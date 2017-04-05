Greenblatt's Magic Touch Falls Short? Magic Formula Large And Mid Cap Q1 Update

We look at the historical performance of the strategy to maintain a long term view.

Whereas the large cap version of this strategy beat its benchmark in Q1, the large and mid-cap strategy struggled and reported a loss.

Joel Greenblatt developed a quantitative "buy and hold" value investing strategy to find stocks of quality companies selling at bargain basement prices. This strategy is of course the Magic Formula. The strategy scores stocks on two main criteria, quality (or a high return on capital) and price (a low EV/EBIT, a more refined version of the P/E ratio). For a detailed look at this strategy and historical performance please read my profile of this strategy here.

In a recent article we looked at performance of the Large Cap version of this strategy (largest 20% of stocks in the testing universe by market cap). The strategy beat the benchmark for the first quarter of 2017, managed to stay ahead of the benchmark for virtually the entire period.

The large and mid cap strategy screens from the largest 50% of stocks by market cap. In some strategies, the less large cap holdings that are included in the strategy the better, as smaller cap stocks have more of a tendency to be mispriced as they have less analyst coverage. Other strategies may be more aligned with larger cap stocks. In the Magic Formula strategy for example, the large cap strategy has had a slight edge over the large and mid cap strategy, or 16.6% vs. 15.7% respectively from 1999 to 2015 (source).

Let's see how the Large and Mid Cap strategy performed in Q1 of this year.

The Holdings

The table below summarizes the stocks passing the screen on January 1st of this year, their price performance over the quarter and some other helpful metrics.

Ticker Name 01 Jan 2017 31 Mar 2017 Change (%) Market Cap ($M) Industry FPRX Five Prime Therapeutics Inc 51.07 36.73 -28.08 1,423 Biotechnology RMR RMR Group Inc (The) 39.32 49.1 24.89 635 Diversified Real Estate Activities GILD Gilead Sciences Inc 71.79 67.37 -6.15 94,668 Biotechnology MMI Marcus & Millichap Inc 27 24.45 -9.44 1,005 Real Estate Services UTHR United Therapeutics Corp 144.12 136.93 -4.99 6,119 Biotechnology AGX Argan Inc 71.95 65.6 -8.83 1,078 Construction & Engineering TARO Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 105.34 119.71 13.64 4,502 Pharmaceuticals PINC Premier Inc 30.41 31.85 4.74 1,459 Health Care Services SYNT Syntel Inc 19.89 16.81 -15.49 1,664 Data Processing & Outsourced Services HUM Humana Inc. 202.19 206.42 2.09 30,421 Managed Health Care ICON Iconix Brand Group Inc 9.58 7.45 -22.23 525 Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods MSGN MSG Networks Inc 21.8 23.4 7.34 1,614 Cable & Satellite IDCC InterDigital Inc 92.09 85.75 -6.88 3,132 Communications Equipment VVV Valvoline Inc 21.62 24.32 12.47 4,408 Commodity Chemicals AMCX AMC Networks Inc 52.81 58.45 10.68 3,702 Cable & Satellite SCMP Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc 13.7 11.1 -18.98 580 Pharmaceuticals ARA American Renal Associates Holdings Inc 21.3 16.85 -20.89 657 Health Care Services HRB Block (H&R) Inc 22.87 23.15 1.21 4,862 Specialized Consumer Services AOBC American Outdoor Brands Corporation 21.19 19.66 -7.22 1,186 Leisure Products TGNA TEGNA Inc 21.5 25.83 20.12 4,586 Broadcasting TNH Terra Nitrogen Co LP 101.84 96.24 -5.5 1,900 Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals HLF Herbalife Ltd 48.72 58.67 20.42 4,482 Personal Products CA CA Inc 31.8 31.76 -0.14 13,126 Systems Software AET Aetna Inc. 124.6 126.71 1.7 43,515 Managed Health Care CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 30.11 33.72 11.98 151,825 Communications Equipment DISCA Discovery Communications Inc 27.66 28.72 3.83 11,649 Broadcasting SSNI Silver Spring Networks Inc 13.47 11.42 -15.22 691 Application Software SNI Scripps Networks Interactive Inc 71.24 78.6 10.34 9,214 Broadcasting UEPS Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc 11.58 12.25 5.79 603 Data Processing & Outsourced Services KORS Michael Kors Holdings Ltd 42.78 38.24 -10.61 7,059 Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)

Readers familiar with the large cap version of the strategy may see some of the same names in this listing.

Our Large Cap strategy was very concentrated with firms in pharma or healthcare; the Large and Mid Cap strategy above includes some of the latter, but is fairly well rounded in terms of industry distribution.

Overall Performance

The graph below plots the return of the Large and Mid Cap Magic Formula portfolio against the Russell 3000TR benchmark.

(Source: Portfolio123.com and Author Graph)

In the first few weeks of the year, both the Magic Formula and the benchmark appeared to be similarly correlated; it was around the 3 rd week in January when the Magic Formula started to diverge and began to lag the benchmark, followed by a steep decline in the 3 rd week in February that continued until the end of the quarter. The last week of the quarter teases a recovery.

Overall performance of the Large & Mid Cap Magic Formula strategy was -1.19% over the quarter, compared to the Russell 3000TR's 5.04%. As can be seen from the graph above, drawdown in the strategy was significantly more than the benchmark (7.53% and 2.39% respectively).

The Good & The Bad

The number of holdings that appreciated over the period was the same as those that lost value (15 in each group, 30 holdings total). Eight (8) of the holdings managed to appreciated 10% or more over the period, from a fairly diversified group of industries.

Of the 15 holdings that showed a loss over the period, three (3) were greater than 20%.

Why the Disparity with the Large Cap Strategy?

The first quarter of this year has been an interesting one, with the earlier portion benefiting from the Trump Bump. The latter half of the quarter had many key developments: the Fed announcing rate hikes, the "Trump Trade" running out of steam, and some pundits declaring a general market correction may explain the drop in performance in the latter half of the quarter.

But why did the Large Cap strategy of the Magic Formula perform markedly better over the period? Several possible reasons; perhaps in the volatility and uncertainty, investors felt safer in the large cap names, bidding up prices. Recall that the Large Cap portfolio was 50% pharma/healthcare, the performance of which on balance was relatively neutral.

Keep in mind that one quarter is a relatively short period of time for a strategy such as this. Over time the differences between the two market cap classes of the strategy should disappear.

I am invested in another quant value strategy that has been hit particularly hard in the last 4 weeks relative to the benchmark, whereas the same strategy in the US market is outperforming the benchmark. Short term conclusions can be difficult to arrive at, especially with sentiment generally playing a major role, while fundamentals typically matter more in the long run (think Graham's voting machine/weighing machine analogy).

Long Term

The graph below shows rolling 5 year CAGR difference between the strategy and the benchmark since 1999.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)

I showed a similar graph when looking at the Large Cap quarterly update. While the strategy has produced a positive outperformance, the curve above does show a general trend downwards. 2010 through 2012 showed a negative 5 year CAGR, offset by superior returns in 2013 and 2014, returning to negative territory until the end of 2015.

As we noted, one quarter is a short time period to assess the overall performance of any long term strategy, however many investing strategies are cyclical, having peaks of outperformance and droughts of underperformance. Knowing where a strategy has been can be helpful for the future.

Until next time, happy investing.

