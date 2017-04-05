A Review Of Certain Regeneron Patent Issues

Perhaps these risks, and their implications, may not have been fully taken into account by the Street.

My view is that the risks involved in these legal cases, or as REGN discloses, potential legal cases, are unquantifiable.

This article reviews the major ones known to me without expressing a view on the merits of the cases themselves.

Most of them are unresolved, but some have had initial judicial rulings adverse to REGN.

Introduction

I switched this year from bullish on Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) to neutral. For me, being neutral on this high P/E biotech was enough reason to sell, and I largely exited my remaining REGN shares (my REGN holdings peaked in 2015) well off their peak.

One reason, but by no means not the only reason, to have sold was the patent issues that this article reviews. This article is not comprehensive on this matter; rather it's the best I can do to introduce the subject matter to readers. I have no opinion on the merits of the several cases or potential cases to which the company refers in the 10-K. I am not an attorney and have not consulted one in preparing this article. The article does not intend to express an opinion on the merits or lack of such of REGN's legal cases. Rather, I'm writing as an investor.

As investors, we make all sorts of judgments of situations where our technical knowledge is limited. We don't have to know how Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does what it does to like the stock. So we can take patent issues into account without judging the legal cases themselves.

In the field of pharmaceuticals and other patent-rich sectors of the economy, freedom to operate (non-infringement of another company's patent) is of paramount importance. Leaving aside REGN's first approved drug, Arcalyst, every one of its 5 other drugs that have reached the market in at least one jurisdiction have had or, the company warns us, may come to have, some infringement issue. Issues related to Genentech's patents relevant to Eylea and Zaltrap were settled long ago; Genentech is a subsidiary of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).

Nothing is settled on several fronts, as discussed below; that should be kept in mind throughout the article. That's one of the many problems I have now with valuing REGN. Another material issue I have had in updating my valuation of REGN is the change in trend growth, or lack of growth, of its flagship drug Eylea in the US.

The courtroom loss to Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) regarding Praluent is being appealed. So is the loss to Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS), discussed below, which does not involve a REGN drug per se. The development of Eylea, also discussed below, may have been risky, but it worked out very well for REGN. Litigation with AMGN over Dupixent (dupilumab) is just getting underway, and may not be important to REGN's financial results no matter what happens. Other litigation risks over infringement that REGN discloses both for Dupixent and Kevzara (sarilumab) may not come to pass. Maybe REGN discloses these risks out of an abundance of caution.

My judgment about REGN stock is basically that there are a number of biotechs with more attractive risk-reward characteristics; and that REGN bears watching closely while in my case holding a very small position.

Note, Eylea was codeveloped with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY). Praluent, Dupixent and Kevzara were codeveloped with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). I'm not sure how to think about the involvement of Big Pharma with these products, but it might be a mitigating factor on the positive side of the ledger for REGN.

There is a patent case separate from REGN's alleged infringement of another company's patent(s), which I'll begin with as it may not be well-known.

A judge criticizes REGN for egregious patent behavior

A technology dispute between REGN and junior biotech Merus B.V. received a judicial ruling in November 2015. Here are quotes from the MRUS press release (my emphasis added):

Merus announces final Ruling in inequitable conduct case against Regeneron Posted on 4 November, 2015

Court Further Rules That Regeneron Engaged in Affirmative Egregious Misconduct ...Judge Katherine B. Forrest ruled that Regeneron engaged in inequitable conduct in connection with obtaining U.S. Patent No. 8,502,018 (the '018 patent), entitled "Methods of Modifying Eukaryotic Cells." In the full written opinion, issued yesterday, Judge Forrest has concluded that Regeneron engaged in inequitable conduct by withholding material information with an intent to deceive the United States Patent and Trademark Office while prosecuting the '018 patent, stating that "[b]ased upon the Court's assessment of the evidence, it appears that the very birth of this patent was beset by misconduct as well. And so it has come full circle. That which was obtained by misconduct ends as a result of misconduct."

The Merus press release goes on to say that:

Judge Forrest... concluded that Regeneron made false and misleading statements, which constituted egregious affirmative misconduct.

