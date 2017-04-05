A Quick Evaluation Of Nektar Therapeutics' PEGylation Platform

PEGylation or Polymer Conjugation is the proprietary technology of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Polymer drug conjugates provide an efficient targeted therapy for a wide range of diseases. PEG (Polyethalene Glyco) is a non-toxic, non-immunogenic water soluble compound which is found to be safe for our body. It is used to optimize and improve the profile of a wide range of molecules to target disease areas by altering their pharmacokinetic ((NYSE:PK)) or pharmacodynamic (PD) properties.

Polymer conjugation or PEGylation technology is a commercial success for Nektar. Today, almost every PEGylated drug is enabled with Nektar's PEGylation technology. Nektar has collaboration and licensing partnership with major biopharmaceutical companies. The company has a long-term revenue stream from royalties generated from these deals. Some of these are for approved products where royalties have already kicked in; some of these are for clinical stage product candidates where upfront and some milestone payments may have occurred, and royalties will start generating revenue once approvals happen.

Here is a list of products which have already received the regulatory approval in collaboration with Nektar's PEGylation technology.

Partner Drug Indication Status AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) MOVANTIK opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain Approved Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) ADYNOVATE Hemophilia A Approved Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) SOMAVERT Acromegaly Approved Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) NEULASTA Neutropenia Approved Merck (NYSE:MRK) PEG-INTRON Hepatitis-C Approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) MACUGEN Age-related macular degeneration Approved UCB Pharma CIMZIA Rheumatoid arthritis Crohn's disease Psoriasis/Ankylosing Spondylitis Approved F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY) MIRCERA Anemia associated with chronic kidney disease in patients on dialysis and patients not on dialysis Approved

Source: Nektar Therapeutics Form 10-K

Royalty payment from existing agreements

Under the terms of the license agreement with AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca made an initial payment of $125.0 million to Nektar for commercialization of MOVANTIK. Nektar is expected to receive up to $375.0 million in sales milestones in Europe. Nektar is also entitled to significant double-digit royalty payments starting at 20% of net sales in the US and 18% of net sales in the EU and rest of world.

Some market research estimates that MOVANTIK has a $2 billion market potential for 2017. According to this estimation, Nektar is expected to receive approximately $400 million in royalty payments for MOVANTIK.

Under the terms of the license agreement with Shire Plc, a subsidiary of Baxalta, Nektar is entitled to up to $55.0 million in total development and sales milestone payments, as well as royalties on net sales. The royalties start in the mid-single digits for net sales of ADYNOVATE, which may run up to $1.2 billion. Nektar's right to receive these royalties in any particular country will expire ten years after the first commercial sale of the product in that country. As per this agreement, Nektar is expected to receive approximately $60 million in royalty payments for ADYNOVATE.

Nektar does not, at present, receive any royalties on its licensing of its PEGylation technology for Roche's Mircera. It received upfront and milestone payments (upfront of $5.0 million plus a total of $22.0 million in performance-based milestone payments) when it went into an agreement with Roche around 2012. Later, as part of its manufacturing contract, it also received approximately $18.6 million. However, it divested itself of its rights to royalty in 2012. At present, Nektar only has a manufacturing contract with Roche.

Nektar had a longstanding agreement with Pfizer (through its acquisitions) to license, manufacture and supply its PEGylation product for Somavert. This agreement has been terminated and will expire in July 2017. I believe this has been done to renegotiate terms. At present, it is not possible to quantify the value of this agreement.

Nektar's Amgen agreement for the latter's Neulasta product is from 1995, and it appears that licensing and royalty terms no longer exist. There is simply a non-exclusive manufacturing agreement remaining through 2020. Amgen paid $50 million upfront payment in return for guaranteeing supply of certain quantities of Polymer Materials. At present, there is no royalty income from this agreement.

Nektar's deal with Merck for the latter's PEG-Intron product is also from 2000, and there exists no royalty payment terms as of now. However, as part of its manufacturing deal, Nektar should get an undisclosed amount of money in one time and milestone payments before 2018.

Nektar's deal with Valeant (through its acquisition of EyeTech) is complex. The agreement does not specify royalty percentage; however, it says that royalty payment begins after first commercialization in any geography and continues for 10 years. However, the agreement lapses on expiry of the last available patent with a valid claim for Nektar's technology. It also has other break-up clauses. As such, it is difficult to specify net royalty income for Nektar from this agreement.

Nektar sold its royalty rights from UCB Pharma's Cimzia in 2012; as such, it does not receive any royalty payments from this deal.

