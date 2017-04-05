Depomed: Can Starboard Turn A Lemon Into Lemonade?

Despite diminished likelihood for an acquirer to emerge, the divestiture of smaller products could potentially served as a catalyst to create near-term shareholder value.

The negative market events, slowing Nucynta sales, and a decrease in Nucynta patent life by three years have likely contributed to a lack of interest.

Background and Recent History:

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) is specialty pharmaceutical company focused on pain and related central nervous system disorders with five products it currently markets in the US. Of its products, the Nucynta franchise is Depomed's largest, accounting for ~60% of annual sales.

In September 2016, rumors surfaced that Depomed may be preparing for a possible sale of the company after an upcoming court decision on Nucynta patents. This comes after failed hostile takeover attempt last year by Horizon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HZNP) for $29 a share and with increasing pressure from activist investors at Starboard to advocate for a sale of the company.

At that time, Depomed stock was trading near $24 a share and I outlined the case for potential acquisition in the article Depomed: Acquisition Target?. In my prior article, I outlined that this would likely be a bi-modal event, resulting in an acquisition for up to $32 a share or in the event of "no deal" a decline in price to $18 a share. Although the market price implied roughly 50-50 odds of a deal, I identified several companies for which an acquisition could be financially attractive.

By the end of September 2016, Depomed largely prevailed in its Nucynta patent litigation with the patents being upheld through the end of 2025. With the Nucynta patent situation resolved, Depomed resolved its dispute with Starboard and was rumored to begin actively seeking bids to acquire the company. Despite rumors of interest from several companies, including: Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Daiichi-Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF), and Arbor Pharma/KKR an acquisition has failed to materialize. On March 28th, Depomed announced both weak Q1 guidance, a new CEO, and a further shakeup of the Board. As prospects for an acquisition dimmed, Depomed stock price now trades near $12 a share.

What does the current market valuation Depomed imply?

I updated my prior model using 2017 guidance and assuming Depomed remains independent with Nucynta exclusivity through 2025. By 2025, over 90% of the current portfolio sales are expected to go generic, so for simplicity, I conservatively assume a "shutdown" after 2026. I also assumed a reduction in interest payments to reflect the recent pre-payment and planned refinancing of the senior notes that pay over 10% annual interest.

Based on this, the market expectations are currently for 11% growth. Assuming typical 8% annual price increase, the market is expecting ~3% volume growth. By comparison, the Q4 sales growth was 11% compared to the prior year.

So why hasn't an acquisition materialized?

It's impossible to tell, but to start, let's revisit the five names previously identified as possible acquirers:

Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP):

Exited the Branded Pain business after launch of generic Voltaren Gel

Mallinckrodt:

Potentially restrained by high leverage and depressed stock price

Faced with investigations into Acthar business practices

Horizon:

Potentially restrained by high leverage and depressed stock price

Appears to be refocusing away from Pain on Orphan Drugs

Purdue:

Possible challenges co-positioning Nucynta with existing portfolio of opioid-based pain products (Butrans, Oxycontin, Dilaudid)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE):

Potentially deprioritize pain following generic Celebrex launch and with Lyrica generics expected in 2018

Beyond the various challenges faced by potential acquirers, there are also other factors that may have dissuaded acquirers.

Nucynta Patent Verdict was a "Partial Victory":

The good news is that the Nucynta patents were upheld through the end of 2025. The bad news is that the 8,536,130 patent that extended to September 2028 was not. This cuts short the life of Nucynta by nearly three years. According to my calculations, extending Nucynta exclusivity through 2028 the current stock price would be worth ~$17.5 a share today. This suggests a meaningful $5 a share negative impact with the loss of three years' exclusivity.

Increasing Market Pressure on Opioids and Schedule 2 Drugs:

Another factor that may have contributed to a lack of deal is the recent and growing uproar over the use of opioids. This has also recently captured the attention of lawmakers as Depomed and several other companies have come under congressional investigation in recent days.

Although the exact mechanism of action for Nucynta is not fully established, it is believed to have dual mechanisms of action against both the mu opioid receptor (same as other opioids that target traditional Nociceptive pain) as well as norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (a chemical in the brain associated with a range of CNS disorders, including neuropathic pain). As a result of its action against mu receptors, Nucynta, like other opioids, is listed as a DEA schedule 2 drug. Similarly, Lazanda is an intra-nasal formulation of fentanyl (a powerful opioid used for breakthrough cancer pain) that is also a DEA schedule 2 drug.

In recent years, there have been changes implemented to restrict the use of schedule 2 drugs. These changes include limits to 30-day supplies, prescriptions filled only with a physical, signed prescription and the need for a doctor visit every 30 days for refills. As a result of these changes, combined with the general backlash against opioids, in general, an increasing number of physicians are refusing to prescribe any schedule 2 drugs. As a result, it is my understanding that prescriptions for schedule 2 drugs have been under significant pressure. Depomed's products do not appear to be immune to these trends as overall sales, especially for the flagship Nucynta franchise, have seen sales growth slow in recent quarters.

Product FY 2016 vs. FY 2015 Q4 2016 vs. Q4 2015 Nucynta Franchise 48% 9% Lazanda 49% 42%

Potential for new competition from low-abuse potential opioids:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Nektar (NASDAQ:NKTR) are both developing next-generation opioid derivatives for pain with the potential for key advantages over existing opioids. The primary benefit is for reduced abuse potential (from reduced CNS activity) as well as improved safety and tolerability profiles that reduce the risk of respiratory depression and/or decreased side effects like constipation. Trevena recently reported disappointing results while Nektar showed positive results in lower back pain. Although likely not to reach the market in the near term, these products have clear potential to significantly disrupt the market for products like Nucynta in the long term.

