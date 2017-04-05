What I Learned From The Peabody Energy Reorganization

The old shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) were cancelled yesterday. Also yesterday, brand new shares of Peabody Energy closed at $31.00. Today, Peabody Energy shares rose to as high as $32.50 and continued on a downward spiral throughout the day to as low as $26.51 before closing at $27.25, down 12.10% on the day from yesterday's when-issued price close. I suspect the drop might have been the result of selling by former Peabody retail noteholders who distrust current Peabody Energy management and the hedge fund owners, and/or the hedge fund owners were dumping some shares for a quick 100%-plus gain on the Peabody shares they received for their "financing." On the other hand, the VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) was up 3.49% today and Arch Coal (OTC:ARCH) was up 1.79% today.

This is after $100 million-plus was already spent on legal costs with the Peabody Energy reorganization. The new Peabody Energy stock began trading today under its old symbol, BTU. Most retail noteholders saw a recovery of .21 on their debt, which traded at .79 in December. Peabody Energy has been very profitable since that time. The Ad Hoc Committee of Non-Consenting Creditors, which fought the reorganization plan hard, could see a recovery of just .06. Other retail noteholders could also see a .06 recovery, while still others who took the cash offer will see a .50 recovery. A group of four retail noteholders led by a Joel Packer settled the night before the confirmation hearing for an undisclosed recovery amount.

The hedge fund co-proponents will receive different treatment, which violates 1123(a)(4) of the Bankruptcy Code with a total recovery of 1.00 or more on the exact notes, which is five to 17 times greater than other holders of the exact notes. The hedge funds co-proponents earned a 96% return on their money for the "financing" alone, based on a $25.00 price per share for Peabody Energy stock. If Peabody Energy doubles to $50.00 per share, they earn 292% or $2.2 billion on their $750 million in "financing" they provided. That means much more than 17x greater than other holders of the exact notes. Retail noteholders took a bloodbath on their Peabody Energy investment.

Peabody Energy got to ring the opening bell at the NYSE.

This was almost as memorable as one word at the end of the Peabody reorganization plan confirmation hearing: "Boom!" I believe it was said by a managing director of the restructuring group from Lazard, who I have communicated with previously. He said it after the victory in court and then he shook hands with lots of young people, perhaps trainees at Lazard.

I wanted to sell for $32.50 at the open, but by the time the shares were in my eTrade account they had already taken a double-digit hit. While most brokerage accounts had the new Peabody shares in the accounts this morning so shares could be sold (e.g., Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, and Charles Schwab), eTrade did not have them in the account until much later. Only the cancelled Peabody Energy retail notes appeared.

Does this look like equal treatment, as required under 1123(4) of the Bankruptcy Code? The co-proponents are getting the private placement plus the same discounts other holders such as retail debt holders are getting. The preferred equity has a value of around $1.47 billion at $25.00 a share, including a make whole provision, slightly less if you do an NPV discount. That's not bad -- a $750 million "financing" brings 96% profit at $25.00 for the stock, which is based on a lowball $3.1 billion valuation that was retrofitted. Restructuring expert Mark Hootnick assigned a $5.4 billion valuation to Peabody Energy. At a valuation of $5.4 billion, Peabody Energy stock would be $44.50 a share. This "financing "alone would earn the co-proponents a nearly $2 billion profit on $750 million in "financing."

Imagine the average cost for the notes, including big block purchases at .79 for the co-proponents in 12/16. Even someone lucky enough to buy $100,000 face value at .15, as shown below, would only earn 15% if the stock goes up to the midway point above of $37.50 on a total investment of $27,382.

Co-Proponents Total Invested from Private Placement Investment in /000s Value When Public Profit % Profit Price: 25 750000 1470000 720000 96% 37.5 750000 2205000 1455000 194% 50 750000 2940000 2190000 292% Retail Noteholder Investment in Notes Additional Cash for Rights Total Invested Value When Public Profit % Profit Price: at .79 High in 12/16 based on 100K Face Purchase 25 79000 12382 91382 21000 -70382 -77% 37.5 79000 12382 91382 31500 -59882 -66% 50 79000 12382 91382 42000 -49382 -54% Price: at .15 based on 100K Face Purchase 25 15000 12382 27382 21000 -6382 -23% 37.5 15000 12382 27382 31500 4118 15% 50 15000 12382 27382 42000 14618 53%

Note: "The Private Placement Percentage of each Private Placement Party will be based on the ownership of Claims (as adjusted as set forth above) and will be set forth in a schedule to the Private Placement Agreement (the 'Private Placement Schedule'). " This is based on claims -- therefore, the financing is not completely separate from the distribution for each holder of a claim in the same class. A normal underwriting allocation is based on whatever -- nothing specific.

