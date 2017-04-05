Ralph Lauren Does The Unthinkable

Ralph Lauren (RL) is a company in trouble. In the last 4 years, the company’s stock has fallen from an all-time high of $189 to a current price of $77. Its revenue has stagnated while its net profit has decreased by half. In the middle of last year, the company launched its "Way Forward Plan" and it seems things are not going as expected. A few months into the turnaround, the CEO stepped down after disagreements with the founder. Then yesterday, the company announced further restructuring measures, including shutting down a flagship store in New York. In this article, I will explain why investors should avoid RL despite its current low price.

Ralph Lauren’s story is not unique. It’s a story common among most retailers. Just yesterday, footwear company Payless ShoeSource filed for bankruptcy. Traditional brands that are not filing for Chapter 11 protection are currently going through restructuring which involves store closures and a shift to e-commerce.

Apart from the troubles facing the retail industry, there are deeper troubles at Ralph Lauren that should concern investors. The company is controlled by Ralph Lauren who started the company in 1967. He has 82% of the company’s voting power. He is 77 years old. While this control is not unique, it presents a major management challenge to the company. It might fail to attract an A-class CEO, even though that is what it desperately needs now. Even when it gets a CEO, he must operate under the terms of Ralph, which might not be appropriate.

The company’s new strategy involves store closures and an increased focus on e-commerce through Salesforce’s (CRM) Commerce Cloud. For 50 years, RL has operated successfully as a brick-and-mortar company specializing in retail, wholesale, and licensing. In the past fiscal year, the three contributed 53%, 45%, and 2%, respectively, to the company’s revenues. The strategy also includes international expansion, product innovation, investments in operational infrastructure, and global talent growth. While some of these strategies are appropriate, I doubt they will facilitate the growth the company expects.

This is not the first time Ralph Lauren is investing in e-commerce. The company has several e-commerce platforms which are not doing well. Its products are also found in e-commerce platforms like Amazon (AMZN). In the recent quarter, global e-commerce revenues declined by 9%. In Q2’17 and Q1’17, global e-commerce sales declined by 7% and 6%, respectively. For a fashion company to grow in e-commerce, it needs to have leaders with an excellent technology background. Last year, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) paid a hefty price for Jet.com partly because of the company’s founder. Technology companies like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon have also done several acquihires too. A look at Ralph Lauren’s board and management team shows no one from the technology sector. Also, although the company’s new strategy involves a focus on technology, it does not have a similar role at the top. This is different from similar companies. Retailers like Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXY), Macy’s (M), Hanesbrands (HBI), and Nordstrom (JWN) have a role dedicated to technology and innovation. Therefore, unless RL invests in a holistic technology experience, I have concerns on the viability of its new e-commerce strategy.

I also have concerns on the company’s creative process and its target market. Fashion brands are now targeting the young demographics who have unique needs. I have concerns on whether the company’s products will resonate with the millennials the way they resonated with the older generation. Millennials want to be involved in the creation process. They want to share their fashion trends in social media. Demand for label-less fashion brands is also on the rise among millennials. Also, millennials are fond of discounts and coupons, which Ralph Lauren has reduced.

When considering companies to invest in, I consider growth very important. Unfortunately for RL, growth has stalled and the future does not seem bright. RL believes that its growth will come from its investment in e-commerce and the international markets. As demonstrated above, if all factors remain constant, the company might not be very successful in e-commerce. International growth also might be limited. In the past few years, RL’s international growth has slowed as shown below.

It is, therefore, very difficult to see where growth will come from going forward as the company is shutting down stores even in its most profitable locations like New York.

In fiscal 2018, the company expects revenue to decline in the high single digits. The company’s margins are also not doing well. This is shown in the chart below.

Income investors might be interested in buying the company for its dividends. When investing in dividend-paying companies it is important to consider the yield, payout ratio, and the company’s cash flow. As the chart below shows, RL’s dividend yield has been growing and so is its payout ratio. RL has a dividend payout ratio of 113% which indicates that it is spending more money on dividends than it makes. In the past five years, the company has spent $679 million in dividends. At the same time, its free cash flow has declined from $613 million in 2012 to $589 million in 2016.

The company has also been aggressively repurchasing shares. In the past five years, it has repurchased shares worth $2.3 billion. As a result, its outstanding number of shares is currently at an all-time low of 82 million. Even with the share repurchases, the company’s basic EPS has declined from $7.35 in 2012 to $4.65 in 2016. Diluted EPS has declined from $7.13 to $4.61.

In conclusion, I don’t see any reason to be invested in Ralph Lauren. As explained, the company faces several challenges. It is facing declining revenues and the senior management appears to be struggling. The company does not have a person from the technology or e-commerce background to help execute its growth plan. It is also very difficult to see areas that might accelerate the company’s growth going forward. For dividend investors, the company’s dividend yield has stalled and the payout ratio has gone up. I suggest avoiding the stock.

