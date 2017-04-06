Dividend Seekers: This Junior Energy Producer Is Debt-Free, Pays Dividend, And Has Upside Potential

Income seekers with a long-term horizon, who want to combine the dividend with upside potential, are advised to initiate a long position at the current price level.

Walking through the OTC markets in an effort to unveil potential winners is like walking through a minefield. And I have to point out that I'm not referring to the Canadian or the European stocks because they have their primary listing on the Toronto board or the European boards, respectively, so their OTC listing is secondary serving mainly their US-based shareholders. I'm referring to the US-based stocks whose one and only listing is the OTC listing.

On that front, the last time I wrote an article about US-based OTC-listed stocks was in January 2015, when I emphatically explained why I steered clear of Eos Petro (OTCPK:EOPT) and Breitling Energy (OTC:BECC) at $6/share and $0.41/share, respectively, while also expressing severe concerns about Breitling Energy's legitimacy.

Eos Petro currently stands at $1/share while Breitling Energy confirmed my suspicions and proved to be a scam in June 2016, when BECC's CEO, also called as Dallas "Frack Master", was accused of fraud and was finally arrested at Los Angeles Airport just two months ago. My bearish article is here.

However, I'm a firm believer that this is NOT the case with thinly-traded Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCPK:RSRV).

Assets Overview

The company's principal properties are oil and natural gas properties. Reserve Petroleum has interests in approximately 900 producing properties with 39% of them being working interest properties and the remaining 61% being royalty interest properties.

In other words, Reserve Petroleum isn't the typical energy producer, but it's a "hybrid" energy company that, aside its development and exploration activities, also holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalty interests that will most likely remind you of some publicly-traded royalty firms such as PrairieSky Royalty (OTC:PREKF), BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and Freehold Royalties (OTCPK:FRHLF), to name a few.

About 80% of the properties are located in Oklahoma and Texas and account for approximately 73% of the annual oil and gas sales.

About 16% of the properties are located in Arkansas, Kansas, and South Dakota and account for approximately 25% of the annual oil and gas sales.

The remaining 4% of the properties are located in Colorado and Montana and account for less than 2% of the annual oil and gas sales. No individual property provides more than 7% of the annual oil and gas sales.

Specifically, the company has:

1) Producing acreage: At December 31, 2016, RSRV had working interests in 214 gross (26.44 net) wells producing primarily gas and 230 gross (22.83 net) wells producing primarily oil. These interests were in 86,009 gross (9,854 net) producing acres. These wells include 48 gross (1.43 net) wells associated with secondary recovery projects.

2) Undeveloped acreage: As of December 2016, RSRV has 88,288 net acres of non-producing mineral interests and 13,875 net acres of undeveloped leaseholds.

3) Additional assets: Reserve Petroleum's equity investments include a 33% ownership interest in Broadway Sixty-Eight, Ltd., an Oklahoma limited partnership, which owns and operates an office building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Although Reserve Petroleum invested as a limited partner, it agreed, jointly and severally, with all other limited partners to reimburse the general partner for any losses suffered from operating the partnership. The indemnity agreement provides no limitation to the maximum potential future payments. To date, no monies have been paid with respect to this agreement.

The company's equity investments also include a 47% ownership in Grand Woods Development, LLC, an Oklahoma limited liability company acquired in November 2015. The LLC owns approximately 26.3 acres of undeveloped real estate in northeast Oklahoma City. Reserve Petroleum has guaranteed a loan for which the proceeds were used to purchase a portion of the undeveloped real estate acreage.

Management Team

Reserve Petroleum is a conservatively-run, family-owned firm that, at December 31, 2016, had eight employees, including officers. It's managed by the McLain family which also holds a significant stake in the company.

Specifically, Cameron R. McLain has been a director since May 23, 2006. He was elected chief executive officer on May 19, 2009, and president of the company on May 20, 2008. Mr. McLain also serves as exploration manager and has served in that capacity continuously since his employment on May 9, 1982. He devotes substantially all of his time to company affairs; however, he devotes a part of his time and efforts to the activities of affiliated organizations. Mr. McLain was employed from May 1980 to May 1982 as an exploration geologist for Cities Service Oil and Gas Company in the Mid-Continent Division. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Business Administration degree from Oklahoma City University. Mr. McLain is also a director and officer of Mid-American Oil Company and Mesquite Minerals, Inc.

Kyle L. McLain has been a director since May 23, 2006. He was elected chairman on May 30, 2013, and executive vice president on May 20, 2008. Mr. McLain also serves as production manager and has served in that capacity continuously since his employment on May 12, 1984. He devotes substantially all of his time to the affairs of the company, although he spends a part of his time and efforts on the activities of affiliated organizations. Mr. McLain was employed as a reservoir engineer for Gulf Oil Corporation from May 1980 to May 1984. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. McLain is also a director and officer of Mid-American Oil Company and Mesquite Minerals, Inc.

John McLain, Cameron R. McLain, Kyle L. McLain, Robert T. McLain, and Jerry L. Crow, as a group, beneficially own approximately 27% of the common stock of Reserve Petroleum, approximately 35% of the common stock of Mesquite Minerals and approximately 20% of the common stock of Mid-American Oil Company.

