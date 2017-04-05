Midcap Growth: Insperity

Thesis

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) has a lethal combination of things going for it. As (other) companies outsource, Insperity prospers. I believe this trend of outsourcing will continue. I believe Insperity will succeed and continue to reward its shareholders.

About The Company

Insperity provides human resources and business solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company's human resources solutions handle things like benefits, payroll, workers comp, record management, employer liability, recruiting, support, and training. It has also taken to the cloud with the Employee Service Center. This is a cloud-based all around HR solutions system. Its clients are, well, everyone. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Insperity's Clients

Source: Insperity Investor Presentation

The company is comfortably mid cap with a $1.8B market cap. It is largely owned by institutions and insiders. Insiders own almost 13% of the company which I like to see. Average daily trade volume is 150,000 shares. This suggests the company is underfollowed.

What I Like

Insperity has a somewhat high P/E at 27.7. However, forward P/E is a much better 17.4. PEG is 0.59, suggesting the company is a good value based on expected growth. I am okay with the high P/E in this case. But, it is up to you to decide if you think the company's growth justifies this valuation. It is worth noting that the company trades roughly on par with future cash flow.

The company has posted some excellent growth. Year over year, quarterly revenue was up 12% and quarterly earnings were up 50%. Earnings are expected to increase 22% next year as well. Past and future earnings for the company are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Insperity Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

What I like, a whole lot, about Insperity are its powerful performance metrics. The company boasts a return on equity of 56.6%. This is way ahead of the commercial services average. Return on assets for the company is 7.9% and slightly ahead of industry average. Return on capital is 34% and miles ahead of the competition. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Insperity Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

The company has some debt. Current debt/equity is 172%. However, total debt is well covered by operating cash flow. And, interest on debt is well covered by earnings. It is something to keep an eye on, but not a deal breaker in my opinion.

The company has also returned a ton of cash to shareholders. Since 2014, it has boosted its share repurchase plan a lot. It is worth noting that Insperity pays a 1.15% dividend with a payout ratio of 24% as well.

Opportunities And Drivers

The first driver I would like to address is the demographic shift to outsourcing 'desk jobs'. In this article titled: The End of Employees, there is a quote. The quote is "We will outsource every job that we can that is not customer-facing." I highly recommend you read the article in its entirety, but that quote seems to summarize the popular opinion of the C-suites. So, as companies outsource business, software, insurance, and advisory services, Insperity stands to flourish.

This trend shows! Insperity has grown its average worksite employees from 130k in 2014 to 186k (estimated) for this year. As an added bonus, adj EBITDA per worksite employee has grown just as steadily. The company also offers a competitive advantage in its breadth of services. This is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: Insperity Breadth Of Services

Source: Insperity Investor Presentation

In Figure 1, I showed the diversity of the company's clients. This is as much a driver as it is a risk mitigator. Insperity has something to offer everyone, across all industries. This means the opportunity for the company is virtually limitless.

Risks

The risks stated in the company's 10-K are pretty standard. Insperity is subject to general economic conditions. It assumes liability for payroll, taxes, and benefit costs. Healthcare reform could affect its health insurance business. These just come with the territory as far as I can tell.

Despite being owned by insiders and institutions, there has been a lot of selling by both parties. Like, a serious amount. I haven't been able to come up with a reason why. And, insiders at the company still own 13% of it. I don't see any cause for worry but I do see something to keep an eye on.

It is worth mentioning the risk in a P/E of 27. Should the company fail to continue its growth or fail to grow enough, it may experience multiple contractions. This is not something I am too worried about, considering the growth history and opportunity. However, it is worth keeping in mind.

Final Thoughts

As companies continue down the road of outsourcing everyone that isn't customer facing, Insperity is poised for success. The company is a fair value in my opinion. I believe it will produce substantial growth going forward. I believe it will reward its shareholders. I think the insiders know this as well with their significant ownership despite recent selling. I believe Insperity is a long-term winner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NSP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.