Accredited Investors

QIBs and accredited investors type 1, 2, 3 and 7 were allowed to participate (institutional accredited investors). Types 4, 5, and 6 were cut out. Institutional Accredited Investors are not necessarily QIBs and do not always qualify for 144a. Not that it could be justified, but it appears as if the mechanism allows for non-QIBs to participate but individuals were excluded anyway. Why?

Bankruptcy law allows exemptions to registration laws regarding fundraising. Those exemptions were explicitly used for the rights offering, and, it appears, implicitly for the private placement. It is clear that the private placement was included to obfuscate the court and potential beneficiaries. An additional $750 million could have simply been raised by doubling the rights offering and associated backstops. But, without the private placement, certain parties would not of had the opportunity to benefit unlawfully. The courts have dropped the ball. The idea of allowing those parties most in need, undoubtedly the retail investors, to be cut out of their entitled recovery is simply wrong.

In the words of a veteran high-yield investor, the difference is total recovery for retail holders of the exact same debt and total recovery for a select group of institutions owning the debt and how this difference could impact investing in low rated debt securities. These institutions are abusing SEC regulations that were passed to "protect" retail investors with their privately placed preferred stock capital raise deal-in fact these laws actually "harm" individual/retail investors. They have multiple debt exchange offers, for example, that were open to "qualified institutions buyers." The retail holders were left out. A stay I feel that the privately placed preferred stock was not needed.

A larger rights offer could have raised more money. These preferreds were nothing but a means for a select group of funds to make a killing -- a massive transfer of equity. The risks the hedge funds assumed did not justify such a huge cost of capital. (As others have pointed out, Peabody Energy could have received a better deal from pawn brokers or loan sharks. Just double the rights offering and increase the share allotment and the court is fine with the plan? What were the judges in the Peabody case thinking?

In the Peabody Energy case, you had identical common stock owned by the co-proponents with a different treatment overall than four groups holding the same security that got different recoveries. The co-proponents of the plan were the Ad Hoc Committee of Non-Consenting Creditors, a group of four retail noteholders led by Joel Packer that settled on March 15, 2017, and the rest of the retail noteholders including me and perhaps 1,000 other retail noteholders. There is a fifth group if you count retail noteholders who accepted the cash offer. Maybe there are even six groups; nobody with a fiduciary responsibility could have selected the cash pool without a minimum guarantee.

Peabody employees were treated differently than common stock owned by the public. While the old Peabody stock of investors is getting cancelled, the same Peabody stock owned by employees is getting exchanged for the valuable new Peabody stock. So much for equitable treatment of not only noteholders, but stockholders as well. And I must have missed the law where employee-owned stock is higher on the capital structure than unsecured notes.

A test of arm's length financing, after all incentives, cash, interest, and discounts are negotiated, is determining what the value of a participation right would be. If it's not a negligible value, risk has been compensated at a rate other than a fair rate. It is no longer arm's length financing. It becomes recovery/payment. In the Peabody Energy case, a participation right would carry a value of more than the capital being invested. It is not close to borderline when that right should be around zero. It simply is an unlawful transfer of wealth to those participating in the placement. Nobody is arguing that the rights offering is not recovery. How can they argue the placement is not recovery?

Even if the reorganization plan being implemented was found to be fraudulent, I don't think you can get recovery/money from management too easily, at least post the reorganization plan period. They were released under the plan. So we have ourselves a new precedent, and that is: Anything goes in bankruptcy. If you can dream it, you can do it. Even if the bankruptcy was unnecessary to begin with, it doesn't matter. This breeds a whole new distrust between investors and CEOs who make a lot more by causing bankruptcy than by preventing bankruptcy. High-yield investors need to realize it's now completely impossible to estimate recoveries on U.S. bonds in bankruptcy. It's only a question of how badly they'll be harmed, with enterprise value being completely irrelevant.

