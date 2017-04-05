Is PepsiCo An Obvious Short At $112?

Finally, at 14x adjusted operating cash flows it is not that expensive.

It is not growing much in terms of revenues, but core earnings are rising.

"Look, at these levels, PEP is an obvious short," a cash equity trader argued this week.

'A short' -- really?

Background

As you might know, I am a big fan of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) stock.

In November 2015, I argued it was very tempting at $99, and over the past 16 months it has proven to be one of the best performers in the consumer staples world.

In a follow-up article, I also argued it was a superior investment to Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), one reason being its finances were better managed.

That view is reinforced by latest developments.

M&A

It recently emerged that PepsiCo is reportedly in "$2bn talks" to acquire Brazilian dairy company Vigor. Although such a move is not strictly the best way to allocate funds to chase inorganic growth -- diary products exposure could dilute its underlying profitability -- it testifies to a commitment towards extraordinary corporate activity, and Vigor would be a relatively small bite, which could make sense as part of PEP's broader capital allocation strategy.

At this point in the business cycle, stock investors are keen to reward those companies that proactively manage their assets base while offering steady income streams from dividends. On both counts, PEP strikes me as being priced to offer more upside trough to the end of 2017.

Rally

Despite a rally in its stock price, it's hard to call the top for a stock that has defied the law of gravity for 30 years or so.

Trading multiples suggest that the shares aren't cheap, but then look at KO's cash flow multiples.

If PEP, for example, were to close the valuation gap with KO, it could rally much higher than $130 a share, outperforming its closest rival by over 20 percentage points, say, over the next couple of years.

That, at least, is what their relative valuations suggest on a comparable basis, based on core adjusted operating cash flows.

Financials

Dividends per share are expected to come in at over $3 this year and next, and that also limits downside for PEP shareholders.

Its capital structure is properly balanced, while its gross cash pile, including short-term investments, rose 34.4% to $16bn in 2016 from $11.9bn one year earlier. (Source: PepsiCo annual results)

As shown in the table below, the dividend is expected to be nicely covered by earnings, which are projected to grow significantly in the near future.

(The plunge in 2015 reported earnings was due to impairment charges related to certain problematic assets in Venezuela.)

(Source: 4-traders.com)

While its recent financials proved that some headwinds persist, management know how to deal with challenging market conditions. Strength in the US dollar, for example, has not harmed pricing and volumes, with the latter being a particularly important element here on the road to value creation.

(Source: PepsiCo annual results)

Trends

Notably, quarterly trends, too, were reassuring.

In the fourth quarter, it said that gross margin "contracted 15 basis points", but reported operating margin "expanded 15 basis points" -- it added that "core gross margin contracted 25 basis points and core operating margin expanded 90 basis points."

Reported and core operating margin expansion reflect the implementation of effective revenue management strategies and productivity gains," it said.

(Source: PepsiCo annual results)

Despite one-offs -- such as pension-related settlement charges and benefits as well as several other non-recurring items -- core earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) in the fourth quarter stood at $1.20, up 13% year-on-year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation, core EPS surged 15% on a constant currency basis, although reported EPS fell significantly.

Progress

Several adjustments have to be made to come up with comparable figures, but nonetheless it is undeniable that PEP is making good progress to shore up its underlying profitability.

(Source: PepsiCo annual results)

While the bears argues that 22x forward earnings is a prohibitive trading multiple for its shares, I say this is the price to pay in a market where low interest rates and sagging earning yields are the new normal.

On top of that, cash outlays from debt redemption and buybacks at $2.5bn and $3bn, respectively, confirmed good financial discipline -- as a reference, stock repurchases pushed down the total number of shares outstanding to 1.44bn from 1.47bn.

Free cash flow

Meanwhile, operating cash flows were essentially flat against one year earlier at $10.4bn, and adjusted free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) stood at $7.8bn, which implies a trailing FcF yield of 4.8% based on current prices. As such, PEP has plenty of flexibility when it comes to shareholder-friendly activity.

There are caveats, of course. Rapidly rising interest rates will likely favor more cyclical stocks, as proved in late 2016 when the shares of several consumer staples companies were hammered in the wake of Trump's win.

Still, judging by the shape and recent behavior of the yield curve, I doubt you'd be wrong betting on a company that, as it says, has just raised dividends per share for the 45th consecutive year.

