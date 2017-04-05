Bouncing Around

"How did you fall in, Eeyore?" asked Rabbit, as he dried him with Piglet's handkerchief. "I didn't," said Eeyore. "But how--" "I was BOUNCED," said Eeyore. - A.A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

I am afraid that investors are having the same experience these days. We are getting bounced around. Whether it is equities or debt, just when we think we might be on our way---Bounced.

We got to the 2.32% support/resistance line for the 10 year Treasury and, well, bounced. We couldn't get through it and the credit markets were having none of it anyway as everything slowed down like molasses in the northern New Hampshire winter. Most large institutions are not quite sure how we got here anyway, as they had predicted a 3.00% yield on the ten year by now.

It always amazes me how many of these people are wrong so often. You think they would have learned by now, but it never seems to be the case. I have the feeling, between you and me, that they listen to the Fed and believe them. I, personally, never believe them. I just try to get out of the way.

Yesterday, of course, marked a new twist in the road for the Fed. Mr. Lacker resigned. Forbes put it distinctly,

Jeffrey Lacker, the longtime president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, is stepping down immediately after he admitted to leaking confidential deliberations inside the central bank in 2012 to Medley Global Advisors, an independent research service used by hedge funds and other investors.

Such a naughty boy! He took up with my old friend Eeyore and got "bounced."

Now Mr. Trump has four people to put on the Fed. Ms. Yellen and Mr. Fischer could be next. What can be said, except the Fed is about to get "Trumped." Business people in, pragmatists in, hopefully, and economists and academics out. "Bye-Bye Birdie!" For those of you that are millennials you may now go to Google and look this musical up. I got it, you don't have a clue.

The important point here is that everything that the Fed now says, everything that you believe they are going to do, based upon what they have said, may soon be wiped away by Piglet's handkerchief. We are now in "no man's land," in my opinion. We will continue to bet upon the future, of course, but extrapolating the future from the past is now a losing proposition. I make the statement:

"The only way to understand the future now is to stare at the future. Period!"

Equities are no better. My call on November 8 was to buy equities. I said it in my commentary, "Out of the Box," and I said it more publicly on public television. The DJIA up 11.4%, according to Bloomberg data, since then. Now, however, I fear the equity market has gone to breakfast and the name of the joint is the Waffle House. That is certainly what we are being served.

In the meantime, Europe is running its own road side eatery. They are cooking away but will not admit to cooking anything except for Brexit which they still try to deny as a fait accompli. It is the oddest of dining experiences.

We sit there. No menu. They may serve up Frexit or Grexit or Swexit or Italgo and all that they tell us is that they have no plan to serve up anything, but, "keep your seats," as you have no place else that you are allowed to go. It is European Hell; the cooks are English and are resigning, the policemen are German and marching in lock-step, the mechanics are French and fiddling, the migrants are boating leisurely on the Danube and the ECB is following the Monte Paschi handbook, which is somehow reminiscent of Monty Python.

We hope that the advent of Brexit would lead the EU to focus on fixing its issues - immigration, bureaucracy, the ongoing loss of sovereign rights and labor inflexibility - and thereby pulling the EU and the monetary union closer together. Our fear, however, is that it could instead result in political unrest that would force the EU to split apart. - J.P. Morgan's CEO, Jamie Dimon

Who knows what is next over there? Way too many possible entrees that could be out on the table. The knives and forks, like fundamental analysis, may glimmer, but we only use those to eat, they are not what we eat, at least, in your case, I hope so. So unpleasant, having a knife shoved down your throat.

In America we are being bombarded with "fake news." I heard recently that New York City's Mayor, Bill de Blasio was in favor of the Border Adjustment Tax. I almost fell out of my chair but then it turned out that he meant with New Jersey and Connecticut and it was New York's borders he was discussing. Tax them when they come in, tax them when they leave and perhaps tax them when they stay longer than 30 minutes. A novel approach to balancing the budget, no doubt.

Don't like being bounced about? You might try Grant's Plan B. One-half investment grade corporate bonds and one-half closed-end bond funds. You should get a return of around 7.00-7.50%, if you make the right choices, and the funds pay monthly. So nice to have a little honey in your honey pot at the beginning of every month.

Just ask Winnie!