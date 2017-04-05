Gold: Too Many Indicators Of Growth

The technical analysis also leads to believe in the future growth of the gold price.

The high probability of further lowering of the real rate in the United States supports the gold market.

The gold market is currently witnessing a rare situation when fundamental, technical and psychological factors simultaneously point to the further growth of the market. This will probably ensure the growing of SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD) to $126.

Gold vs. Real Interest Rate

Basically, gold remains a mirror image of the real rate dynamics in the United States. At least, starting from 2016, the inverse relationship between the price of gold and the real interest rate has not been weakening:

And, although today the gold price is above its balanced values relative to the current level of the real rate, more and more factors are indicating a further reduction of the real rate that would support the gold price.

According to the research conducted by Markit Economics, the activity in the U.S. manufacturing industry in March fell due to the low demand in external markets, as well as the reduced stocks:

The general summary, provided by Markit economists, is also not comforting:

The post-election resurgence of the manufacturing sector seen late last year is showing signs of losing steam. Output growth slowed to a six-month low in March, optimism about the outlook has waned and hiring has slowed accordingly...

Over the past three months, the growth engine of the American stock market was expectations that Trump would fulfill his election promises, oriented to the reduction of the business taxes, as well as the deregulation and revision of the foreign trade policy priorities, with emphasis on the protection of the national manufacturer. It was expected that fiscal incentives and infrastructural reforms would accelerate the inflation and prolong the current cycle of the U.S. economic growth for another couple of years.

However, because of lack of support among Republicans, the most "sensational" Trump initiative to repeal Obamacare failed. It is important that there were not enough voters among the Republicans, who have a good understanding of how important the bill is for the President's image.

All this indicates a low appetite for risk and is not conducive to the bull transaction: the U.S. stock market runs the risk of falling into correction, and the yield of 10-Year Treasury tests the level of 2.33, breaking of which will open the path to 2.13:

Thus, at this point, there's simply no driver capable of pushing the real rate towards growth, while its chances to continue the decline are big enough. This situation is potentially positive for the gold market.

Money Managers

The money managers' actions also indicate their growing optimism regarding the prospects of precious metals markets.

According to the latest COT report, over the last two weeks of March, the money managers almost doubled their net long position in gold (COMEX), buying 49,315 gold contracts:

The market liquidity has remained below the average for the previous two years, but open interest has a clear upward trend, reflecting the influx of new capitals.

As for the silver market, the actions of the money managers are much more bullish in nature and that creates support to the related gold market.

Thus, the current money managers' net long position in silver (COMEX) is 81,601 lots, which is already compatible with the money managers' position in July 2016, when the silver price exceeded $20.

Silver market liquidity exceeds the average two-year level, and also shows an upward trend.

As you can see, the actions of the money managers and the liquidity dynamics simultaneously indicate an increase in bullish sentiments in the precious metals market as a whole and gold market in particular.

Technical analysis

The gold market is also positively characterized in terms of the technical analysis.

The current gold price resistance level is 1,260, which coincides with the 200-day SMA level. It is noteworthy that each new attempt of gold to climb above this level finishes with correction each time smaller in size. The market is clearly recruiting forces to overcome this resistance and move further to 1,280.

Accordingly, the situation on the ETF ((NYSEARCA:GLD)) looks very similar. The current GLD resistance level is 120, that also coincides with the 200-day SMA level. The overcoming of the specified resistance would potentially mean rising to 122 and then to 126.

То summarize

Sometimes the market is exactly what it looks like. At the moment, too many factors are simultaneously pushing gold upwards, which means, it will most likely grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.