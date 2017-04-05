Cisco: Going Higher

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are up about 21% over the past twelve months. In spite of this, the shares are still trading at a discount to the overall market. I thought I'd examine the company to see if it makes sense to acquire shares at these levels.

For those who can't stand the suspense, I'll jump right to the conclusion. It does make sense to buy shares at these levels for a host of reasons beyond the (relative) valuation. I'll go through some of these by commenting on the most past 7 ½ years of financial history, by modeling the future dividend, and by commenting briefly on the stock itself.

Financial History

There's much to like about Cisco's financial history. Over the last seven years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of approximately 3%, while net income has grown at a CAGR of ~4.75% and earnings per share have grown by 6.8%. The difference between the growth rates of net income on the one hand and EPS on the other is obviously the result of share reduction. Shares have been reduced at a CAGR of 1.96% over the past 7 ½ years.

With the exception of a dilutive period in 2013, the company has been excellent at reducing share count in my view. Since 2010, Cisco has spent an average of $3.7 billion on net share buybacks per year. There's little reason to believe this won't continue.

In terms of the capital structure, the debt level here concerns me. The long term debt load has been growing at an eye popping CAGR of about 13% over the past 7 ½ years. It's anyone's guess how long this trend will continue, but at some point in the near future, the debt level should come down. I'll be on the lookout for increased levels of debt here. Also troubling is the fact that, fully 64% of the long term debt is due between now and 2020. That said, I don't think there's much reason to worry about a credit squeeze here. The company will in all likelihood be able to roll over any debt as it comes due. Also, the company has just shy of $11 billion in cash at the moment, which represents fully 35.7% of all outstanding long term debt. So, the debt is high and due relatively soon, but I'm not nervous about it.

When looking at 2016 relative to 2017, it's fair to say that 2017 will appear lackluster. Revenue and net income for the most recent reporting period are down 3% and 16% respectively relative to the same period in 2016. It should also be noted, though, that 2016 is a very tough comparison year (net income was up 19.5% compared to 2015), and this should be considered when comparing 2017 to a robust 2016. The market may not hold this view, though, so, investors should be prepare themselves to possibly reduce expectations in the short term.

Modeling the Dividend

When I try my hand at the unenviable task of trying to forecast future price activity, I like to hold all but one variable constant, and try to predict what will happen if that variable continues to change the way it has done in the past. For instance, I'll hold the dividend yield constant, and imagine what will happen to price if the dividend maintains its traditional growth rate. Being conservative by nature, I'll then drop the growth rate, sometimes dramatically.

Since 2012, dividends from Cisco have grown at a CAGR of about 13.3%. I have to assume that the dividend growth rate is going to slow, perhaps because the cash will be used for another large acquisition, or because debt is being paid down. In any event, I'm going to assume that the golden age of dividend growth here is over, and I will drop my growth forecast to 6% a year from current levels. I'll also model a dividend growth rate identical to historical net income growth of 4.75%. Matching dividend growth and net income growth makes some sense to me.

When I go through this exercise, the implied capital gain at a 6% dividend growth rate (i.e. less than half of historical growth rates) is about 42% and when dividends grow at the same rate as net income, the return between now and 2020 is about 36%. These represent CAGRs of ~8-9%, which is quite acceptable to me, given the risks involved.

The Stock

As I've said repeatedly, investors access the cash flows of businesses via the stocks that supposedly act as proxies for the health of the underlying firms. This is sometimes troublesome, and sometimes creates amazing opportunities. In general, I want to buy companies that are trading at valuations below the overall market, and that sport earnings yields in the double digits. At the moment, Cisco is trading at a 35% discount to the S&P500 on a PE basis and, with an EV/EBIT of 9.9, sports an earnings yield of just over 10%.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model the trend for CSCO would turn Bullish with a close above $33.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle Pattern which the shares have formed, and which we believe is a consolidation before the next bullish run. From here we see the shares rising to the $35.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. Today we bought CSCO Call Options which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our LONG trade (for option details please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $33.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend you hold for three months or $35.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months) we believe CSCO is an excellent addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio now stands at 21% LONG, 6% SHORT, and 73% CASH.

Conclusion

In my view, investors should take advantage of the market's myopia and acquire shares at these levels. There is certainly some reasonable concern about the competitive position of Cisco's switching business, but I have faith that Cisco is a financial colossus that can acquire any capability it lacks in its core business or beyond (for example, the AppDynamics acquisition is a departure). Thus, for the foreseeable future at least, revenues and net income are safe enough in my view. It's for those reasons that I rate Cisco a Buy and recommend it at these levels to long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.