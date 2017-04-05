Trading Cocoa: Price Survives A Forecast Of Surplus - Consolidation Likely Ahead

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) recently released its monthly market report for February. February was of course the month of an accelerated price decline for cocoa. Cocoa hit, and retested, a 3 1/2 year low priced in British pounds and a 9-year low priced in U.S. dollars. It was at the end of February that I ventured to call for a bottom. The ICCO's forecast of a "significant supply surplus" seems to defy that call for a bottom:

"The ICCO Secretariat's first forecasts for the current 2016/2017 cocoa year, published in the latest issue of the Quarterly Bulletin of Cocoa Statistics, envisage that the cocoa market is bracing itself for a significant supply surplus, of around 264,000 tonnes. World cocoa bean production is expected to increase by almost 15% to 4.552 million tonnes. Grindings, on the other hand, are forecast to slightly increase by almost three per cent to 4.242 million tonnes. If realized, this would increase the total statistical stocks of cocoa beans as at the end of the 2016/2017 cocoa year from 1.401 million tonnes to 1.665 million tonnes, equivalent to 39.3% of projected annual grindings for the season."

Forecasts from the Ivory Coast also seemed to contradict any expectations for a bottom in prices. On April 3rd, Bloomberg released the results of a survey of six traders and exporters that suggested the Ivory Coast might produce 100K more tons of cocoa than the ICCO's forecast of 1.9M tons. Either way, the bumper crop will mark a record that is consistent with the volatile uptrend since the 2011 breakout.

Bloomberg adds to the ICCO's projection of a record cocoa crop for the Ivory Coast.

Source: Bloomberg

The Bloomberg respondents referenced favorable weather conditions for their optimistic outlooks. Bloomberg also noted the increased number of new and more productive cocoa trees which achieve production in 18 months instead of the typical 5 years. The Ivory Coast's 36% price cut to cocoa farmers presents a notable caveat to the optimistic production outlook. The lower price may discourage some farmers from bringing cocoa to market. This dynamic could be especially true for production toward the end of the season if farmers sense they can get a better price in the 2017-2018 season. Looking over the horizon, I see a potential warning sign for the yield of Ivory Coast cocoa farms as the deterioration of soil in "traditional growing areas" has helped push production into more remote areas, particularly in the western part of the country. Higher prices also facilitated the push. Reduced prices could cause a contraction of these more marginal farms.

Interestingly, just last week Reuters Africa chose to focus more on the regions of Ivory Coast experiencing poor growing conditions to warn of potential problems with Ivory Coast production. For example:

"Poor growing conditions were reported in the eastern region of Abengourou and the southern region of Aboisso, and to a lesser extent in the western region of Bouafle and the central region of Yamoussoukro. 'It has been very hot all this month and the rain has not been good,' said Eric Brou, who farms in the outskirts of Aboisso. 'We don't have enough fruit on the trees for the mid-crop and we don't have money to maintain the plantations if the cocoa doesn't come,' he said."

Ultimately, the proof may come this month as good rains in April could underwrite a solid mid-crop season from May to July. On balance, through all these reports and projections, cocoa prices settled lower as seen with the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) pulling back off a recent sharp rally. NIB now hovers over its still downtrending 50-day moving average but now uptrending 20DMA. This is a critical juncture for crop conditions AND the price technicals.

High trading volume on the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN continues as the ETN cools off a bit from a sharp rally off its all-time low.

Source: FreeStockCharts.com

Ghana is not off the hook for potential problems. Last week Cocobod admitted that it squandered a $1.8B loan that was appropriated for purchasing cocoa crop from farmers for the 2016-2017 season. The news is mixed on how this mismanagement has impacted the Ghanaian market for cocoa. On the one hand, Cocobod already sold a lot of crop forward when prices were much higher last year. On the other hand, licensed local buyers complained in February about delays in getting financing.

Overall, I think cocoa has delivered encouraging price action under these circumstances. I even hazard to guess that the cocoa market has priced in the worst of the current news. Most of the near to intermediate-term risk for price should be to the upside for this season. Most of that risk will come from weather volatility. There is always of course the chance of a demand shock, but such a jolt is highly unlikely.

This juncture is a time for evaluating positions. As shown in the stock chart above, NIB is flirting with 50DMA support. If you are a short-term trader who believed in the bottom as I did, this might be a good time to exit with profits and wait out NIB for its next move. The risk/reward in the immediate term is at best balanced as I see NIB embarking on an extended period of price consolidation. If you are looking beyond the short-term trade as I am, then holding through the potential period of consolidation makes sense. At a minimum, secular demand growth should work out the supply surpluses over time. For example, Moody's recently cited growing demand in the developing world, like China and India, as sources for great potential upside in cocoa demand.

I fully recognize that the downside risk is real even if that scenario is not my base case. If the price of cocoa does manage to fall even further, I will look to buy hand over fist the shares of companies who benefit from extremely low cocoa prices (like The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)) and use the profits there to wait out the eventual recovery in cocoa. The long-term chart below provides a stark reminder of the implications of further downside: a break of recent lows could trigger a fresh sell-off in cocoa, perhaps as low as $1500 per ton. I expect such a dire scenario to generate unfortunate chaos and deep angst in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, but it SHOULD also spark a swell of incremental demand as well as abrupt contractions in supply.

If current lows do not hold, the bottom could fall out of the cocoa market.

Source: Bloomberg

Be careful out there!