A judge finding that REGN intended to deceive the U.S. Patent Office by withholding material information is a negative to me in deciding whether to hold the stock, or hold much of it.

This decision is being appealed by REGN.

Dr. George Yancopoulos is one of the two inventors named on the '018 patent. Dr. Yancopoulos has headed REGN's research efforts essentially since the company got underway.

Next, the Praluent-Repatha infringement case.

What has happened with Praluent

Some stock market-related background:

Not only was I excited in 2014 and 2015 by the profit potential from Praluent, but I thought and still think that a surge in insider buying in mid-late 2014 at REGN related to positive results from a retrospective look at cardiac outcomes in a clinical trial that became known to REGN around the summer of 2014. I think that several REGN insiders and SNY, which owns over 20% of REGN stock (and has a standstill agreement at 30%), got excited by what they were seeing with Praluent and hoped for big profits from it. At the same time, Eylea sales were booming and dupilumab was moving along very well in its clinical development program.

In any case, Praluent has not worked out well at all. REGN has lost significant amounts of money on it both in the development program and then on the decision to spend heavily to co-market the drug in the US, despite payor resistance to its $14,000+ annual price tag. Then there are the legal issues that, even without a final decision from the appeals court, have harmed Praluent's share of new prescriptions. Eventually, a positive cardiovascular outcome trial, with results perhaps being announced late this year or early next year, could turn things around.

Amgen sued REGN and SNY for infringement in 2014, claiming that its patents related to AMGN's discovery of Repatha (evolocumab). My recollection is that both SNY and REGN insiders continued to accumulate REGN stock for some time after that suit was filed, and the stock price kept rising.

However, AMGN won the case last year, and more recently, the trial judge granted AMGN's request that Praluent be barred from the market. That decision was stayed following an appeal by REGN and SNY; Praluent remains on the market for now. But the fact that the trial judge agreed with AMGN on what I think is a rare or even unprecedented removal of a novel drug from the market is a negative for me.

At trial, REGN and SNY admitted infringement and tried to prove invalidity of AMGN's patent claims on which Praluent infringed. FiercePharma reported on the case:

As for Regeneron and Sanofi's patent appeal itself, the two companies repeat their argument that Amgen's patents are too broad, claiming ownership of a "genus" of antibodies for PCSK9, and, simultaneously, that the patents only specify two particular antibodies, Repatha and another "with a structure entirely different from Praluent." They also claim that the lower-court judge was "struggling" with the issues raised in the case-and that [U.S. District Judge Sue] Wilson's decision to grant the injunction was in itself contradictory.

So the case is on appeal, and AMGN may end up excluding Praluent from the market. Or REGN/SNY may get a complete vindication; or some other result such as a royalty deal may occur, I suppose.

The next sections discuss the disclosures in REGN's latest 10-K that suggest the possibility of patent problems for its recent launches, Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis and dupilumab (Dupixent for atopic dermatitis, with asthma in the final, pivotal, Phase 3 trial). I discussed Dupixent last week in a narrow-bore article that did not get into the patent issues other than to promise this current article.

Issues raised in the 2016 10-K

On p. 38, in the Risk Factors section of the 10-K, REGN lists patent risks with Kevzara and Dupixent (my bolded emphasis in each paragraph):

