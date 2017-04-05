This ETF Is A Proxy For Market Confidence In Trump's Infrastructure Plan

Bullish talk on the Republicans pushing out an infrastructure spending plan is heating up. Yesterday (April 4th), Trump told chief executives of major companies that his party is working on an infrastructure plan worth at least $1 trillion, possibly assuaging fears that the Republicans would find it hard to fund the $1 trillion figure which was previously thrown about.

Although Trump failed to provide more details on the spending plan, what is interesting was that Elaine Chao, the transportation secretary of the United States, chimed in on the plan, stating that it could be unveiled as early as May, with the spending spread out over 10 years.

Now, we have heard White House press secretary Spicer and House Speaker Paul Ryan speak on Trump's infrastructure or tax reform plans before, but to hear a representative from a relatively more under-the-radar government department provide intimate details on infrastructure is telling on the areas Trump wishes to focus his infrastructure spending on - namely transportation.

Trump has talked about this in an interview with Time in March:

America is suffering from a massive infrastructure deficit - crumbling and dilapidated roads, bridges, airports, and tunnels.

Of course, this is not to say infrastructure spending will solely focus on transportation, and the plan when unveiled would probably target water works, energy, etc. too, but the signs are there that a large portion of Trump's infrastructure spending plan might target the transportation sector.

As such, a good proxy for the market's confidence in Trump's infrastructure spending plan would be the Dow Jones Transportation Index, which has an ETF replicating it.

Since Trump won presidency, the Dow Jones Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT) has been up about 14%, and the ETF gained about 3% last week when there was word that Trump was going to focus on both tax reform and infrastructure spending at the same time after his party's failure to repeal Obamacare.

Looking at the chart of IYT, transportation stocks on average have been trading in a bullish uptrend channel, and their price action has been helped on by Trump winning presidency. The recent pullback in the ETF brings it back around previous support levels of 163-166, and price action is now consolidating around there. This in no way shows that the market has lost confidence in Trump's infrastructure reform plans. If anything, this is a small correction, and should be bought into, especially given the confluence of support around these levels - from horizontal price support levels coupled with the uptrend channel.

Should investors prefer to buy individual components of the ETF, I have provided a screenshot of the top 10 holdings within the ETF. One of the better known names include FedEx (NYSE:FDX), which is trading at relatively undemanding valuations (17x P/E) versus the 18.1x weighted average P/E ratio of the ETF. FedEx happens to take up the largest weight amongst the stocks in the ETF, at 13%.

To sum up, use the Dow Jones Transportation Average as a proxy for market confidence surrounding Trump's infrastructure plans, instead of poring through news articles hoping to fish out soundbites and interviews from the Republican camp. Currently, price action tells me the uptrend in Transportation stocks is still intact, and the recent correction should be bought into.