From what we discussed above, we see that except for Moventik and Adynovate, Nektar does not retain royalty rights for its licensing deals with the other companies. However, the money potential from these two deals is not insubstantial; as we have seen, it can make a total of $460 million in net royalty per year.

Let's now discuss its earning potential from royalty deals in product candidates that are in Phase 3 and about to come to market.

Royalty payment from upcoming agreements

There are a number of ongoing trials in collaboration with Nektar's PeGylation platform which are nearing approval or in Phase 3 clinical trial. Nextar will receive payments from these collaborations by milestone payments, by manufacturing revenue or by royalties from commercial sale of drug product once it receives all the regulatory approval. Success of these ongoing trials is vital for Nektar to generate revenue from these collaborations in future.

Partner Drug Indication Status Allergan (NYSE:AGN) SEMPRANA Migraine Filed for approval Bayer Healthcare (OTCPK:BAYRY) BAY41-6551 (Amikacin inhale) Gram-negative pneumonias Phase 3 Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) Fovista Neovascular age-related macular Degeneration Phase 3 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) PEGPH20 Pancreatic, non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and other multiple tumor types Phase 1, 2, and 3

Nektar had a milestone and royalty agreement for the drug Semprana. However, its original developer MAP Pharmaceuticals started receiving CRLs from FDA one after another starting from 2012. Now the drug is the hands of Allergan which bought it for $80 million from MAP Pharmaceuticals. In fact, Nektar sued MAP for breach of contract at one point. So although Semprana will file another NDA this year, investors should not expect too much in royalty payment at this time. Interestingly, however, Migraine is a $4 billion market in 2017.

Nektar has an agreement with Bayer for Amikacin inhale for gram negative pneumonia. Gram negative bacteria causing pneumonia is rarer than gram positive pneumonia and mostly occurs in a hospital settings. However, hospital acquired pneumonia is mostly gram negative particularly P. aeruginosa, A. baumannii, and the Enterobacteriaceae. Again, Hospital-acquired pneumonia is the most common life-threatening hospital-acquired infection which is a $5 to $10 billion market. Amikacin is a well known and decades old treatment for gram negative inhaler version and may help patients avoid longer hospital stays. The above discussion gives some idea of the market potential of Amikacin inhaler, for which Nektar has a 30% in-US and 22% ex-US royalty agreements.

Ophthotech entered into a Licensing and Commercialization agreement with Nektar which received a $19.75 million payment in June 2014. Nektar is the exclusive supplier for all of Ophthotech's clinical and future commercial requirements of its proprietary PEGylation materials used in the manufacture of Fovista to treat wet age-related macular degeneration ((NASDAQ:AMD)). The global market for AMD is estimated to be more than $5 billion and Nektar will have a share of this market revenue in connection with the above agreement.

Nektar has a deal with Halozyme to supply its proprietary PEGylation materials used in the manufacture of PEGPH20. Earlier this year, Halozyme announced positive topline data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of PEGPH20 for the treatment of metastatic pancreas cancer. Nektar is expected to get a revenue share once PEGPH20 gets all the regulatory approval to treat metastatic pancreas cancer which has a huge market potential.

Potential of PEGylated Drugs

The potential market revenue from the PEGlyated drug is estimated in billions, and currently there are more than 10 FDA approved PEGlyated drug and over 20 ongoing clinical trials. Licensing of PEGylation technology with many biopharmaceutical companies will ensure a continuous revenue generation for Nektar. As PEGylation technology is emerging, it will continue to expand the drug development market for the next two decades.

Nektar has financed its operations primarily through revenue from product sales, royalties and strategic collaboration agreements, as well as public offering and private placements of debt and equity securities. The company's revenue for the year ended December 31st, 2016, was $165.4 million. Nektar has approximately $389.1 million in cash and investments in marketable securities. It is estimated that Nektar has the working capital to fund its current business plans through at least March 1, 2018. The company's shares have surged 25.02% since the start of this year. However, what's interesting is that although some of the decades-old deals no longer generate revenue, Nektar is hard at work creating new opportunities through fresh licensing deals.

While all this makes for a good deal for investors, there's one major risk to this investment that we should be concerned about. The old deals are fast getting concluded, new deals are still not yielding a lot of revenue. Moreover, the PEGylation platform itself may be nearing patent expiry. This isn't true for all patents held; at least a few patents, according to the 10-K, extend to 2032. However, this is still something to think about. This platform has been a great revenue generator, but everything has a shelf life, and NKTR should find other avenues for revenue, or it will have the same fate as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) right now.

