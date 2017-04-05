A Massive Short Squeeze And Record Bullishness: A Hedge Fund Drama

This is probably a testament to the contention that not everyone driving a Maserati is smarter than Joe ETF after all.

One bank outlines the post-election trials and tribulations of the hedge fund industry and you might be surprised at what they found.

Okay, so on Tuesday, I brought something interesting to your attention.

Namely that if we look at flows data versus the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index, there's an argument to made that it has not in fact been retail investors driving the risk rally.

If you missed that post, that's okay because you can either read it, or, to save time, you can just look at this chart:

(Goldman)

The reason that's important is that it casts doubt upon the prevailing explanation for 2017's equity market (NYSEARCA:SPY) euphoria.

Generally speaking, rising equities have recently been attributed to the psychological effect headlines about "record stocks" and "Dow hits 20,000" have had on "mom and pop." That is, the more the retail crowd becomes convinced that they're missing the "Trump trade" boat, the more likely they are to move off the proverbial "sidelines." The chart above suggests that interpretation may be at least partially inaccurate.

But it does underscore - yet again - something I try to emphasize at least once or twice a week. That is, it's not enough to know that someone is buying/selling. You have to know who that someone is as that has implications for how things are likely to pan out going forward.

That's why I talk so much about CFTC positioning data in Treasurys, FX and commodities. As SocGen's Albert Edwards put it in a note out Wednesday, "the US CFTC publishes investor positioning data each weekend that is always worth monitoring."

Well, in the true spirit of keeping you apprised of what's going on behind the scenes and also in an effort to provide a bit of levity, I thought I'd run through some rather revealing statistics about everyone's favorite Hamptons-dwelling, Maserati-driving "rockstars."

I'm of course talking about hedge funds. These would be the same hedge funds that are facing an existential crisis as the combination of high fees and underperformance has triggered a veritable investor revolt.

The first thing to note is that hedge fund risk-adjusted returns have been improving. As BofAML wrote last month, "as of the end of February 2017, hedge fund delivered sharpe ratio of 3.8 over the trailing 12 months, compared to 1.3 by the S&P 500." Panning out a bit (to a three-year time frame) we see a similar picture. Here's the visual:

(BofAML)

So that's all fine and good, but as I noted in March, it's probably too late for this industry.

Well, in a truly hilarious development considering these are supposed to be the "smartest" guys in the room, hedge funds were anything but in Q4. In fact, they were caught so wrong-footed by the post-election "Trump rally" that the sharp move higher triggered a short squeeze the size of which we haven't seen since 2009. Here's BofAML:

Shorts squeezed by "Trump Rally" in Q4 2016. Based on the quarterly 13F filings and estimated short positions of the equity holdings of 958 funds, we estimate that hedge funds short-covered the most stocks during Q4 2016 since the end of 2009.

Oops.

And can you guess what they did after they covered those shorts? That's right, they jumped right on the ETF bandwagon with all the supposedly "dumb" money that suddenly looked a whole lot "smarter." Back to BofAML:

HF least net short ETF since 2012; record long positions. Hedge funds increased their ETF long notionals by $7.4bn to a record high of $45.1bn (from Q2 2011), while decreasing their ETF short notionals to the lowest since Q2 2013. Hedge fund net short notional in ETFs fell to the lowest since 2012, driven by equity class which saw the least HF short on record. HFs net bought SPY, XLF and QQQ the most during Q4, by $8.2bn, $1.6bn and $1.3bn. Meanwhile, they net sold AGG, XLU and EMB the most and by $0.8bn, $0.5bn and $0.4bn respectively.

So in sum, the "2 and 20" crowd suffered the worst short squeeze since 2009 and subsequently became the most bullish on equity ETFs in the history of BofAML's data.

Make of that what you will in terms of contrarian indicators, over-promising and under-delivering, and the extent to which these folks might need to do a little more strategizing and a little less Perrier-Jouët drinking.

One thing we know for sure: This likely won't do anything to dissuade the Warren Buffetts of the world from maligning this industry.

