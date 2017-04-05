New Study Could Signal Geron's Return To Oncology

When last I left Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN), they had a series of presentations at the American Society for Hematology (ASH) meeting, with some interesting showing in preclinical work that might suggest future directions for the company.

Now, in Q2 2017, GERN has just dropped an important piece of work in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting.

The challenge

AML is one of the very bad forms of leukemia to get, with tons of work going into not enough gain for patients. Currently, intensive chemotherapy (for example, the "7+3" regimen), often followed by stem cell transplantation is the treatment of choice.

However, most patients eventually relapse, which creates an ever-present drive to discover newer and better therapies. What's more, a large number of patients cannot tolerate intense therapy due to frailty relating to old age and its comorbidities.

Thus, AML continues to represent a major unmet need for patients.

The promise of the imetelstat approach

In modern cancer, one of the holy grails for any tumor type is the discovery of "actionable" drug targets. That is, find something the cancer is addicted to, and use therapy to take it away. One such target appears to be telomerase, which is overexpressed

Carefully executed depletion of telomerase in the tumor cells of AML-afflicted mice (which is a fascinating, but complex method I highly encourage you to read about) induces cell death and prolongs survival. In that same study, treatment of mice with imetelstat showed a doubling of survival time for these mice.

From Bruedigam, et al. 2017

But still, those mice eventually progressed and die rapidly thereafter. So imetelstat alone may not prove to be enough in these cases.

The new approach

It has been known for over a decade that the telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) is involved in the apoptotic cascade that results from disrupting Bcl-2, which is a regulator of this controlled cell death pathway. Overexpression of hTERT blocks a Bcl-2-dependent apoptotic cascade.

This and other observations lay the foundation for the study presented at AACR 2017.

First, researchers took the MOLM-13 cell line, which has been used as an in vitro model of AML for 20 years, and applied one of three treatment procedures:

Imetelstat The Bcl-2 inhibitor venetoclax Imetelstat plus venetoclax

If you're like me, you salivate at a drug like venetoclax being involved in any kind of study with an investigational agent like imetelstat. Venetoclax has been a blockbuster in CLL, helping to push the management of this disease further than agents like ibrutinib and idelalisib, which were themselves hailed as miracles when they were first approved just a few years ago.

Imetelstat and venetoclax alone had a modest effect on the MOLM-13 cell line, with 22% and 30% of cells dying after 48 hours, respectively. Tantalizingly, the combination arm appeared to have synergistic activity, with 88% of the cells undergoing apoptosis within 48 hours, and 100% dying within 3 days.

Importantly, cultured samples from patients with AML showed similar results, helping to rule out biases associated with working on old cell lines in a dish.

Finally, the researchers treated mice that had been injected with MOLM-013 cells and thus developed a form of AML. Compared with a vehicle control, the combination of imetelstat and venetoclax led to a 68.1% improvement in life span. Following treatment discontinuation, 40% of the treated mice were alive after 77 days. All other mice died within 2 weeks.

The obvious caveat

Mice aren't human. That's 101-level stuff here. There's no way at this time to translate, or even approximate, the effect that the imetelstat/venetoclax combination would have on actual patients with AML. This will need to be rigorously tested in clinical trials if it is to see the light of day.

But one bit of the puzzle has already been solved. Venetoclax has been shown to be active in AML in a Phase II study presented last year. These were elderly patients in the throes of relapsed disease, basically the furthest gone that AML patients get.

19% of these patients had a response, which is eerily similar to the apoptosis rate seen in the in vitro studies, though that's coincidental. On the basis of these findings, the FDA saw fit to grant venetoclax breakthrough designation for AML, in patients who cannot undergo induction chemotherapy.

Can they make it?

Shareholders with GERN are a long-beleaguered lot, having stuck with the company through an epic development of imetelstat. As they move toward seeking approval for imetelstat in diseases like essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis. With $129 million in cash and investments at the end of 2016, and total operational expenditures at just around $36 million, the company has quite a stretch of runway left before they run out. Assuming data are good in the main diseases, this should be enough time to reach market with imetelstat.

But therein lies the risk, as well. They may have the runway they need, but nobody can predict whether imetelstat will pan out in these hematologic diseases, let alone in AML. Savvy investors will need to consider the whole picture with GERN. Their eggs being in the imetelstat basket should definitely give prospective shareholders some pause, as the company now lives and dies by its success or failure in clinical trials.

Conclusion and implication

As far as preclinical work goes, this is a highly encouraging finding for GERN. Certainly, it shows that there is some interest in playing ball with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and vice versa. It doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility that AbbVie could step in to collaborate and help bring imetelstat forward into the clinic for AML. Moreover, AbbVie and Janssen already have a collaborative history together, having been tied at the hip following AbbVie's acquisition of ibrutinib from Pharmacyclics.

It would absolutely represent a major coup for this longstanding "last hope" for GERN if they can make an impact on AML, which, as I stated before, continues to represent a significant unmet need in oncology/hematology. Clearly, there are interesting things on the horizon for GERN.

