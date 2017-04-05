BlackBerry: The Turnaround Is Almost Here

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) has lost 90% of its share value since 2009 due to severe decline in its financial results. There have been multiple occasions on which management has tried to turn the business around, but so far, it has not been able to do so. This has left many investors to believe that BlackBerry might never return to growth. But from the way things currently seem, the company might finally be underway.

Underperformance

BlackBerry was once one of the most popular brands of mobile phones, but its business suffered tremendously when its popularity declined. Efforts to offset the declining business failed miserably as is evident from the chart above. As a result, revenue came down hard, declining 93% since 2011.

Focusing on expansion through software

In order to turn the business around, CEO Chen decided to shift the company's focus to software and services that secure, manage, and connect the Enterprise of Things. One of the ways it aims to do this is by benefiting from the growth of connected (autonomous) vehicles, which is destined to be a huge market. The company acquired QNX back in 2010. While the company's intentions were, at first, to use QNX to build software for smartphones, QNX turned out to be used in the auto industry instead.

To give you an oversight of what the strategic areas of focus are for BlackBerry: the company's end-to-end secure platforms consists of four main components. These components are:

The Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

Horizontal and vertical mobile apps

Embedded software enabling mobile endpoints such as the earlier mentioned connected cars

The IoT appliances such as BlackBerry Radar.

Management seems to be very excited about the results that it is seeing from its shift in strategy. During BlackBerry's most recent earnings release, management announced that revenue from software and services is seeing strong growth numbers. In the meantime, SAF and hardware revenue keep declining. In Q4, revenue derived from software and services was $193 mln, making up 65% of the total revenue while growing 25% YoY and 12% QoQ. The growth seen in software and services nearly offset the decline in hardware and SAF combined. What was also a very important achievement was that the company managed to meet its target of 30% full-year growth for software and services. Because of this growth, total software and services reached an annual revenue of $687 mln. Management added that it saw processed customer orders increase by 16% QoQ to 3,532. So, the growth in this segment is most definitely present and could offset problems in other segments going forward. Management shared these thoughts:

"In our software and services business, we expect to grow at or above the overall market. After completing our planning process and based on our portfolio breakdown, we see market growth of roughly about 10% to 15% on average. We are now targeting the higher end of the range, so somewhere between 13% to 15%."

Licensing

BlackBerry's decision to move away from hardware does not mean that its smartphones are dead. The company is currently looking at multiple licensing deals. Following an agreement with TCL in September 2016, the company's smartphones will continue to exist with the most important one, KEYone, launching in May. Now, BlackBerry simply provides the end-to-end security and software for smartphones. If this turns out to be a success, CEO Chen has said that we just might see a bunch of other devices in the near future based on its software. He specifically said that a BlackBerry tablet could be a thing of the future.

Lowers costs

Although it has taken a while, it seems like BlackBerry is finally making significant progress in terms of shifting to a software and services company. The good thing is that management has taken the right steps to make sure the company will not have a difficult time while it works on turning its business around. And since the company is shifting to software and services where margins are much higher, we can expect opex to decline over the years.

The outlook for consolidated gross margin has increased to 70% for fiscal year 2018. This would be an 8% improvement compared to fiscal year 2017, which means a better bottom line. During the most recent earnings call, management guided to be profitable (Non-GAAP), while also being FCF positive for the full year.

Conclusion

BlackBerry has worked hard on turning its business around. Although opinions on whether it will be able to do so are divided, you cannot deny that there has been progress recently. Now, it looks like this progress could be accelerating. This results in lower costs, thus minimizing short-term difficulties while having opportunities to finally grow its business through a new business model. This does not mean that investing in BlackBerry comes without risk, since it still has to prove that it can grow, especially since it now trades at a P/S multiple of 2.8. But it is hard to put a price tag on a stock that is turning its business around.

Its share price might stay under pressure for some time, but by the time it becomes clear that BlackBerry has finally seen annual revenue growth, the stock will probably already have skyrocketed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.