As a result, Reserve Petroleum is affiliated by common management and ownership with Mesquite Minerals, Inc., Mid-American Oil Company, and Lochbuie Limited Liability Company (LLTD). Mesquite Minerals, Mid-American Oil Company, and LLTD are privately-held and they share facilities and employees, including executive officers with Reserve Petroleum. Reserve Petroleum also owns interests in certain producing and non-producing oil and gas properties as tenants in common with Mesquite, Mid-American, and LLTD.

High Insider Ownership

In March 2017, RSRV had approximately 1,810 record holders of its common stock, as linked above.

As also noted above, Cameron R. McLain, Kyle L. McLain, Robert T. McLain, and Jerry L. Crow, as a group, beneficially own approximately 23% of the common stock while the company's officers and directors own approximately 28% of the 158,107 outstanding shares.

Solid Balance Sheet With Zero Debt

As of December 2016, Reserve Petroleum has zero debt and holds approximately $22 million cash and cash equivalents (including available-for-sale and trading securities) as part of its current assets.

Market cap at $225/share is approximately $35.6 million and the current Enterprise Value is approximately $13.6 million.

More importantly, RSRV's operating cash flow in 2016 was $2.8 million while net cash applied to investing activities increased $2,613,432 to $7,630,988 in 2016 from $5,017,556 in 2015. However, this $2,613,432 increase was due primarily to a $6,788,803 increase in cash applied to the purchase of available-for-sale securities as a result of the rising short-term interest rates, offset by the $3,974,970 maturity of additional available-for-sale securities and a $169,560 increase in purchases of equity and other investments.

Excluding the company's investments in securities, CapEx in 2016 was approximately $2 million and, therefore, the company generated free CF of approximately $800,000 in 2016.

For reference, RSRV generated positive operating CF of $1.1 million in the first nine months of 2016 while CapEx was approximately $1.27 million. In other words, RSRV didn't generate free CF in the first nine months of 2016. But things changed for the better in Q4 2016, and it generated free CF of almost $1 million in Q4 2016 because energy prices rose sequentially and RSRV sells most of its oil and natural gas under short-term sales contracts that are based on the spot market price. Only a minor amount of oil and gas sales are made under fixed price contracts having terms of more than one year.

On that front, it must be noted that the company is not heavily dependent on one client. Specifically, in 2016, it had two customers whose total purchases were greater than 10% of revenues from oil and gas sales. Redland Resources, LLC purchases were $1,289,760 or 24% of total oil and gas sales and Luff Exploration Company purchases were $576,787 or 11% of total oil and gas sales.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2016, including exploration costs, were approximately $2.57 million, so RSRV currently trades about 5.3 times its 2016 adjusted EBITDA. And I project this ratio to drop under five times this year primarily thanks to higher average oil and gas prices in 2017 compared to 2016.

Production And Proved Reserves

RSRV's average production in 2016 was 678 boepd (~34% oil) and, as a result, it currently trades at approximately $20,058/boepd.

For reference, the company's production in Q3 2016 was approximately 710 boepd (~32% oil) while its production in Q1 2016 and Q2 2016 was approximately 700 boepd (~35% oil) and approximately 710 boepd (~36% oil), respectively.

In other words, RSRV has kept its production flat over the last quarters, which implies a combination of low decline rates with exploration success.

When it comes to its reserves, RSRV had approximately 0.9 MMboe (~44% oil and condensate) of Proved Reserves in December 2016, while currently trading at approximately $15.1/boe of Proved Reserves.

Dividends To-Date

Reserve Petroleum has paid dividends on its common stock since 2014. It paid $20/share in Q2 2014, $10/share in Q2 2015, and $5/share in Q2 2016, which translated into $921,667 for last year.

And thanks to rising oil and gas prices in 2017 compared to 2016, I project that the company's free CF will be more than enough to fund another small dividend this year.

The Buyback Program

RSRV has no formal equity security purchase program or plan, and it acts as its own transfer agent. As a result, most purchases result from requests made by stockholders receiving small odd lot share quantities as the result of probate transfers.

That said, it purchased 55 shares at $191/share (average) in Q4 2015, 274 shares at $169/share (average) in Q1 2016, 107 shares at $155/share (average) in Q2 2016 and 111 shares at $150/share (average) in Q3 2016, as shown here.

Takeaway

No, Reserve Petroleum is not the next strong growth play. Reserve Petroleum at $225/share is a conservatively-run, low-risk junior producer with high insider ownership, low valuation, and pristine balance sheet.

And I project that it will remain debt-free for the foreseeable future while paying another small dividend by year-end, thanks to higher oil and gas prices (average) in 2017 compared to their 2016 levels.

On the flip side, it's a thinly-traded play with very low awareness due to the OTC listing. Of course, this article will increase awareness but Reserve Petroleum will remain a thinly-traded stock.

That said, income seekers with a long-term horizon, who want to combine the dividend with upside potential, are advised to initiate a long position at the current price level.

