's asset allocation.

Management Catalyst, Possible Acquisition of QSII As Event Horizon For Share Price Appreciation

New leadership is a commonly overlooked foreshadowing of big (and good) changes at a company. This fact was acknowledged decades ago by the venerable Benjamin Graham in his book "The Intelligent Investor."

How big of an impact can leadership make? Activist investors' success is entirely premised on appropriate changes in leadership as potentially value creating.

In the case of QSII, who's not the target of an activist, the management change has taken place voluntarily in order to take advantage of an opportunity in its market.

The new executives are well equipped to address the company's market opportunity as I see it, which come from its 43-year strong brand and focus on its niche in healthcare IT (especially administrative software).

QSII shines because of its cross-selling opportunity, plus the financial relationships and balance sheet strength to make the right acquisition(s) if they come along. I'll spotlight each executive in a short biography and connect their expertise with the role they're filling as QSII grows its business.

Core members of the leadership team are coming in from successful medical software business CareFusion (NYSE:CFN) (CFN went from $25 to $60 per share, see chart in appendix). These guys' ride with CFN came to an end as the company was acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). CFN shareholders ended up in the green.

So with CFN out of the picture these guys were looking for a new gig. Several of these fellows previously held executive positions at BDX. Either way they're in charge. I believe their skills fit in well with what investors want to see QSII accomplish: Increase earnings.

Here are three executives from CareFusion who joined QSII during 2016 followed by the CFO who came in from another company (to be noted in his biography following the CFN fellows):

President and Chief Executive Officer

President and CEO Rusty Frantz gets things done. He spearheaded the successful transformation of three divisions at CFN, which accounted for $1B annual revenues, has brought products to market, and is familiar with overcoming the challenges of a growing business. The executive bio points out the changes Rusty helped make happen at CFN made the company significantly more attractive acquisition to BDX.

QSII needs to see revenue growth and is in the middle of its own transformation, as it develops the medical software and administrative software to make more sales between each division's client base. Rusty has spearheaded a successful transformation before, so he seems like the right guy for the job, among the other responsibilities he has at the company.

Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

Developing QSII's offering to serve the new market focus on the 2,000 physician office relationships acquired in the HealthFusion deal is of central importance to growing earnings.

EVP, CTO David A. Metcalfe has relationships with CareFusion and BDX. He served in leading product development oversight roles at each company. CareFusion's product sales grew by many hundreds of millions of dollars as he oversaw their development. This is a good bit of experience for our executive to have. His time in the development role will be productive of insights into what QSII's products need to accomplish in order to grow the firm's value.

Executive Vice President, Chief Client Officer

A focused effort on expanding the service relationships between QSII/HealthFusion and the company's client base will require a strong sales boss.

EVP CCO Scott Bostick oversaw increasing amounts of CareFusion's $4B of annual sales activity during a period of good organic revenue growth rates. Scott's experience guiding sales organizations in a company going through hundreds of millions of dollars worth of annual sales growth is critical to QSII's future as it expands into the targeted marketplace connected with the HealthFusion acquisition.

Lots of stuff can go wrong as business volume grows. Scott likely has a good, tested model for how to build a sales organization to support increasing sales volume and avoid pitfalls which may hang up sales efficiency.

CFO From Kofax Ltd (KFX), Which Was Acquired By Lexmark (LXK)

CFO James R. Arnold, Jr. also joined the company during 2016. He was CFO of KFX as the company made six acquisitions and streamlined its portfolio of operating segments. KFX was acquired by LXK after a two-year stint as a public company, and shareholders made money overall. See the KFX chart included in the appendix to this article.

While there's no obvious acquisition for QSII on my radar, the fact the Board selected James for the CFO job speaks volumes as to what opportunity it is seeing from inside the business.

Price Target $22.12 Per Share

DCF Model Output & Price Target

Source: Faloh Investment, YCharts (leads to a ycharts affiliate link)

Concluding Remarks

I anticipate QSII will present a renewed growth story to investors as sales ramp up, thanks to cross-selling activity's results. The excitement and legitimate gains in earnings power will bring the company toward the top of its estimated market value range, $22.12 per share, as the company's earnings increase and its ability to pay out cash to shareholders improves.

Therefore, I rate QSII a buy at $14.88, target price $22.12, representing potential for a 3-year CAGR of 14.13%.

Appendix

Quality Systems, Inc.

CareFusion Price History

Kolfax plc Price History

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. This presentation is the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Please click the + icon next to my user name and follow me, Faloh Investment, as I keep you informed on opportunities in available in the stock market. Join Retail Megaphone Service in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QSII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.