IBM: The Bar Is Set Too Low

As I started preparing for IBM's (NYSE:IBM) 1Q17 earnings report, expected to come out April 18th, I came to an interesting realization. It seems to me like the Street is pricing the stock too conservatively, given what I believe the company is able to produce, particularly in the longer term.

This is not to say that IBM is likely to soon drive aggressive top-line growth or to drastically improve bottom-line results. I believe, however, that the bar is set too low for the tech blue chip, and that the stock is priced for unimpressive performance at best.

Last quarter, the company conservatively introduced FY17 guidance of at least $13.80 in non-GAAP EPS, which would represent a modest 1.5% YOY earnings improvement at the minimum expected level. The Street, curiously, increased its own estimate but only slightly, to $13.79 for FY17, below management's low end of the guidance.

More telling, however, is the Street's five-year EPS growth forecast of only 4.3%. I find this estimate very conservative, as IBM (1) continues to increase its revenue mix shift toward faster-growth strategic initiatives and (2) should see margins stabilize, following a period of heavier investments in the build up of the "as-a-Service" platform, plus cognitive and cloud in 2015 and 2016.

Looking farther into the future

Earlier in March, IBM's management delivered its investor briefing and shared its expectations for the long term. The chart below summarizes the key message regarding revenue and pretax income growth by segment.

Notice how, in the longer term, the company does not expect more than low-to-mid single digit revenue growth across all its business segments (with the more fragile Systems division becoming less material to total company results). I find management's expectations appropriately cautious, but also see potential tailwinds from new applications of IBM's analytics services. The company has only in the past quarter started to expand Watson into new verticals, with the introduction of Watson Data Platform, Watson Discovery Service and trade surveillance for Financial Services, in addition to Watson Health and Cyber Security.

Also keep in mind that IBM's strategic imperatives, which grew a moderate 12% last quarter vs. total company's -1%, now represents over 40% of the total company's revenues (compared to 22% in 2013). As the revenue mix continues to shift, I believe IBM's ability to boost top-line growth is more likely to increase over time.

On the profitability side, CFO Martin Schroeter sees growth in pre-tax income in 2017 as investments in strategic imperatives made through the past couple of years are expected to level out, despite possible tax downside that is still hard to estimate. The combination of modest top-line momentum with the slowing down of investments into data analytics, cloud and engagement suggests to me that the projected mid-single digit improvement in pre-tax income might be only a low ball estimate.

The chart below illustrates the decline and bottoming out of IBM's op margins over the past few quarters, which is consistent with the company's period of heavier investment into the higher-growth initiatives.

Below the net income line, share buybacks alone might contribute to more than half of the Street's five-year EPS growth expectations. Retirement of just about 2.5% of the float in 2016 was in line with management's long-term goal. I expect the share repurchase pace to continue in the future, especially as free cash flow generation remains healthy.

Key Takeaway

Given the Street's subdued expectations, I believe IBM is a great buy-and-hold name for investors that are more concerned about long-term capital appreciation, regardless of how the company might have performed in the most recent quarter.

As I have mentioned in the past, I believe a stock that (1) trades at a very low 12.8x forward P/E; (2) offers a 3.3% dividend yield (growing at 17% CAGR this decade); (3) spends only 62% of FCF in dividends and share repurchases; and (4) could surprise, even if slightly, to the upside on earnings growth will continue to attract at least the most conservative, income-seeking investors - even on the heels of the stock's 19% run over the past 12 months.