The U.S. investment market has fallen to a new low in terms of credibility and equitability and expectations of fiduciaries to do their jobs ethically. The U.S. historically upheld to the world as the most trustworthy market. I believe the bankruptcy itself was entirely preventable. I believe it was a complete sabotage of shareholder value, and the filing itself was a breach of fiduciary duty of management.

Going forward, we all need to look at management's bankruptcy "emergence incentives" effectively as a bribe -- a bribe to transfer value from shareholders to plan proponents. That's perhaps the biggest allowable fault in the system that insures repeats of the behavior. Every CEO in the United States now knows how this goes down. Perhaps word has even spread to Australia.

In 1984, Congress implemented a "permanent" legislative solution to the issues addressed in Marathon Pipe Line Co. by enacting the Bankruptcy Amendments and Federal Judgeship Act of 1984. With this act, with few exceptions, the new bankruptcy courts were allowed to exercise all the subject matter jurisdiction of the district courts, even if they lacked the necessary expertise. Thus, bankruptcy courts were allowed to hear cases such as Northern Pipeline Construction Co. v. Marathon Pipe Line Co. I believe the confirmation of the Peabody Energy case represented the biggest change in bankruptcy law since this period over 30 years ago.

Why did Judge Schermer confirm the Peabody Energy reorganization plan and why did Judge Fleissig deny the Motion for Stay?

1) Could they have just wanted the case to go away?

2) Could the judges simply not care about their decision and its ramifications?

3) Could the judges have thought they had a good handle on what was going on with this case, but they didn't? I even saw confusion with the lawyers to the debtors when I had questions about the ballots.

4) Could the co-proponents have gotten very creative by manipulating the law to their benefit, which will only get worse over time?

5) Could the judges have pushed this case through fast at the end so that Peabody Energy could exit Chapter 11 more quickly and cost effectively? I believe April 16 was the one-year anniversary of the bankruptcy filing and, past that date, the reorganization plan could have "blown up." And it would have opened the door to alternative reorganization plans. Previously, we saw a fair alternative reorganization plan from the Ad Hoc Group of Non-Consenting Creditors, which Judge Schermer shot down immediately and the Peabody Energy senior management team had no interest in.

6) Bankruptcy judges have a lot of power, whereby their decision could impact the lives of many people. Many loyal former long-term Peabody Energy equity investors might not ever want to invest in Peabody Energy stock again. Paul Singer might be able to add a few hundred million to his estimated $2 billion net worth, to a large extent at the expense of retail equity and noteholders.

What have I learned from my expensive lesson owning Peabody Energy debt?

1) If you are invested in a company losing money and the senior management team collectively owns a small percentage of shares (.06% for Peabody Energy pre-Chapter 11), run for the hills.

2) It is now easy for a co-proponent to disguise their substantially higher overall recovery than all other parties with the exact security as financing, which was acceptable in the Peabody Energy case. They can even turn away financing at plan value with no stipulations by groups such as the Ad Hoc Committee of Non-Consenting Creditors so they can get highly discounted stock that no other parties can get in the reorganization plan they wrote for their own benefit.

3) If you see unusual activity in your high-yield bonds during Chapter 11, such as the company's high-yield bonds zooming to .79 on the dollar (with Peabody Energy) on high volume, this could be a sign co-proponents are getting ready for the kill (and stuffing the ballot box, so to speak, on their reorganization plan) -- not higher prices due to an improved outlook for the company.

4) If you are invested in high-yield bonds of a company that's in a major cyclical upswing, yet your bonds have dropped from .79 to .05 and trading has ground to a halt, you might have been had. I saw that with Peabody Energy.

5) I learned that the problem with a rights offering is that many retail holders are negatively impacted by them. They often don't participate because:

They never get the info about rights offering.

The info is sent to their message box online and not by paper/snail mail.

They use discount brokers who don't explain anything or understand the complicated rights offering, which even the lawyers involved in explaining the rights offering to affected investors don't fully understand.

They don't have capital at that time to use the rights.

