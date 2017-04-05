Irrational Mr. Market Creating Opportunity In Paychex

Analysis

Paychex Beats on Earnings, Lags on Revenue

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) recently reported (non-GAAP) fiscal Q3-2017 earnings of $0.55 per share, surpassing Wall Street estimates by a penny. Paychex has now beaten estimates in two of the last three quarters, driven by 7% overall revenue growth in the last nine months. Moreover, Paychex managed to do so while keeping the attendant costs under control, leading to a 10% margin increase.

Even so, Paychex failed to meet Wall Street's revenue expectations - indeed, Paychex's 6% revenue growth pace in its fiscal third quarter was slower than its 8% growth pace in the first two quarters of fiscal 2017.

Recent Stock Performance and Dividend

Paychex was having a fairly uneventful 2017 until it reported its fiscal Q3 numbers in late March, with the stock basically trading sideways for most of the first quarter. Its failure to surpass Wall Street's revenue numbers seemed to spook investors and the stock has now dropped by around 4% for the year. This significantly underperforms the 5.4% return of the S&P 500 during this span.

Naturally, the silver lining is that a lower stock price has improved Paychex's dividend yield to approximately 3.1%, which is far better than the yield of the S&P 500. It's also around 110-basis points better than the average yield of its peer group.

Revenues Still on Track

By far, Paychex's growth driver has been its Human Resource Services revenue. This segment grew by 12% for Paychex during the period and account for 81% of its overall revenue growth for its fiscal third quarter and nearly three-fourths of its growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2017.

That this segment is growing quickly should come as no surprise to astute market observers. More nimble startups like the payroll "unicorns" Zenefits and Gusto have been adding HR services to their platforms as well in recent years. It's not surprising: firms are always looking to deleverage their costs and one easy way is to eschew headcount in company Talent teams in favor of cheaper SaaS solutions. In our view, the uncertain business environment brought on by the conflicting economic policies introduced by the Trump administration will only heighten firms' use of outsourced software services.

In any case, investors who pared down their positions in Paychex due to its less-than-stellar third quarter may come to regret it: PayChex's guidance anticipates a return to 7% to 8% overall growth for fiscal 2017, implying a catch-up in its fiscal fourth quarter along the 8% to 9% range. What's more, Paychex continues to anticipate 12% to 14% - meaning it foresees no slowdown in this area.

One thing that investors should note about Paychex is that it's a bet on rising wages (Paychex earns interest on clients' funds) and improving employment conditions (higher employment means more payroll to service). In that sense, its meandering stock performance in the first quarter of the year simply reflects the fairly steady environment for workers.

Lower Taxes Welcome

One area where Paychex could see a boost is from Trump's corporate tax plan. The company's effective tax rate was about 34% for the first nine months of fiscal 2017 and it anticipates that it will be 35% for the entire year.

Even if Trump's tax plan ultimately resolves into a flat 20% tax rate for corporations, this would still be a huge boon to Paychex. To wit, it reported earnings per share of $0.55 in its fiscal third quarter on the back of a 34.2% tax rate. Had its rate been just 22%, its earnings per share would have been around $0.66 per share - a 20% improvement over its reported performance.

Conclusion

Paychex's forward price-earnings multiple of 24.55-times earnings is relatively high compared to the S&P 500's 18.3-times forward multiple. Even so, it's just about in line with its sector peers - but that considers the services sector as a whole and doesn't include notable players such as Gusto and Zenefits, which have far richer valuations.

We don't see why this should be the case: both startups are struggling to achieve the $100 million to $150 million revenue mark and yet, judging from their valuations, investors are willing to pay over 20-times revenues for the companies. In contrast, Paychex is valued at just 6.8-times revenues but has a healthier profile, both in terms of its revenues (and how its revenues are growing) and its ability to sustain itself - that is, its financial strength.

We see a severe disconnect there and would argue that Paychex is worth closer to 7.5-time sales, which would imply a price of about $66 per share. Indeed, Paychex is closer to a SaaS company and should have a multiple closer to 30 times, which would imply the same price target (i.e. $66 per share) at the median earnings forecast of $2.24 per share, which is in-line with our own forecast of $2.23 per share.

At this price level, Paychex investors can look forward to 12.9% in capital gains. Couple that with its 3.1% dividend yield and investors could be looking at a total return of 16% on the stock - and that doesn't even yet consider the potential impact that a lower tax regime could have. Indeed, under a friendlier tax paradigm, Paychex's valuation could be worth as much as $85 per share.