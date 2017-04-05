Valuation Dashboard: Consumer Discretionary - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

Automobiles and General Retail are the most attractive industries in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Both are undervalued regarding my metrics, and Automobiles is far above its historical baseline in profitability (measured by ROE). Education Services and Movies/Entertainment look very close to fair value. Home Improvement is slightly overpriced. Other industries in Consumer Discretionary are less attractive. The most overpriced group is Distributors. Consumer Discretionary industries are globally above or close to their historical averages in profitability measured by ROE, except Education Services and General Retail, which are a bit below.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Automobile, Auto Parts, and Distributors, and deteriorated in Leisure Products, Apparel/Accessories, and Internet/Direct Retail.

P/S has improved in and deteriorated in Leisure Products and Apparel/Accessories.

P/FCF has improved in Apparel/Accessories, Education Services, and Retail, and deteriorated in Movies/Entertainment, Distributors, and Electronics.

ROE has improved in Auto Parts and Distributors, and deteriorated in General Retail.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) by almost 2%.

The five S&P 500 consumer discretionary stocks with the best momentum in 1 month are Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY), Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI), H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB), PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AXL American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. AUTOCOMPONENT CPS Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. AUTOCOMPONENT BH Biglari Holdings Inc. HOSPITALITY BYD Boyd Gaming Corp. HOSPITALITY CAKE Cheesecake Factory Inc. (The) HOSPITALITY OMC Omnicom Group Inc. MEDIA HSNI HSN Inc. RETAILMAIL BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. RETAILSPECIAL BBY Best Buy Co. RETAILSPECIAL ODP Office Depot Inc. RETAILSPECIAL

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Consumer Discretionary on 4/4/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Auto Parts/Equipment 14.68 15.33 4.24% 0.87 0.62 -40.32% 20.67 21.23 2.64% 14.13 3.9 10.23 Automobiles 12.37 17.67 29.99% 1.18 1.06 -11.32% 15.89 21.97 27.67% 20.23 0.21 20.02 Home Improvement Retail 18.62 15.46 -20.44% 0.53 0.59 10.17% 16.84 16.33 -3.12% 11.39 5.3 6.09 Leisure Products 19.23 17.82 -7.91% 1.17 0.84 -39.29% 17.93 22.05 18.68% 14.23 2.63 11.6 Apparel, Accessories, Luxury 18.19 16.34 -11.32% 1.09 0.71 -53.52% 14.41 17.23 16.37% 10.47 7 3.47 Restaurants 25.39 21.67 -17.17% 1.46 1.04 -40.38% 29.67 24.18 -22.70% 8.56 4.51 4.05 Education Services* 24.31 21.49 -13.12% 1.37 1.4 2.14% 16.89 18.64 9.39% 4.64 11.35 -6.71 Movies/Entertainment 23.32 23.31 -0.04% 1.62 1.55 -4.52% 19.69 19.9 1.06% 7.36 -3.45 10.81 Distributors 18.79 14.32 -31.22% ** 0.48 ** 24.21 16.28 -48.71% 4.65 3.18 1.47 Internet/Direct Retail 53.91 37.37 -44.26% 1.66 1.8 7.78% 26.72 32.11 16.79% -2.17 -14.7 12.53 General Retail 16.08 19.41 17.16% 0.33 0.48 31.25% 12.92 26.81 51.81% 4.58 10.44 -5.86 Consumer Electronics 16.94 17.95 5.63% 0.84 0.56 -50.00% 20.4 21.87 6.72% 9.02 9.85 -0.83

*Averages since 2005 - ** Outliers

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better, for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLY with SPY in 1 month.