They have the capital, but it somehow enters a black hole between the investment firm and the company with the rights offering.

They submit the paperwork and capital on time, but the investment firm submits it late and thus the investor cannot participate in the rights offering.

The rights are often not transferable (can't sell them), which is profitable for backstop participants.

The terms are too confusing for many retail investors. If a retail investor didn't fill out the paperwork to participate in the rights offering and/or it wasn't received on time, their recovery on the Peabody Energy notes was just .06 or .07 including the value of the notes and penny warrants. This is for a security that was .79 last December.

6) If you are invested in a high-yield note/bond and Paul Singer's Elliott Management are co-proponents as with Peabody, sell fast.

7) It was a bad sign when Judge Schermer said at the hearing for Mangrove to Form an Equity Committee something about Paul Singer and how he had a big win with his Argentina debt. All investors face risks such as loss of capital if your investment thesis is wrong. Now, there is the additional risk if your investment thesis is right and co-proponents of a reorganization plan, with a senior management team, to "steal" your hard-earned money and the court, U.S. Trustee, and other regulators are fine with it.

8) If you hear about someone with damning evidence in an appeal letter that Chapter 11 reorganization could have been avoided, yet their evidence never makes the court agenda or appears on the online court records even after it is confirmed by the judge's assistant it was received, you're in for some trouble as an investor. I saw this with Peabody Energy.

9) If you hear a former executive presents detailed analysis on how debt could be reinstated and why shareholders don't need to be wiped out and nobody listens, trouble is brewing. I saw this with Peabody Energy.

10) If a small group of retail noteholders "settle" their retail note claim right after a damaging story hits the wires on unequal treatment the evening before a confirmation hearing, prepare for all remaining retail noteholders to get hurt. I saw this with Peabody Energy.

11) I learned this the hard way with Peabody Energy, and it has cost me $86,000 since last December and three months fighting for the rights of Peabody Energy to no avail. To add insult to injury, what do I get to only lose $86,000? I get to invest another $22,000 in brand new Peabody Energy stock at a discount; otherwise, I would have lost $101,000 since last December.

This quote from a fellow retail noteholder says it all:

Been talking to several CFAs, MBAs on this email group. What is simply amazing is that despite our education and implied sophistication, many didn't know at this late stage what we would exactly get in the 5B claimant class. I've got 40 years in corporate finance and an MBA but to be quite honest, I wasn't sure either. This brings me to the point that this entire matter has been a mirrors game of a verbose and numerical obfuscation of the facts, totally devoid of plain meaning language, intended to do an end run over us dummies, who were ecstatic just 60 days ago because true values of our claims were being established in the Peabody bond markets. Can you believe that most of us thought we would get close to 80-100% on the bonds, when the hedge funds were buying them at 70+, secretly knowing they would get 200 on emergence from bankruptcy? I don't know about you guys, but I expected to be treated equally for the same bond held. Ain't over 'til we say its over. An enterprising, honest, plain speaking attorney is what we need (work in progress). By my count from the voting tabulations, $175 million 5B class rejected the Plan. This excludes the Ad Hoc Committee of dissenters who are appealing. This was a big turnip truck.

I emailed this article to the Peabody Energy senior management team, lawyers to the debtors, and lawyers to the co-proponents for comments before I got the new BTU shares. I also told them an article by Reuters said I had not been included in the deal (like 99.9% of retail noteholders) and I wanted to confirm it. Not surprisingly, I received no comment on either question. I also emailed this article, like lots of other ones/information over the past few months, to the leadership of the USDOJ, SEC, the U.S. Trustee, and the Attorney Generals of M.O. and N.Y. I also snail mailed more information dealing with the Peabody reorganization as part of my complaints. One of the attorney generals said she was sharing all my info with the director of investigations. We'll only know if the SEC found wrongdoings with the Peabody reorganization if it appears in a press release on the SEC site.

Disclosure: I am/we are long A SMALL AMOUNT OF BTU FOR NOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold most of my BTU shares after they were received today as a result of the Peabody Energy retail notes cancellation and rights offering. I have a small amount of shares left in a small Fidelity account. My Peabody Energy notes which were .79 in December have been cancelled and are worthless. My Peabody Energy investment has dropped $90,000 from December pricing.