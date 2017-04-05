JPMorgan: Get Ready To Buy

JPM is not dependent on loan volumes and is on course anyway for 50% EPS growth over the next three years.

With banks rolling back in price and value, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is a good stock for anyone looking to add bank exposure.

Very attractive valuation over the medium term

Key here is valuation based on its medium-term strategy and earnings target which envisages $30B of core net profit by 2019; should we get a 20% tax rate in place by 2019, then this would be $32B. So JPM is on a 2019 PE of 9.5x and 8.8x if we run the lower tax rate as an exercise. I would expect this multiple to expand to 14x as the bottom line is delivered through the next couple of years.

Nibble at banks with the "reversal" of the Trump trade and worse, stasis in bank loan volumes overwhelming markets and thus financials equities especially? Yes. And bank stocks aren't about to be overwhelmed.

Trump very evidently was never going to be able to achieve his full agenda, much of which is undesirable anyway. However, the recent fumbles have meant that tax reform and quite possibly bank regulation reform, which most definitely are desirable, become more important to deliver for the administration and may well be better prepared as it gains experience. Both are in line with more traditional GOP thinking as well so should enjoy an easier ride in Congress than some of Trump's other proposals as they come to be enacted.

The remaining two rate hikes expected by the Fed this year are in line with JPM's sensitivity testing that informs the forecast for $30B by 2019. So while the Fed gave us a dovish hike in March, it's legitimate to question whether that much will have changed for JPM's planning discussions on the basis of market rate fluctuations. It won't.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, because this lies outside the market rate and currency fluctuations currently weighing on bank stocks, the flattening out of lending volumes by banks since Trump's election victory is not a serious concern.

FIG Ideas, of course, noticed the pattern early on and has an eye on the weekly data from the Fed. However, JPM isn't a story that depends on U.S. loan growth. As the chart below shows, volume expansion in loans over the last five quarters has been pretty subdued while the loan/deposit ratio has been nicely stable. With customer balance sheet volumes tracking each other, rate hikes will feed through uninterrupted by mix changes.

Company data

This is already happening, as can be seen below, with net interest margin (NIM) improving in reflection of the rate hikes seen so far.

And here is the boost in net interest income that has taken place.

Company data

This will continue as long as the Fed delivers five 25 bps rate hikes from here to the end of 2019.

Company data

Remember too that JPM has more non-interest income than net interest income, making it immediately more appealing if you are worried about rate hikes not being delivered.

As discussed by the Heisenberg today, Albert Edwards, Soc-Gen's permabear equity strategist, predictably rubbed his hands in glee at the loan growth data and found encouragement for his recession call on the combination of rate hikes and falling loan growth. The question he asks is, "if bank lending (real) is slowing so sharply, is the Fed tightening into a major slowdown?

Feedback from banks YTD suggests that credit standards have generally been tightened, especially opposite commercial real estate, but that demand is still firm. The above ISM data to my mind confirms that expectations from firms show solid confidence levels and bank lending should resume a higher growth clip in due course. Still, the key insight here is that bank lending growth is not central to US GDP growth and not central to the outlook for JPM's EPS generation.

Conclusion

JPMorgan is cheap out on 2018/19 EPS and has plenty of options outside US loan growth to keep its EPS expansion on track. I expect 1Q 2017 to be another strong quarter for the bank, albeit without fireworks given that low market volatility will have dampened some of the market related fee streams. Get ready to buy if it weakens further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.