We are aware of additional patents and pending patent applications owned by others that claim antibodies to PCSK9 and methods of treating hypercholesterolemia with such antibodies. We are also aware of patents and pending patent applications owned by others that respectively claim antibodies to IL-6R [which is how sarilumab/Kevzara works] and methods of treating conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and uveitis with such antibodies; and antibodies to IL-4R [dupilumab/Dupixent] and methods of treating conditions including atopic dermatitis and asthma with such antibodies. In addition to Praluent, our late-stage antibody-based pipeline includes sarilumab, an antibody to IL-6R, intended for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and non-infectious uveitis; Dupixent (dupilumab), an antibody to IL-4R, intended for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, nasal polyps, and eosinophilic esophagitis; REGN2222, an antibody targeting RSV-F; and fasinumab, an antibody to NGF. With respect to Dupixent, we are aware of certain patents owned by Immunex Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amgen. These patents include U.S. Patent No. 8,679,487 and European Patent No. 2,292,665 (the '665 Patent) and are generally directed to antibodies that bind to IL-4R. On September 30, 2016, Sanofi initiated a revocation proceeding to invalidate the U.K. counterpart of the '665 Patent in the United Kingdom. At the joint request of the parties to the revocation proceeding, the U.K. Patents Court ordered on January 30, 2017 that the revocation action be stayed pending the final determination of the currently pending European Patent Office opposition proceedings initiated by us and Sanofi in relation to the '665 Patent. The original patent term of the Immunex patents is set to expire in 2021. Although we do not believe that any of our late-stage antibody product candidates infringes any valid claim in these patents or patent applications, these other parties could initiate lawsuits for patent infringement and assert that their patents are valid and cover our late-stage antibody product candidates, similar to the patent infringement proceedings initiated by Amgen referred to above. Further, we are aware of a number of patent applications of others that, if granted with claims as currently drafted, may cover our current or planned activities. It could be determined that our products and/or actions in manufacturing or selling our product candidates infringe such patents."

Noting the loss on Praluent and the recommendation of Judge Wilson that AMGN be granted an injunction against the sale of Praluent, I take the gamut of disclosed risks seriously, including the REGN/SNY vs. Immunex/AMGN litigation, which has been initiated both in the UK and US.

The above section goes beyond the AMGN controversy about Dupixent.

REGN appears to be advising investors that the AMGN legal issues may be followed by at least one other infringement suit for Dupixent and/or sarilumab.

The company also comments on legal matters beginning on p. F-46 of the 10-K, and goes into detail on legal proceedings (not theoretical legal risks) beginning on p. 56.

I wonder:

Does REGN believe that dupilumab and sarilumab infringe issued patents (or published pending patents that it thinks will issue) but that those patents, or pending patents, are invalid?

Or does it believe that it simply does not infringe, even if the patents are valid?

Some thoughts on REGN's patent risks

Dupilumab/Dupixent

No similar drug is on the market, and it stands alone for atopic dermatitis and potentially for "low eo" refractory asthma. However, the following are the competitor drugs still in development (cut-and-paste from the 10-K, p. 23):

Dupilumab (Phase 2/Phase 3)

Target: IL-4R

GlaxoSmithKline Nucala ® (mepolizumab) Approved Antibody against IL-5 Teva Cinqair ® (reslizumab) Approved Antibody against IL-5 Roche Lebrikizumab In development (Phase 3) Antibody against IL-13 AstraZeneca Benralizumab In development (Phase 3) Antibody against IL-5R AstraZeneca Tralokinumab In development (Phase 3) Antibody against IL-13 Novartis QBX258 In development (Phase 2) Fixed dose combination of antibodies against IL-4 and IL-13 Galderma S.A. Nemolizumab In development (Phase 2) Antibody against IL-31R Amgen (in collaboration with AstraZeneca) AMG-157 In development (Phase 2) Antibody against TSLP AstraZeneca MEDI9314 In development (Phase 1) Antibody against IL-4R

Of them, the one from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and the Phase 1 drug MEDI9314 from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) may be close in nature to Dupixent; and the two from Roche and tralokinumab from AZN that are in Phase 3 and act against IL-13 act on one of the pathways that dupilumab acts on.

REGN goes on to say on p. 38 of the 10-K (emphasis added):

In the event that the manufacture, use, or sale of any of our products or product candidates infringes on the patents or violates other proprietary rights of others, we may be prevented from pursuing product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of those drugs and may be required to pay costly damages.

Could Dupixent eventually be at risk of being removed from the market? Will REGN owe royalties to AMGN? To AMGN plus another company?

Is this risk negligible?

I do not know any answers to the above questions.

Unless REGN were a cheap stock, a la Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), why would new, serious money be motivated to buy this name right now until these sorts of risks are resolved or at least mitigated? We all have different views of what's "cheap," but in view of the sales forecast REGN laid out for Eylea in its 2017 guidance in February, I do not view the stock as cheap.

