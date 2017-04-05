Queen Cuts Stake In Lloyds Banking Group, Signaling Strong BUY!

This morning's filing by Lloyds Banking PLC Group (NYSE:LYG) showed that Her Majesty has cut government ownership of Lloyds Banking group to 1.97%. In my view is a clear buy sign reminding me of the government cutting Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) years ago.

Here is a clip from the filing.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been running book for the Queens sale of Lloyds Banking group. Her Majesty may be done selling the stock, the business model is paying a dividend and the stock has major upside potential with increasing profits for the future.

How to double your money on a $1 move in the stock.

If you believe as I do that LLoyds Banking group is undervalued and underowned by institutions then it is not difficult to see major upside from this level.

My target on the stock this year is $5.50 a share. The market is undervaluing this company's future earnings growth. Here is a simple option play that can be made today that could earn you 100% your money.

Buy a simple $2.50 call option expiring in January 2019 for $1.00 or less. You have to set a limit order which can be difficult to fill or watch the bid ask closely and pick your spot with a market order. You could lose all your money if the stock trades to $2.50 by that date, but if the stock trades at $4.50 you have a double at a minimum.

There are many different strategies one could use with options to minimize risk, although making one way directional bets can pay off in a big way if your right.

The company went ex-dividend today; in my view this is a very strong buy the dips and keep buying as I believe the opportunity to own this stock under $3.50 is a 40% discount for a limited time only.

Downside risk?

Every stock has a downside risk, it is important to look at the charts to see where the stock could trade to the downside as well as the upside.

A look at the charts.

The charts are showing the dramatic bottom caused by Brexit, a slight rebound rally followed by another capitulation sell-off in the fall and slow grinding rally back to the $3.50 level. I see maximum downside risk to the $3 level.

Important Note: This stock is underowned by institutions and in my view that is changing right now. Look for strong institutional support at the current level.

I am bullish on LLoyds Banking Group since last November at $2.74, I wrote an article back then stating Lloyds had 90% upside, interested viewers can read that article here.

Negative Brexit headlines offers buying opportunity

Recent headlines surrounding uncertainties around Brexit have caused a slight pause for the last month which in my view is a gift for investors to increase positions.

UK Energy Pick is BP PLC

BP PLC (NYSE:BP) has been on sale for the last couple months and I have alerted investors of my strong buy position. I have been adding the last few days and it appears to me the breakout is just starting with the stock breaking the $35 level this morning. Like LLoyds, BP has been in a final shakeout mode before the long and sustained breakout that I see in the future. In my view The bottom for the year is in for BP.

When great companies go on sale, astute investors ignore the noise and buy the stock. I see BP retaking the $40 level on rising oil prices for the summer driving season. Stock pickers are likely to outperform the market this year as it is a market of stocks and some stocks still offer potential for outstanding returns.

Conclusion

Lloyds Banking group is on sale at a 40% discount. The stock has not recovered from the Brexit panic of June 2016. This is one of those stocks like Bank of America and Citi (NYSE:C) that was undervalued for far too long, testing shareholders' patience.

Her Majesty has cut the stake to 1.97% and I have a feeling they may hang on to the rest of their shares for dividends and price appreciation, time will tell that story going forward.

Investors can double their money on a January 2019 $2.50 call option which I bought at the open this morning for .96 cents. I am heavily long the stock and see a nice long and steady rally into the $4.50 range on the way to $5.50 by year end. A $5.50 share price within the next 20 months will mark a 200% profit on the option play mentioned above.

Earnings will drive the stock going forward as the business plan proves itself through increased earnings. Today's ex-dividend drop an opportunity to buy. Look for institutions that are underexposed to UK banks to buy up the stock going forward.

As always do your own research, make your own decisions and always have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG,BP, CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.