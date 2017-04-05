Dynavax: Important Catalyst for SD101.

After the devastating failure of Heplisav-B to win an FDA approval for reasons I can only term perplexing, Dynavax' (NASDAQ:DVAX) fate now hinges on the success of the previously unheard-of oncology molecule SD-101. I say "unheard-of" with intent, because the sudden push to promote SD-101 right after Heplisav-B's failure was a little suspect to long term Dynavax watchers. However, there are certain aspects to the latest data from SD-101 trials that make the once-neglected drug candidate promising enough to be a proper replacement for Heplisav-B. To be noted, Heplisav-B will have its day in court, the FDA has set a new PDUFA date on August 10.

Dynavax is studying SD-101 in various clinical trials for its multiple anti tumor activity. SD-101 is a Toll-like receptor (TLR9) agonist under development for treating solid tumors and malignancies. SD-101 is designed to stimulate multiple anti tumor activities by targeting the TLR9 in the endosomes of plasmacytoid dendritic cells. By activating and stimulating the TLR9, it produces a large amount of proteins which in turn stimulate the natural immune response of the body.

Keytruda was first approved to treat metastatic melanoma in 2015. SD-101 in combination with Keytruda seems to be more effective than the monotherapy of Keytruda to treat metastatic melanoma patients. This is a great deal because of the blockbuster status of Keytruda, which had upwards of $1.4bn in revenues last year, the first whole year of its launch. The result highlights from Phase 1b/2 trial of SD-101 (the MEL-01 trial) in combination with Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) was outstanding compared to an earlier trial of Keytruda monotherapy in patients with advanced melanoma.

Results evaluating 17 patients for efficacy and 22 patients for safety were reported. In patients naïve to anti-PD-1 treatment, responses were observed in six out of seven patients, for an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 86%. This includes two (29%) complete responses ((NYSE:CR)) and four (57%) partial responses (PR). Target tumor shrinkage was observed in all 7 evaluable patients. In 10 patients with progressive disease who initiated Keytruda anti-PD-1 monotherapy prior to enrollment, one PR was observed and five patients had stable disease ((NYSE:SD)) while receiving Keytruda) and SD-101, with four of the 10 patients experiencing target tumor shrinkage.

In another clinical trial where 277 patients with advanced melanoma were treated with Keytruda monotherapy, the results were as follows: The ORR was 33%. CR rate was 6% in 17 patients. PR rate was 27% in 74 patients. According to Dynavax Pharmacodynamic (PD) changes confirm the mechanism of action mediating SD-101 efficacy, in combination with pembrolizumab, in a phase 1b/2 study in metastatic melanoma (MEL-01).

Treatment ORR CR PR SD-101+ Keytruda 86% 29% 57% Keytruda 33% 6% 27%

Data Source: Press release

MEL-01 is a much smaller trial than the much larger original Keytruda trial. Moreover, trial-to-trial comparison is not mathematics. So it is difficult to quantify the predictive value of a comparison such as the above. However, the results certainly look promising. Just to give a larger picture, here's data I complied from a number of other Keytruda combo trials involving other drugs. As you can see, SD101 looks more promising than any of the other drug/drug candidates, just from this simple comparison.

Pembrolizumab is being paired with various other investigational trials. Amgen's Talimogene Laherparepvec (T-VEC) paired with Pembrolizumab and GlaxoSmithKline's Trametinib (MEK inhibitor) and Dabrafenib (BRAF inhibitor) paired with Pembrolizumab are already approved for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Company Treatment ORR CR PR Dynavax SD-101+ Keytruda 86% 29% 57% Merck (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda 33% 6% 27% Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Epacadostat+ Keytruda 58% 28% 30% Agmen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Talimogene Laherparepvec (T-VEC) + Keytruda 57.1% 23.8% 33.3% GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Trametinib and Dabrafenib+ Keytruda 60% 0 60%

Source: Various trial results

As we see here, SD101 beats the other combos in every parameter, even though it was studied only in a small trial. However, the very significant difference in ORR and other parameters does show that the drug has a lot of potential.

SD101 is also being investigated in the LYM-01 trial as a radiation adjuvant in B-cell lymphoma. In this Phase 1/2 trial, SD-101 was studied in adults with untreated low-grade B-cell lymphoma in combination with low-dose radiation to assess the safety and proof of mechanism of intratumoral SD-101. LYM-01 is a dose escalation and expansion study where subjects receive treatment in a single radiated lesion. Data reported previously confirm the safety of SD-101 in a range of doses and its ability to elicit a systemic immune response as measured by local and abscopal (distant) tumor reductions over time.

Dynavax will be presenting data on three programs based on stimulation of the immune response using Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR9) agonists at the 2017 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. between April 4-5, 2017. This will be an important event for the stock.

Cash is a real risk for DVAX. With a market cap of $240mn, it had cash reserves of $84mn as of the last quarter and cash burn rate is about $30mn per quarter. So, $80mn won't last long. However, in order to preserve cash, the company had to cut 38% of its workforce and almost decided to abandon Heplisav-B at one point last year. Current cash balance is not enough to see it through the SD101 trial; however, if Heplisav-B still works out, this may change for the better.

Heplisav-B is the big risk with DVAX. There's a new PDUFA date that gives people hope that Heplisav-B may still work out. However, this is the last straw, so to say, for the beleaguered Hep B Vaccine. On the other side of the story, Merck's interest in SD101, and its financing of certain aspects of the SD101 trials (MK-1966) is indicative of its interest. Let's really hope DVAX investors are not left holding the bag this time.

