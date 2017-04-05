AT&T: Dividend Review

AT&T (NYSE:T) has provided income investors with consistent dividend growth for over 30 years. The telecom giant, yielding 4.7%, has provided investors with a rather stable 52-week trading range and is currently 6% higher than a year ago. While three plus decades of dividend sustainability is certainly a credible metric for future outlook, it is wise for investors to examine the company's operating performance for risks to the dividend.

AT&T's payout ratio is one key to its dividend outlook, however, I want to incorporate future outlook into my payout ratio analysis. First, I want to make sure that AT&T is meeting or beating earnings expectations, which it has for nine consecutive quarters. This establishes credibility to the forward earnings outlook by analysts.

AT&T's payout ratio, over a trailing twelve month period, is currently slightly under 68%. This is better than the 70% ratio one year ago and 73% two years ago. In the same two year period, AT&T has hiked its quarterly dividend twice. Based on this data, it is clear that AT&T's earnings are growing at a faster pace than its dividend. Based on its ability to pay its dividend from earnings, AT&T is becoming more capable to support dividend growth.

The second part of the payout ratio analysis is to look at AT&T's forward earnings. Over the last six quarters, analysts have been very consistent with their expectations of 2017 and 2018 earnings. While estimates for 2017 and 2018 are down 1-2% from the prior two quarters, analysts are still expecting earnings growth of 4%, 5%, and 4% over the next three years, respectively.

With these estimates, investors can see the payout ratio over the next few years. If the dividend remains the same, AT&T's payout ratio would fall under 60% in 2020. Based on this analysis, AT&T could increase its quarterly dividend by one to two cents per year and still maintain a healthy payout ratio for the near future.

One final metric to review for dividend sustainability is AT&T's free cash flow. In the first quarter of 2015, AT&T's free cash flow over a twelve month period fell to equal its projected twelve month dividend obligation, creating some anxiety about the dividend's future. Since then, however, the company's free cash flow has nearly doubled to $17.8 billion over the prior twelve months. This is an estimated $5.5 billion higher than the projected dividend obligation over the next twelve months.

Overall, income investors should rest assured that AT&T is quite capable of sustaining its current dividend. Based on forward earnings data, investors should expect the quarterly dividend to increase by one cent per year over the next three years.