Is there a chance that an acquisition could still occur?

Although clearly less likely, the possibility for an acquisition to occur still exists. For example, Relypsa was another popular acquisition candidate that was ultimately acquired in July 2016. This occurred when an unexpected bidder (Galenica (OTC:GNHAF)) emerged after negotiations appeared to have broken down months earlier.

Looking for other possible bidders that might emerge in the future, I can think of two new names that might make sense.

Daiichi Sankyo:

Daiichi is trying to build a US-based pain business. It currently co-promotes AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Movantik for opioid-induced constipation. In addition, it is also developing an opioid CL-108 and Mirogabalin for fibromyalgia. CL-108 was expected to launch in 2017 but received a CRL at the end of January, while Mirogabalin is expected to launch in 2019. Daiichi appears to be building capabilities with Movantik and CL-108 to maximize Mirogabalin on its own. If these assets fail to build adequate critical mass ahead of Mirogabalin launch, they could seek another more aggressive run at Depomed.

AstraZeneca:

Astra currently co-promotes Movantik for opioid-induced constipation with Daiichi as its only asset in "pain management". Astra has been an aggressive buyer of late, and acquiring Depomed's pain assets could be a natural fit to help further leverage Movantik. There are a few reasons why Astra might be interested. First, there is a lot of uncertainty around the peak potential for drugs like Movantik. If sales never reach a potential for Movantik to be a standalone franchise, Astra (like Daiichi) could make a run at Depomed to further help leverage this asset. Second, it is not clear how much Movantik prescriptions are going to come from gastroenterologists vs. the pain specialist/doctor prescribing the opioid. If pain doctors end up as the primary prescribers of Movantik, it could make sense to acquire a pain company like Depomed given the similar target prescriber and minimal product overlap.

If an acquisition doesn't occur, is there a "Plan B"?

I'd be a bit surprised that the team at Starboard would make such a large investment if it didn't have a fallback plan in case an acquisition failed to materialize. To date, it has made some recent changes such as new CEO, debt restructuring, etc. These haven't meaningfully moved the stock price for which a bigger move is likely required. Although I don't have any affiliation with Starboard, I can outline a possible "Plan B" scenario that I would consider if I were them.

Below is a table summarizing the key characteristics of Depomed's existing product portfolio:

Looking across the range of Depomed's products, although they are all "pain products", there is limited overlap as the typical target prescribing physicians spans: Pain specialists, Neurologists, Primary Care Physicians, and Oncologists. Typically, to maximize financial leverage, a company tries to build a portfolio of products prescribed by a single target physician specialty (e.g. Pain Specialists). This suggests to me that there is likely much less synergy across the portfolio than might be initially assumed, especially outside the key products like Nucynta and Gralise that account for over 80% of sales.

Apparently, it seems that Depomed has recently come to a similar conclusion. According to its Q4 2016 earnings release, it is planning to add 75 reps to the pain sales force and cutting 70 reps from neurology and oncology sales forces. This clearly makes sense as Nucynta is not only the largest product but also has seen slowing growth. I think this is a step in the right direction, but could risk seeing sales underperform over time for the products losing sales reps. To mitigate this risk, I think this line of thinking could be pushed even further in the future to drive value for shareholders.

Cambia, Lazanda, and Zipsor are small products with ~$30 Million each in current annual sales. There is typically a decent market to divest small product like this. Recently, Aralez (NASDAQ:ARLZ) acquired the rights to Toprol XL with annual net sales of ~$90 Million for $175 Million upfront. This is ~2.0x net sales for a drug with no market exclusivity and direct generic competition. At the high end, Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) purchased a portfolio of small women's health products in 2014 for ~5.5x net sales (~$15 Million annual sales for $82 Million upfront).

I think it's reasonable to assume that Depomed could potentially get roughly 3x net sales or ~$250 Million for all three products. This could be used to repurchase ~1/3 of the outstanding stock (20 Million shares at $12 per share) or retire nearly half of its outstanding debt. Further, this will allow for increased focus on restoring growth of the largest product, Nucynta.

Applying a divestiture and using proceeds to retire debt to my valuation model, and assuming 20% reductions in net sales, R&D, and SG&A, along with a 1-point improvement in COGS to reflect inefficiencies with smaller products. Further, I cut the interest by $30 Million a year and accelerate long-term sales growth expectations from 11% to 13%.

As seen, with fairly conservative assumptions, a divestiture, combined with debt retirement and increased focus on the core business, could justify a 30% increase in the stock price. I think this could create a smaller, more profitable, and faster-growing Depomed that, I believe, would be positively received by investors as well as potential acquirers.

Conclusions:

Depomed has had a rough year as expectations for a buyer have failed to materialize. The potential exists for a successful bidder to emerge, but it will likely take time to resolve some of the existing challenges to the business (e.g. congressional investigation). In the meantime, I expect Starboard will continue to push for changes to improve the business performance. This could include the divestiture of smaller products, which, coupled with a debt retirement and/or share repurchase program, could be used as a catalyst to drive near-term price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DEPO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.