Similar patent considerations apply to sarilumab, a drug from which smaller profits are expected than from Dupixent.

Sarilumab/Kevzara

These following list of possible or actual competitors to Kevzara is a cut-and-paste from the 10-K:

Sarilumab (Phase 3)

Target: IL-6R

Roche Actemra ® (Tocilizumab) Approved Antibody against IL-6R for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis Johnson & Johnson (in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline) Sirukumab In development (Phase 3) Antibody against IL-6 Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (in collaboration with Vitaeris Inc.) Clazakizumab In development (Phase 2) Antibody against IL-6 Ablynx ALX-0061 In development (Phase 2) Antibody against IL-6R R-Pharm Olokizumab In development (Phase 2) Antibody against IL-6 Roche SA 237 In development (Phase 1/Phase 3) Antibody against IL-6R Bird Rock Bio, Inc. Gerilimzumab In development (Phase 2) Antibody against IL-6

This list suggests lots of potential lawsuits. On the other hand, there could be none. Again, questions and risks without answers.

Other

Consider REGN2222, in Phase 3 for respiratory syncytial virus. SNY did not exercise its option to codevelop this drug, so except for modest royalties to SNY, REGN controls 100% of this product. That could make it valuable. REGN would be competing both with AstraZeneca's Synagis; AZN also has an earlier-stage next-generation such drug in development.

Are there any possible risks to REGN2222 from an infringement or invalidity standpoint? I did not notice any mention of such in the 10-K, but I'm not sure that's definitive.

In other words, I have no idea if REGN has done a single thing wrong from a patent standpoint. I just am lost in valuing the stock given the growing uncertainties.

Concluding remarks

I looked at the 10-Ks of several competitors of REGN. These include Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), AMGN and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG). Maybe I missed something, but I saw nothing there or in any other 10-K that I looked at that mentioned infringement risks as seem to be common with REGN. Thus I have questions about the originality of REGN's inventions.

We are used to generic or biosimilar patent challenges against brand companies. That's different; an issued patent is either challenged, often at relatively low cost relative to the upside, by a generic company, or is designed around; and the brand name company sues the challenger for infringement. Here, REGN is the alleged infringer, but it's a brand name company famous for innovation, not a generic challenger.

Much is up in the air with this stock. For me, a major reason to cease being a REGN bull occurred on its forecast of weaker-than-expected Eylea sales for this year in the US. Add patent uncertainties ranging from possible royalty payments to AMGN on Dupixent to Praluent risks to other risks and I've lost an ability to make a guess at REGN's value in which I have any confidence.

It all may work out well.

The involvement of SNY in these matters is of some importance. But I cannot opine on SNY, other than to say that it is a very large company that pays large dividends and can look at patent suits that it may happen to lose as just the cost of doing business.

For REGN, as Eylea matures and presumably falls prey to biosimilars as well as possible improved products next decade, the triad of Praluent, Dupixent and Kevzara were the "hook" to make me a fan of the stock. Initially this was around the $335 price point in early August 2014, then at progressively higher prices as good news came in and insiders kept accumulating the stock. Now the stock is $382 as I submit this article on Wednesday morning, with a diluted market cap around $44 B. REGN clearly has many strengths, can easily survive the complete loss of Praluent revenues, and has extensive early- and late-stage efforts ongoing on many fronts. So - neutral on the stock; but as I've mentioned, I developed a strongly positive view of CELG around $104 last October and continue to like the stock even around $125 now. I also like RHHBY, the ADR symbol for Roche, as a dividend-payer with secular growth possibilities and an ongoing and historical record of one major advance in biotech after another.

In summary, I've tried to present an investor's view of certain of REGN's various intellectual property risks. Since I have no opinion on the legal cases themselves, I've tried to express none. I've tried to quote source material and express my questions, of which I have several; but I offer no answers to the questions.

It is my hope that current or prospective REGN shareholders may have found this information of some value. If there are any errors or materially incomplete information, such as further developments in a legal case of which I am unaware, any comments to that effect will be appreciated.

Thanks for reading and sharing any views you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGN,AMGN,RHHBY,CELG,GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.